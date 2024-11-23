I'm Ditching Classic This Christmas for Something More Cool — Here's 12 Kitsch Decorations That Ooze Style

Lots of pink, clashes of pattern, a themed ornament here and there. This year Christmas is about novelty, nostalgia, and being a bit "on the nose"

In case you missed it, kitsch is cool again. And while I'm usually an advocate for all things traditional when it comes to Christmas, this year I've decided to lean right into kitsch decorations, embracing everything whimsical, fun, and a bit out-of-the-box. From West Elm's novelty ornaments to Anthropologie's colorful glass trees, everyone is doing it.

And kitsch decorations can absolutely still be stylish. (Would we ever do anything that wasn't?) When it comes to your Christmas decorating ideas that embrace all things kitschy, it's about finding the balance. While colors are aplenty, try to still adhere to a similar color palette to ensure your decorations — even if it's a combination of Santa figurines, pastel peppermints, and snowflakes — still look cohesive, and not completely chaotic.

In my search to find the best (and most stylish) kitsch decorations for Christmas, I stumbled upon these 12 beauties, which have quickly become some of my new favorite things. Novelty ornaments, mini checkered trees, pink garlands, striped lamps; whatever you need to brighten your home up for the holidays, you're sure to find below.

Shop Stylish Kitsch Decorations

Furbish Studio Destination Matchbook Glass Ornament
NYC Matchbook Glass Ornament

Price: $28

Of course, novelty ornaments need to be included on any list of the best kitsch decorations, and for that Anthropologie has you sorted. Designed by Furbish Studio, there are a range of destinations available, including Cape Cod, Vale, Lake Tahoe, and Saint Tropez. The perfect way to remember a holiday you took this year? I think so.

Pink Disco Ball Christmas Tree Tabletop Decor, 13 In, by Holiday Time
Pink Disco Ball Christmas Tree

Price: $9.87

Designed to be styled on your tabletop (but could easily also be placed by the fire, on the mantel, your desk, a shelf, staircase, and more) this shiny pink Christmas tree is currently sitting in over 100 people's shopping carts. It's a pop of color that you can continue using right through to NYE, why not do one better and check out.

Painted Ceramic Lodge House Objects
Painted Ceramic Lodge House Objects

Price: $35

A little Christmas village is the classic way to do kitsch decorations, and this style from West Elm has been my favorite spotting of the year. The olive green shade and multicolored polka dots are the perfect amount of festive. It comes in both a small and large size to create a complete winter scene.

Doiy Striped Bow Taper Candle Holder
Doiy Striped Bow Taper Candle Holder

Price: $16

The holiday bow trend has been big this year, but these ceramic candle holders are a more unique way to do it. You only need a couple to incorporate on a dinner table, your fireplace mantel, or windowsill. Style them with some light pink or green candle sticks, and you'll be sure to have the most stylish table of the season.

Venezia Small Spruce Green Glass Taper Candle Holder
Venezia Glass Taper Candle Holder

Price: $14.95

These Spruce Green bubble candlestick holders are a good idea any time of the year, but especially when adding some whimsy to your Christmas decor. Crate and Barrel is offering three different sizes to style throughout the home, so what are you waiting for?

Penelope Paper Accordion Garland
Penelope Paper Accordion Garland

Price: $58

It is not Christmas without some kind of garland, and these paper accordion bulbs are a trend we have seen everywhere this year. At 72" you can hang this along your mantel, around your door, or purchase a couple to wrap around your tree.

Glass Espresso Martini Ornament
Glass Espresso Martini Ornament

Price: $12

These are the kinds of kitsch decorations I really want to embrace. As an avid espresso martini lover, I am utterly obsessed. Though if espresso martinis aren't your thing, they have a whole selection of other festive beverage ornaments to choose from, too.

Birch Lane Jebb Ottoman24% Off
Birch Lane Jebb Ottoman in Canopy Stripe Red

Price: $349, Was: $459

Buying an ottoman for holiday decor might be a little over-the-top, but that is just the reason I love the idea. This piece will be a fun, kitschy touch during the holidays, then a stylish pop of color throughout the rest of the year.

Bauble & Bow Sisal Tree
Bauble & Bow Sisal Tree

Price: $32

Have you ever seen a cuter mini tree? The best part is that this is just one style of Anthropologie's five-style collection. Pink with bows, golds, and reds — they have a mini tree for every color palette.

Kurt Adler 6
Kurt Adler 6" Christmas Candy Garland

Price: $14.50, Was: $20.82

A candy garland? Consider me sold. Designed by Kurt Adler, and made from plastic and covered in glitter, it's a sure way to sweeten up your Christmas styling. Wrap it in all the usual places — your mantel, tree, staircase bannister, or around your doors, and you'll be sure to find yourself smiling every time you see it.

Red and Pink Checkered Glass Tree, 11 In, Holiday Time
Red and Pink Checkered Glass Tree

Price: $9.94

Anything that has a pop of pink for Christmas is a style score. This glass tree from Walmart is subtle while at the same time being an eye-catching moment for your centerpiece or Christmas fireplace decor idea. Pair it next to a more traditional mini tree like this green one from Walmart to play up the holiday spirit.

Lit Tinsel Pinecone Tree
Lit Tinsel Pinecone Tree

Price: $37, Was: $49.50

If you want something not as bright and patterned as the checkerboard tree, but still with a kitschy touch, this gold tinsel tree is perfect for your tabletop decor. It is made from plastic, pinecones, and metal, and includes 35 mini LED bulbs that are battery-operated so it can be placed anywhere.

