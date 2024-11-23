I'm Ditching Classic This Christmas for Something More Cool — Here's 12 Kitsch Decorations That Ooze Style

In case you missed it, kitsch is cool again. And while I'm usually an advocate for all things traditional when it comes to Christmas, this year I've decided to lean right into kitsch decorations, embracing everything whimsical, fun, and a bit out-of-the-box. From West Elm's novelty ornaments to Anthropologie's colorful glass trees, everyone is doing it.

And kitsch decorations can absolutely still be stylish. (Would we ever do anything that wasn't?) When it comes to your Christmas decorating ideas that embrace all things kitschy, it's about finding the balance. While colors are aplenty, try to still adhere to a similar color palette to ensure your decorations — even if it's a combination of Santa figurines, pastel peppermints, and snowflakes — still look cohesive, and not completely chaotic.

In my search to find the best (and most stylish) kitsch decorations for Christmas, I stumbled upon these 12 beauties, which have quickly become some of my new favorite things. Novelty ornaments, mini checkered trees, pink garlands, striped lamps; whatever you need to brighten your home up for the holidays, you're sure to find below.

Shop Stylish Kitsch Decorations