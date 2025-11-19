10 Things to Do in London Over the Festive Period — Where to Shop, Eat, Drink, and Be Merry If You Love Design and Feeling Christmassy

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year again, or well, very nearly. While picturing the British capital dressed in its legendary festive lights and brimming with that winter magic isn't at all that hard, knowing how best to spend Christmas in London can still be.

For those traveling to the city specifically for this, it is not enough to secure a booking at one of the most dazzling London hotels, whether settling for historical bastions of hospitality of the likes of Claridge's or wanting to revel in the luxury of the next-generation sojourns offered at the more recently unveiled The Emory. To avoid underwhelming surprises and, perhaps most importantly, overwhelming crowds, throughout the holiday season, die-hard Londoners and flying-by jet setters should be thinking just a little bit harder about how exactly they intend to spend Christmas in London this year.

If "where to start?" is the first thought that comes to mind, perhaps it will make you feel better knowing that, six years into my London experience, I still end up walking in circles without Google Maps. That's why we have compiled this definitive guide to all the best events, drink and gastronomic activations, crafty gifting stations, and independent London concept stores every single style-obsessed should know about and love this fall: so that you can avoid wasting even just a second of your precious time in the city.

Discover all the chicest things to do this Christmas in London, selected from dozens of happenings, below, and catch a glimpse inside the thriving art, design, and culinary community that makes it all possible.

1. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Hits BOXPARK Wembley

Head to BOXPARK Wembley for a Christmas London event to remember. (Image credit: Andy Paradise)

Where & When: BOXPARK Wembley, Olympic Way, Wembley Park. November 27, 5:30-9PM

This festive season, Wembley Park, in collaboration with BOXPARK Wembley and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, presents Christmas with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra — a one-night-only concert bringing symphonic sparkle to one of London's most dynamic cultural spaces. From Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Overture to Taylor Swift's Christmas Tree Farm, the evening's programme reimagines over a century of festive music, conducted by Stephen Belland and featuring guest vocalist Sumudu Jayatilaka. Doors open from 5:30PM, with the 45-piece orchestra performing from 7PM, followed by a Christmas DJ takeover to keep spirits bright. Tickets start at £5, with under-18s free — a joyful celebration of culture, community, and Christmas under one roof.

2. Treasure Hunt at Toklas Bakery Christmas Market

If you love it for its food, get ready to love Toklas even more as it platforms a whole community of makers and culinary creatives. (Image credit: Toklas)

Where & When: Toklas Bakery, Surrey Street, Strand. December 6, from 10AM

London restaurant and bakery,Toklas is once again bringing a festive constellation of makers, producers, and artisans together under one roof for its annual Christmas Market. From the bakery's signature puddings, stollen, lebkuchen, mince pies, and biscotti to bespoke hampers and Toklas wines, every corner promises a treasure trove of gifts and seasonal delights. Visitors can explore offerings from Pump Street Chocolate, Tama Ceramics, Sirop, Imad's Syrian Kitchen, Walgate Wines, Fielden Whisky, and more, while sipping Black Lines Oat Nog. A truly joyous day of festive food, craft, and gifting for all ages — early arrival recommended!

3. Rock Around the New Claridge's Burberry Christmas Tree

This year's Christmas tree at Claridge's comes courtesy of Burberry's creative director Daniel Lee, granting the festive period at the hotel a fashion spin. (Image credit: Claridge's)

Where & When: Claridge's, Mayfair, London. Tree unveiling on November 25

This festive season, Claridge's teams up with Burberry's creative director, Daniel Lee, to reimagine its legendary Christmas tree, transforming the hotel lobby into a celebration of British creativity and heritage. Standing 16ft tall, the tree will be adorned with 600 bows crafted from surplus Burberry fabrics, alongside hanging bells, oversized chess-piece decorations, and crowned with a gleaming gold topper. Drawing on a design competition from Burberry's archives, the result will reconcile tradition with contemporary flair, offering a captivating spectacle of color, texture, and storytelling. Has Burberry felt any more British than this?

4. Shop South Asian Talent at the Dishoom Market

Anisha Parmar Studio's irreverent, fantastical jewelry sews the gap between South Asian heritage and the contemporary world. (Image credit: Ofilaye. Courtesy of Anita Parmar Studio and Dishoom)

Where & When: Shreeji News, London. November 21-23 & 28-30

To mark the return of Christmas in London, Dishoom brings its signature energy and flavor to Shreeji Newsagents for this year's Dishoom Loves Market, a celebration of South Asian talent, food, and craft. Across two festive weekends, visitors can browse a vibrant mix of street food, artisanal workshops, and market stalls, with Dishoom's own bites, merch, and special activations adding an extra dash of spice. Expect lively interactions, curious discoveries, and a wonderfully immersive experience that blends culture, creativity, and community — all set against the colorful backdrop of one of London's most exciting independent printed matter destinations.

5. Or TOAST's Festive Market at Shoreditch's Kachette

Another Xmas in London, another round of TOAST Festive Market. (Image credit: Courtesy of TOAST)

Where & When: Kachette, Shoreditch. December 5-7 | December 5-6, 11AM-7PM. December 7, 11AM-5PM

The festive season in London is back with the TOAST Festive Market, which this year is hosted within the historic former ticket hall of Kachette, Shoreditch. Across three days, the market brings together up to 40 independent makers, celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and the joy of seasonal discovery. Visitors can explore immersive workshops, enjoy live musical performances, and take a moment to relax in the market's cozy seating area, complete with baked goods and warming drinks curated by cult London cafe and bakery, Jolene, exclusively for the TOAST space. With visual displays, thoughtful curation, and a vibrant community at its heart, this is easily one of the best things to do in London this Christmas time.

6. Try Festive Pottery Painting on South Bank

Artist Bethan Smith's "Mudi" ceramic plates are among the artworks on show. (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and County Hall Pottery)

Where & When: County Hall Pottery, South Bank, London. November 18-December 24 | Festive pottery painting workshop: November 29, 2-4:30PM (family-friendly), 6-8:30PM (adults). Late Night Shopping Evening December 11, 6-9PM. Exhibition: Tuesday-Sunday, 11AM-6PM

This festive season, group exhibition HOUSE takes over County Hall Pottery on the South Bank, immersing them in a calm, beautifully curated world where ceramics meet everyday life. The 50 international makers participating in the showcase present design-led pieces that blur the line between art and utility — think tape dispensers that are too good to hide, toothbrush holders that double as objet d'art, and so much more. The gallery has been transformed into a series of styled domestic vignettes that offer a respite from the usual seasonal rush. Standouts include a Festive Pottery Painting Workshop with Artist in Residence Yasemine Gava on November 29, and a Late-Night Shopping Evening on December 11, where visitors will be treated to mulled wine, mince pies, and the chance to chat with the makers themselves in a perfect blend of thoughtful design and festive cheer.

7. Head to Barley Bakery and Berkeley Chocolate for Festive Treats

Birley Chocolate and Barley Bakery are here to transport you to another world, one bite at a time. (Image credit: Design: JR Studio. Courtesy of Birley Chocolate)

Where: Birley Bakery & Birley Chocolate, Chelsea, London

This holiday season, Birley Bakery and Birley Chocolate present a festive menu that feels as indulgent as it does meticulously crafted. Expect timeless favorites such as a Classic Panettone studded with Sicilian candied orange, Valencia almonds, and a hint of Tahitian vanilla, alongside a rich, spiced Fruit Cake and Mince Pies brimming with luxurious mincemeat, dried fruit, and exotic spices. New this year is a whimsical Gingerbread House, plus an array of beautifully curated Festive Hampers, perfect for gifting.

True to Birley's reputation, each recipe reflects a careful sourcing of ingredients from Vincent Zanardi’s long-standing network of global suppliers, ensuring every bite is an experience in itself. Meanwhile, the Birley Chocolate holiday selection delights with a Chocolate Christmas Tree, festive Tree Bars, and two exquisitely designed Advent Calendars revealing 24 handcrafted chocolates in signature flavors such as Dark & Hazelnut, Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, Cappuccino, and Strawberry & Sour Cherry.

8. Festive Dining and Cocktails at Il Gattopardo

Get ready for an indulgent, Italian-style Christmas in London at Il Gattopardo. (Image credit: Courtesy of Il Gattopardo)

Where & When: Il Gattopardo, Mayfair, London. From November 21

This Christmas, Il Gattopardo invites Londoners to embrace the art of Italian conviviality with a series of festive sharing menus designed to delight the table. Expect luxurious highlights such as Ravioli filled with roasted pumpkin, finished with parmesan cream and toasted pumpkin seeds, or the show-stopping Fiorentina Tartufa — a 40-day dry-aged Vacca Rossa Padana T-bone crowned with delicate truffle shavings. Classic Italian desserts and white truffle creations complete the offering, ensuring every visit is a celebration of flavour and elegance.

The restaurant's Dion and Arles private rooms, alongside its semi-exclusive spaces and vibrant main dining area, provide the perfect setting for everything from intimate soirées to larger festive gatherings. Meanwhile, the Winter Terrazza offers a stylish retreat from Christmas shopping, where guests can linger over cocktails. This year, Dopo Cenahas created two seasonal specials: the zesty, effervescent Pari e Dispari with Don Julio 1942, apricot, Italicus and grapefruit soda, and A Special Day, a warming blend of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Frangelico, and vanilla chocolate syrup.

Panettone's quiet conquest of London continues. (Image credit: Il Gattopardo)

For those looking to take the magic home, Il Gattopardo's artisanal Panettone and traditional Italian treats are available to purchase, including Baci di Dama biscuits (£11) and the signature La Tavoletta chocolate bars (£18), from the classic 70% dark to the indulgent Londra Tavoletta with vanilla fudge and shortbread, and Dubai Tavoletta, filled with kunafa, Piedmont hazelnuts, and milk chocolate.

9. Try the Raclette at The Berkeley

Who needs a trip to the best ski hotels in Europe when you've got all the cheese you need, and much more, at The Berkeley? (Image credit: The Berkeley)

Where & When: The Berkeley Rooftop, Knightsbridge, London. November 13-January 13. Four daily sittings available for groups: 12AM-2PM, 3-5PM, 6-8PM, and 9-11PM

Returning by popular demand, Feast Off-Piste transforms The Berkeley's rooftop into a winter alpine retreat this season, bringing the magic of après-ski dining to Knightsbridge. Diners can settle into custom-built ski gondolas — stationary, but with a menu designed to transport tastebuds on a journey of festive indulgence — set against snow-dusted trees, twinkling lights, and unrivalled views over Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park. Guests are welcomed with a glass of mulled wine before embarking on a hearty sharing menu of alpine-inspired classics: traditional Swiss raclette with sourdough, charcuterie and pickles, tartiflette topped with freshly shaved truffle, winter salad with chicory, butternut squash and pomegranate, followed by indulgent sweet treats, including milk chocolate fondue with fruit and marshmallows and gingerbread s’mores. A curated winter cocktail menu, including Dark Chocolate Old Fashioned, Burnt Marshmallow Mezcalita, and Wild Blackberry Picante, and Champagne by Laurent-Perrier complete the experience.

Groups of 4–6 can choose from four daily sittings: 12–2pm, 3–5pm, 6–8pm, and 9–11pm. Guests arrive via lift, passing a vibrant mural by Chiara Perano, inspired by London’s skies and Hyde Park’s greenery, before stepping out to breathtaking views of Knightsbridge’s red brick, Belgravia’s crescents, and Hyde Park’s treetops. Feast Off-Piste is priced at £85 per person and is available to book for the festive season.

10. Look for Gifts at an Independent Store

MG&Co.

In the picture: MG&Co.'s Silver Wave Engraved Matchbox Sleeve, available for £75. (Image credit: MG&Co.)

Where & What: MG&Co., Notting Hill, London. The ultimate Christmas buy: Personalizable matchbox sleeves

With the opening of her nostalgia-fueled hardware shop at 194 Ebury Street earlier this autumn, London-based designer and creative entrepreneur Matilda Goad, known for her playfully whimsical, pastel-shaded creations that infuse joy into the everyday, has upped her cult status. An ode to all things tactile, the store should be on everyone's list of things to see this Christmas in London. Why? Not only does the new MG&Co venture feel like stepping inside the interiors of a Wes Anderson film, with retro fonts and burnt a red and cream palette pulling the trick, but it is also your one-stop shop for unique festive presents. Because what's chicer than getting to pick your favorite, precious stone-encrusted Goad matchbox sleeve and see it engraved especially for you on the spot? Nothing, we know.

Ffern

Trust me when I say it: there's nothing like Ffern. (Image credit: Ellen Hancock)

Where & What: Ffern, Soho, London. The ultimate Christmas in London buy: Winter 26 Candle

For the past two years now, I have been totally obsessing with family-run Somerset fragrance concept Ffern, and no, it's not just because the brand is behind one of the most theatrically designed perfumeries in London. Obtained from organic ingredients from the UK, its small-batch perfume production is a celebration of the changing of the seasons, each limited-edition release capturing the spirit of Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter through poetic storytelling and joyful (fully recyclable!) packaging. Having, quite literally, burned through the apple harvest-infused candle that came with Ffern's Autumn drop, I have just lit up my Winter 26 one for the first time last night, and let me tell you — its layeredly spiced, smoky essence is enough to spread festiveness into the air. Luckily for you, it's their first-ever 'available to purchase now' product, so visit them in store; you won't regret it.

KOIBIRD

Kate Jenkins said it loud and clear: there's no end to sardines decor (or fashion?). (Image credit: Alun Callender Photo. Courtesy of KOIBIRD and the artist)

Where & What: KOIBIRD, Marylebone, London. The ultimate Christmas in London buy: ‘Merry Fishmas’ collection by Kate Jenkins

Just when I thought I'd seen every possible spin on festive knitwear, Livingetc's favorite, trippy concept store, KOIBIRD, proves me wrong again. For Christmas 2025, the brand has teamed up with the brilliantly eccentric British textile artist Kate Jenkins to launch Merry Fishmas, a collection that puts the 'sea' in season's greetings, quite literally. Jenkins, known for her crocheted puns and sequinned seafood creations, has transformed her beloved Fishy Friday series into a range of eight collectible jumpers — each one a miniature artwork in knit form. Expect everything from Santa Claws, a sequinned lobster flexing its festive sparkle, to Seasoned Greetings, a squid serving salt and pepper with style, and Fishmas Tree, a sardine-shaped ode to the classic spruce.

Alongside the jumpers, KOIBIRD is also hosting limited-edition crocheted wreaths and a signature Christmas card — all brimming with Jenkins' wit and warmth. Christmas should be joyful, a little cheeky and full of color, KOIBIRD's team appears to think. The project in itself is a celebration of creativity and humor. Launching November 18 for a limited amount of time both online and in-store, Merry Fishmas captures the best of British eccentricity — kitsch, clever, and utterly irresistible. Prices start at £55, so get there early before these seafood stars swim away.

With Christmas just around the corner, it isn't only time to get exploring what the best things to do at Christmas in London are — we got to get shopping! From the best restaurant merch for sale in the British capital to the chef essentials sure to turn every dinner party into a spectacle worth an applause, and our gift guide for the design-inclined, The Fifty Winter 2025, rest assured: there's something for everyone.