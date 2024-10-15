The Best London Concept Stores — The Only Aesthetic Shops to Know for an Authentic Retail Experience

If there's one thing London doesn't lack, it's shops. Luxury retailers; fast-fashion chains; bazars, vintage shops, and curiosity stores; each of these destinations has its place in the bustling British capital. Whether nestled in the heart of its shopping extravaganza on Oxford Street, Savile Row, Knightsbridge et similia, or hidden-in-plain-sight in the hip, post-industrial premises of the East End's Dalston, Shoreditch, and Hackney, they're unified in their mission to rewrite the rules of the game, encouraging long-term relationships with (and the repairing of) the garments and furniture we decide to take into our homes. But what are the best London concept stores right now, and what makes these shops truly special?

The thing with this style epicenter is... nothing is ever what it seems at first glance. What I mean is that none of the best London hotels, the best London restaurants, or the best cafés in London are ever deemed as such simply because of the outstanding hospitality, food, and beverage services they provide. Or, at least, they aren't at Livingetc, as we know our readers want more. To satisfy your curiosity for hotspots that emerge at the intersection of shopping, modern interior design, and wider creative inspiration, we have curated an aesthetic edit of London stores serving an unconventional, refreshing retail experience.

From Middle East-inspired homeware shops platforming the craftsmanship of countries whose artistry has been overshadowed by "one-sided narratives" to by-appointment-only, haute couture and late-night destinations, these are the seven best London concept stores of the moment.

1. House of Toogood — Design Studio and Online Clothing, Furniture, and Homeware Store by Faye and Erica Toogood

150 Royal College St, London NW1 0TA

Situated in a tucked-away road in London's Camden Town, House of Toogood isn't your usual shop, and when I say that, I mean it literally. The brainchild of trailblazing design sisters Faye and Erica Toogood, recently featured in Livingetc as part of our curation of best London Design Festival projects, this creative space serves, at once, as the two's studio — spanning the conception of interiors, furniture and homeware, and fashion projects — and as a community platform and showroom bringing together similarly minded artists, architects, product designers, and painters in specific moments of the year. While, contrary to the other stores included in this list, the playfully inspiring workshop of the Toogoods isn't open to the public (please don't show up uninvited), their stunningly crafted clothing, furniture, and homeware collections, including numerous collaborations with some of today's most exciting brands, are entirely shoppable online, with free global shipping on clothing orders over £300.

2. ISHKAR — Travel and Storytelling-Led Homeware, Clothing, and Jewelry Shop With a Focus on Middle Eastern Arts and Crafts

94 Columbia Rd, London E2 7QB

Conveniently located steps away from Columbia Road Flower Market on one of East London's most characteristic streets, ISHKAR is one of those stores you can't forget after coming across them. I first stepped inside of it during the last week of August when one of my Copenhagen-born, Scandinavian design-obsessed friends was visiting me. We were instantly drawn towards the spectacularly vibrant, handblown selection of glassware on display on its shelves — the trademark of the Afghani citadel of Herat, near which all pieces were created by the last surviving local glassblower, Ghulam Sekhi. Founded by Edmund Le Brun and Flore de Taisne in 2016 after living for three years in the country, ISHKAR is a one-of-a-kind clothing, jewelry, rugs, and homeware business that seeks to empower artisans from war-affected areas in the Middle East, including Afghanistan, Mali, Yemen, and Iraq.

Having witnessed first-hand how Western representations of conflicts unfolding in these regions and the violence unleashed by them continue to decimate native craftspeople, Le Brun and de Taisne established ISHKAR not only to ensure these would have the economic resources necessary to continue practicing their art, but also and especially as a way of bridging the gap between Europe and isolated nations in the world, combating prejudice through design and storytelling. Besides its fashion and décor offering, the store has one of the most beautifully curated collection of gold, silver, and stones accessories I have ever seen, all handmade by different Burmese and Afghan artisans.

3. Alex Eagle Studio — Design-Forward Fashion, Furniture, Art, Design, Photography, and Books Store by Alex Eagle

6-10 Lexington St, London W1F 0LB

There is something to be said about a fashion designer who decides to have her studio right under her eponymous London concept store, closing the distance between the house and consumers, which is precisely why I decided to include Alex Eagle's eponymous (work)shop in this roundup. Rising in the beating heart of the buzzy Soho, Alex Eagle Studio blurs the lines between home, gallery, and retail space to immerse the public in a joyful and meticulously developed exploration of fashion, furniture, art, design, photography, and printed matter goods. Whether you're after a new tailored suit, framed snapshots by the world's foremost visual storytellers, iconic mid-century modern furniture, or wardrobe essentials, Eagle has got you covered.

Can't find what were you searching for this time around? Be patient and check back in again in a few weeks: bringing together world-spanning inspirations, the London shop's stock is constantly evolving, and renovates periodically to keep up with the times. Found the perfect set for your special occasion but the fit seems off? Make your Alex Eagle suit even more unique with their in-house bespoke alternation service.

Basement 18, Late Night Chameleon Cafe The, 24 Shacklewell Ln, London E8 2EZ

LN-CC, the cult designer fashion and accessories hub and coveted nightlife destination, has recently reopened its doors after a Space Age design-inspired revamp courtesy of polymathic set designer, artist, and illustrator Gary Card, and is now more iconic than ever. First co-launched by John Skelton and Daniel Mitchell back in 2010, the London concept store has long been known for its by-appointment-only shopping policy catering to true haute couture addicts, and for the just-as-exclusive DJ sets reviving the industrial location's L8TE club space come nighttime. Standing out for their neon-led color scheme and psychedelic lines, LN-CC's interiors are just as trippy as its events. On top of an agenda-setting apparel curation of today's most prominent fashion brands — from Prada and Bottega Veneta to Maison Margiela, The Row, and Rick Owens — the flagship also hosts an exciting selection of rare coffee table books and magazines.

5. Earl of East (Regent Street) — A Whimsical, Hyper-Central Destination for All Things Beauty and Lifestyle

UNIT 2, QUADRANT ARCADE, 80 Regent St., London W1B 5RL

If the soul-reinvigorating, perfumed universe of London-based fragrance brand Earl of East wasn't enough to convince me to visit one of their shops, the fancifully envisioned interiors of the label's Regent Street flagship can keep me in there three hours at a time. I wish I was joking, but I am totally serious: with modern rustic décor made trendy through matte chrome finishes and organically shaped, amusing mirrors, coffee tables, and display units, the space itself is almost as noteworthy as the wide array of beauty, homeware, clothing, and lifestyle products made available by co-founders Niko Dafkos and Paul Firmin. From the best candles for every occasion and the best scents to revitalize your home to cruelty-free skincare, quirky gift sets, and an inspiring selection of goods by fellow shopping disrupters — including Can't Leave Without Ellen Van Dusen's eponymous label, HAY, and ferm LIVING — Earl of East will have you browse but take my word for it; you won't regret it.

6. Blue Mountain School — Six-Stories Brutalist Haven Filled with Uniquely Crafted Ceramics, Homeware, and Garments

9 Chance St, London E2 7JB

Blue Mountain School is one of those places every design aficionado dreams of discovering, a tangible, too-good-to-be-true fantasy, but even I took quite a long time to put it on my radar. Still, there's a reason why everyone should know about this six-story establishment in London's East End, and that's because, housing a mesmerizing archive of unique commissions straddling ceramics, furniture, and garments, as well as a vast public program of exhibitions, artist residences, and projects, Blue Mountain School is the ultimate multifunctional space for architecture and décor insiders. Inaugurated by co-founders James and Christie Brown in 2018, this colossal site oozes with the inimitable character of brutalist interiors, displaying outstanding homeware creations and just-as-spectacular fashion items within the rough concrete walls of its industrial-looking headquarters.

Paying particular attention to the work of high-end, independent makers with a minimalist yet equally striking flair, the concept store's stock ranges from sculpturally handmade clothing to organically shaped vessels, hyper-precious jewelry, independently published books, magazines, and zines, and a spectacularly designed collection of records. But it doesn't end there: what if I told you that Blue Mountain School even has its very own candlelit restaurant, Cycene, a One Star Michelin eatery? Countering the at-first-glance austere atmosphere of the location's neutral palette and unfinished volumes, it boasts warm wooden seating areas with painted white-and-blue wall tiles, a mosaic floor, and a romantic ambiance, serving ten seasonal and locally sourced "surprise" dishes inspired by "the intimacy of a private home". Led by chef Taz Sarhane, Cycene brings the comfort of family meals to the table through elevated presentations and daring ingredient juxtapositions, mixing the best of Old England with flavors fit for the cosmopolitan diner.

7. Rialto — A Community-Based Platform Championing the Best of "East London Lifestyle"

Hackney Downs Studio. 17 Amhurst Terrace. London. E8 2BT

I first stumbled upon the triumph of imaginative contemporary design that is Hackney Downs Studio's Rialto while researching my Setting Up Shop column with multidisciplinary showroom Spazio Leone, also housed within the premises of the burgeoning creative community revolving around the workspaces provider in East London. The passion project of Richard Whitaker and Hannah Smith, co-founders of luxury boutique retail design practice Studio Tuesday, Rialto isn't just a destination for those with a love of playfully imagined artworks, lighting, ceramics, and sculptures, but it is first and foremost a place for people to come together and manifest their shared passion for creative expression and conviviality. Unveiled last May, "the vision at Rialto is to bring the East London lifestyle under one roof and elevate the community’s interests and experience," explain Whitaker and Smith, adding that the selected items in stock "inspire and enhance the beauty of every home," and are "all handcrafted and locally sourced."

Their curation of lamps is, quite literally, out of this world, with unexpectedly fantastical pieces more akin to living creatures than functional designs, and so are their accessories. My latest obsession? The in-stock Giuseppe Parrinello decorative oval plate painted in medium blue underglaze, centering an evocative portrait of Roman God Apollo — forgive me, I am too Italian not to fall into the trap of idealizing the Roman Empire, but you got the sense. Visit the brick-and-mortar location of Rialto to find your very own favorites, and keep an eye on its socials for upcoming events!

While I love shopping, I know how time and energy-consuming that can be. If you're after some creative inspiration but can't put up with the frenzy of the retail universe, then taking a look at the best design exhibitions in London might be a better option for you — many of these are free to visit and can still spark ideas for your future fashion and interiors purchases and DIY revamps, or just grant you a fascinating break from the chaoticness of the city.