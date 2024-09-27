Can't Leave Without — Cult Homeware Designer Ellen Van Dusen's Joyful Travel Edit Will Want to Make You Book Your Next Trip

Ever wondered what's in the travel bags of your ultimate artistic inspirations? Curious to know what are the items shaping their lives while taking a break from the dayjob, how they plan for weather swings, or stay inspired in their downtime? Can't Leave Without is the Livingetc column bringing you packing advice courtesy of our favorite names from the contemporary interior design and creative scene.

Few designs resonate as instantly as the pattern-centric creations of Brooklyn-based home goods and clothing designer Ellen Van Dusen. With its color-drenched, funkily uplifting aesthetic, her namesake label, Dusen Dusen, has grown a cult following over the past decade. Venerated by bold interiors lovers, providing an eye-catching backdrop to the American sitcom Broad City, and even endorsed by the celebrity pantheon — from actress Jessica Williams and Tavi Gevinson to Harry Styles — its fun, cartoon-esque yet equally stylish offerings are the perfect antidote to the doomism of the contemporary era. And while it's not up to Van Dusen's fanciful tableware, bedding, and loungewear to save the world, her products make our lives much brighter and hopeful, whether at home or on the go.

Boasting collaborations with Uniqlo, Keds, Dims, and West Elm, and co-authored projects with the MoMA, Van Dusen has channeled the happy-go-lucky, hypnotic vision of her self-funded business into items as diverse as tiles, rugs, shower curtains, hanging mobiles, travel accessories, slippers, and chocolate boxes, while always retaining the animated essence of her work. Widely credited with restoring 1980s Memphis Milano design and making it palatable to Millennials and Gen-Zers, the Washington native is part of a new wave of textile and homeware designers embracing quirky geometric prints, lines, and hues as a vehicle for optimism. Perhaps most importantly, Van Dusen's spirited garments and home accessories remind us of the euphoria that springs from choosing to be ourselves — a feeling the creative cultivates in and outside her Bedford Stuyvesant brownstone, as she explains below.

1. Arlo Skye X Dusen Dusen: Luggage

Whether you are off for a couple of days or on a long journey, nothing is worse than having a suitcase that feels like a burden. Ellen Van Dusen knows where to look for suitable alternatives: "A couple of years ago, we collaborated with American brand Arlo Skye on a suite of luggage, and even though I am unequivocally biased, I think these are the best suitcases in the world," the designer tells me.

"They are sturdy, easy to wheel around, and have all the pockets you might ever need. The outside is yellow, the inside lined in a fun, colorful print, making it a joy to unpack!"

2. The Dopp Kit

The secret to traveling comfortably lies in the details, starting from the smallest items you carry with you. The Arlo Skye X Dusen Dusen Dopp Kit is that kind of essential: "Another product from my collaboration with Arlo Skye, this compact kit is such an upgrade from what I used to use," the creative explains.

"This one has mesh pockets, a firm structure, and can hold so much stuff." Now that she has a baby, "I am carting around way more than I used to," Van Dusen adds. "Thanks to the portable yet generous sizing of this dopp kit, I can pack his things in here too, just in a separate compartment. The dream!"

3. Clean Clean Cleanser

Time away from home shouldn't prevent us from engaging in daily rituals, especially if these can help us ease into the reality of a different city or country. If there's one thing Van Dusen can't leave without, that's her Clean Clean Cleanser. "I swear by Sofie Pavitt's face cleanser and always take it with me when I travel," she says. "It has no frills and leaves you feeling soft and fresh. Plus, the packaging is super cute." Brat green, is that you?

4. Razor Point Fine Line Marker Pen

Whether journaling, taking notes, or sketching creative ideas, "it is so important to always have a good pen on hand," Van Dusen says of her fourth travel list pick.

And when it comes to choosing the right one, she has no doubts: "These Pilot Razor Point Fine Line Marker Pens are my absolute favorites." Their ultra-thin tip and weightless feel cater to precise, elegant writing, while their 1970s-inspired packaging and look make using them just as inspiring as the stories you'll get out of them.

5. Ravenhill Studio Tote

"Like most people, I have a sea of tote bags. Still, when I'm traveling, this Ravenhill Studio one is always my go-to," says the designer. "It has really nice-sized pockets and a durable construction. I don't have that many neutral things in my closet, so something a little toned down color-wise like this is important — it can go with anything in my suitcase."

Available in two different colorways, Terracotta (captured above) and the even more versatile Tan, and produced in Los Angeles by sustainable fashion brand Everybody.World, its textural detailing gives it a crafty feel, beautifully complementing the wardrobe of the fashion addict, the urban dweller, and the globe trotter alike.

6. Dusen Dusen Recycled Leather Luggage Tag

Forget sad-looking, plastic-y, or full-on nerdy luggage tags — thanks to Van Dusen, making your suitcase instantly recognizable has never been cooler. "We designed these newly released travel accessories for MoMA Design Store," she tells me. "For a while, I was using paper luggage tags, but they would always fall off or disappear. These are thick and dependable, and add a little bit of flair to your suitcase — something that definitely helps at baggage claim!"