Yes, London Is Having a Restaurant Merchandise Moment — And It Says Everything About How We Eat Now
Jolene, St. JOHN, Café Deco, Dishoom: the question isn't just which eatery are you, but why are foodie accessories suddenly... everywhere?
It's been 15 months since I joined Livingetc as their in-house lifestyle guru, gradually eating my way into London's culinary scene with the sole excuse of wanting to check out the interiors of its most coveted restaurants up close — with many indulgent feasts suddenly justifiable as, erhm, that's right, research.
I could spend hours outlining what a little bit of on-the-ground action has taught me about fine dining etiquette (notably, the importance of placing the napkin on your lap ahead of the meal and, most crucially, of paying attention not to drop it on the floor halfway through it as booze begins to play its tricks; that of keeping your voice low to remain discreet, and letting the waiting staff clear the tables themselves, resisting the urge to help out via the muscle memory from my hospitality past). But there is another thought I simply can't seem to be able to shake off.
How have so many of the coolest gastronomic destinations in the Big Smoke suddenly become a place not only to eat, but also to ... shop? And how come countless examples of the best restaurant merchandise to buy in London are practically all I can see during my guilty doomscrolling sessions?
Inside the London Restaurant Merchandise Frenzy — A Matter of Belonging
It is something my colleagues and I have been discussing for months now, starting from the moment we first came across the instantly sold out — and now, luckily, back in stock — Jolene bread bag this summer, the ultimate sustainable gift for all your sourdough-addicted East London friends. Not that restaurant merchandise is anything necessarily new in the capital.
A year before launching as a street food pop-up in Hackney back in 2013, and three years ahead of the opening of its debut Soho outpost, cult Taiwanese restaurant group BAO's creative director and co-founder, Erchen Chang, made the family-owned concept instantly recognizable thanks to her iconic artwork of a lonely man devouring a bao on his own, which would later appear on many of the eatery's tongue-in-cheek restaurant merchandise items.
With so many of the hard and impossible-to-book eateries in the capital now selling themed clothing and homeware, including the ever-loved Jolene, St. JOHN, Café Deco, and Dishoom, the question isn't just which eatery are you, but why are foodie accessories suddenly ... everywhere?
To us, the sudden race for the best restaurant merchandise to buy in London conceals more than you'd think at first sight. Similarly to what we said about the rise of resortcore, or a mindset shift that now sees us embrace travel not just during or through temporary vacations, but as a 360-degree lifestyle spilling into our clothing, hobbies, and wellness choices, London restaurant merchandise, too, is about manifesting a sense of identity.
And so, where devoted South East Londoners are likely to style a Forza Wine T-shirt with one of its grapy caps or get their hands on a Lai Rai ashtray, Dalston-based bon vivants will stick to their trusted Mangal II's or wine bar Oranji's shoppable edits, while north-of-the-river gourmands might prefer Half Cut Market's.
Whether you are a London restaurant merchandise fan or, instead, find the idea of endorsing your favorite foodie addresses so blatantly a little excessive, one thing is for certain: in the era of small plates eateries, restaurant merchandise is the divisive style signifier that shows we're still craving for more — playfulness, connections, and belonging. It is a trend that lets us bring the spirited atmosphere of our go-to destinations home, or even better, wherever we go. Shop our latest obsessions below.
The Best Restaurant Merchandise to Buy in London
Bread bags are the new style must-have for lovers of a modern rustic aesthetic, and this St. JOHN's one couldn't miss on our hot list of the best restaurant merchandise to buy in London right now.
Again, not all merch is as beautiful as it is functional. But any wine aficionado knows no dinner party gets going without a wine opener, so thank the London foodie institution for it. Or shop the full St. JOHN's London restaurant merchandise collection.
Feeding into the tomato scent trend we have witnessed the growth of over the last couple of years, the designer's Ketchup Candle unites humor, fragrance, and aesthetics in this quirky buy.
Another delicious-looking design by Hindmarch, this Pen Case Bookmark will infuse a touch of joyfulness into the most demanding of tasks, keeping you uplifted and organized. Or shop the full Anya Hindmarch's cafe merchandise collection.
British maximalism revolutionary Luke Edward Hall's own clothing and homeware brand, Chateau Orlando, has recently released a restaurant merchandise collection developed in collaboration with Bloomsbury's chicest bar, restaurant, and wine shop, chef Anna Tobias's Café Deco, and we couldn't have asked for anything better.
Among our personal favorites is this Crab and Chips poster, a hint at Tobias's simply delightful menu offering at Café Deco — your animated, neighborhood bistro — ready to bring vibrancy to your walls. Or shop the full Chateau Orlando x Café Deco's London restaurant merchandise collection.
Dalston-based Londoners have made of Turkish restaurant Mangal II a living institution, and their eatery of choice. This book by brothers and restaurateurs Ferhat and Sertaç Dirik will tell you about their story while simultaneously allowing you to recreate their favorite dishes at home.
Few restaurateurs are as prolific when it comes to restaurant merchandise as Yotam Ottolenghi, and this whimsical tea towel by Amuse La Bouche carries the dose of playfulness we all need while having to wash up after hosting an animated dinner. Plus, if you need recipe books, he's got them aplenty.
Last but not least from our Jolene edit is possibly the most useful of London restaurant merch buys, a good old apron. Crafted from 10oz organic cotton, you can rest assured it will keep you company for as much as you want. Or shop the full Jolene's London restaurant merchandise collection.
"I love picking up mementos everywhere I go. Call it the romantic in me, but I will sneak a napkin, a matchbox, and on some occasions, even a coolly crafted paper menu (upon request, of course)," Livingetc's wellness writer Amiya Baratan tells me of her love of all things eateries. Among her favorite restaurant merch collections is Dishoom's.
Born in India and now based in London, Amiya describes herself as an extremely "picky nostalgic". Dishoom's London restaurant merchandise makes the choice easy: "from the striking market bags to the darling chai tins, all of it feels authentically made with heartwarming purpose," she says.
For restaurant merch that will last you long, go for something you can hang on your walls, like this A Meal at Dishoom printed artwork, which is colorful, familiar, and unexpected, all in one. Or shop the full Dishoom's London restaurant merchandise collection.
