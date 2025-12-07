5 ‘Outstanding’ Kitchen Knives That This Michelin-Starred Chef Would Actually Recommend — They “Combine Design Elegance With Exceptional Function”
"A chef's knife is the heartbeat of my kitchen," says Petros Dimas, Domes Resorts executive chef and Makris Restaurants chef patron. Here are some standouts you can count on for precision, balance, and responsiveness
Chef's Essentials is the Livingetc series exploring your favorite chefs' go-to kitchen utensils and how they contribute to shaping their craft, so that you, too, can start collecting their treasured cookware — each piece uniting functionality and style — and hone your culinary art.
Some loves start very early on, long before one can even realize what exactly draws them to a given discipline, place, person, or art form. Such is the case of Petros Dimas and his dedication to farm-grown produce, which, raised in old town Athens's Thissio neighborhood by two passionate culinarians with a working estate in the nearby Corinth, was the sole source of food throughout his childhood. The gastronomic awakening of the multi-award-winning, Michelin-starred Greek chef, then, was almost "predestined", a term Dimas used to describe how the centuries-old heritage of his homeland, vibrant nature, and flavors became the filters, the pillars, through which he interpreted both cuisine and life almost subconsciously.
Trained in his native Greece, between his alma mater of LE MONDE Institute of Hotel & Tourism Studies and a handful of Michelin-starred eateries, starting from the late 2000s, his first foreign experience arrived with chef Jason Atherton's stellar Pollen Street Social restaurant in Mayfair, which Dimas joined as a Sous Chef. From there, more high-profile roles in the Big Smoke followed, as did his discovery of British and Scottish greens and seafood, respectively.
A stint at the captivating King's Social House in St. Moritz's Badrutt's Palace Hotel later, and he was back where it all began. Well, some 470 kilometers north of Athens, where Dimas accepted the role of executive chef of Domes Resorts' fine dining destination, Makris Corfu, in 2018.
Seven years on and three more restaurant openings down the line, one in picturesque Crete, the other in dramatically beautiful Milos, and the last one — the Makris concept's first-ever permanent flagship — nestled near the ancient agora of Athens, Dimas is busy searching for new, innovative ways of creating plates that simultaneously merge his country's vivid culinary tradition and history with a surpising approach to cooking rooted in land, sea, and community. It is a mission that, judging from the striking nuances of its artistically plated delicacies, keeps him as busy as it makes him inspired, transforming ingredients as simple as petals and radishes into artworks worth admiring.
But just like an artist can renounce their paintbrush, there's a kitchenware item that, Dimas explains, no buddy or established chef's process can lack.
What Kitchen Essential Speaks Most to Your Craft?
"A chef's knife is the heartbeat of my kitchen. It's not just a tool for me, it's the extension of my hand and mind. Every ingredient, from delicate herbs to firm root vegetables, is connected through its edge. Its precision, balance, and responsiveness shape the rhythm and story of every dish I create. Here are five outstanding knives from brands I respect, each combining design elegance with exceptional function."
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
5 Chef-Approved Knives for Performance and Style
"Hand-forged with a distinctive kurouchi finish, this TAKEDA knife is extremely thin behind the edge. It's versatile, with extraordinary edge retention and a rustic feel that still performs at the highest level. Sadly, it's currently out of stock at most resellers, though the Japanese Knife Company also has more options."
"If you want great performance without the premium price, the Victorinox Fibrox Cooking Knife remains a reliable, chef-approved option. It may not have the artistry of Shibata or Takeda, but it gets the job done with sharpness and durability at a fraction of the price. Affordable, dependable, and complete with an ergonomic grip, it is a practical workhorse ideal for training cooks or for handling large-volume prep without worry."
In more kitchenware news... ever heard of the Landline 'Tomato Knife'? Well, if you hadn't before, now you have, which leaves you no excuse but to get in on the aesthetically functional trend.
Once you have made your pick, make sure you know how to properly care for your kitchen knives.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.