5 ‘Outstanding’ Kitchen Knives That This Michelin-Starred Chef Would Actually Recommend — They “Combine Design Elegance With Exceptional Function”

"A chef's knife is the heartbeat of my kitchen," says Petros Dimas, Domes Resorts executive chef and Makris Restaurants chef patron. Here are some standouts you can count on for precision, balance, and responsiveness

A young chef holds a straw basket filled with raw vegetables as two more chefs pick up vegetables in a farm vegetable garden.
(Image credit: Makris Athens)
Chef's Essentials is the Livingetc series exploring your favorite chefs' go-to kitchen utensils and how they contribute to shaping their craft, so that you, too, can start collecting their treasured cookware — each piece uniting functionality and style — and hone your culinary art.

Some loves start very early on, long before one can even realize what exactly draws them to a given discipline, place, person, or art form. Such is the case of Petros Dimas and his dedication to farm-grown produce, which, raised in old town Athens's Thissio neighborhood by two passionate culinarians with a working estate in the nearby Corinth, was the sole source of food throughout his childhood. The gastronomic awakening of the multi-award-winning, Michelin-starred Greek chef, then, was almost "predestined", a term Dimas used to describe how the centuries-old heritage of his homeland, vibrant nature, and flavors became the filters, the pillars, through which he interpreted both cuisine and life almost subconsciously.

Trained in his native Greece, between his alma mater of LE MONDE Institute of Hotel & Tourism Studies and a handful of Michelin-starred eateries, starting from the late 2000s, his first foreign experience arrived with chef Jason Atherton's stellar Pollen Street Social restaurant in Mayfair, which Dimas joined as a Sous Chef. From there, more high-profile roles in the Big Smoke followed, as did his discovery of British and Scottish greens and seafood, respectively.

A series of filled red wine glasses against a white background and a contemporary restaurant dining room filled with plant, textured rugs, and slanted furniture in wood.
The earthy, tactile interiors of Makris Athens.
Image credit: Makris Athens
A beige-painted plaster ceiling covered in pendant ceramic sculptures in terracotta hue.
And its unexpected, dotted-in-terracotta ceiling.
Image credit: Makris Athens

A stint at the captivating King's Social House in St. Moritz's Badrutt's Palace Hotel later, and he was back where it all began. Well, some 470 kilometers north of Athens, where Dimas accepted the role of executive chef of Domes Resorts' fine dining destination, Makris Corfu, in 2018.

Seven years on and three more restaurant openings down the line, one in picturesque Crete, the other in dramatically beautiful Milos, and the last one — the Makris concept's first-ever permanent flagship nestled near the ancient agora of Athens, Dimas is busy searching for new, innovative ways of creating plates that simultaneously merge his country's vivid culinary tradition and history with a surpising approach to cooking rooted in land, sea, and community. It is a mission that, judging from the striking nuances of its artistically plated delicacies, keeps him as busy as it makes him inspired, transforming ingredients as simple as petals and radishes into artworks worth admiring.

But just like an artist can renounce their paintbrush, there's a kitchenware item that, Dimas explains, no buddy or established chef's process can lack.

What Kitchen Essential Speaks Most to Your Craft?

A chef in a sun-lit vegetable garden picks ingredients from a wicker basket filled with vibrant greens.

Chef patron Petros Dimas hard at work in the bucolic farm of Makris Athens.

(Image credit: Makris Athens)

"A chef's knife is the heartbeat of my kitchen. It's not just a tool for me, it's the extension of my hand and mind. Every ingredient, from delicate herbs to firm root vegetables, is connected through its edge. Its precision, balance, and responsiveness shape the rhythm and story of every dish I create. Here are five outstanding knives from brands I respect, each combining design elegance with exceptional function."

5 Chef-Approved Knives for Performance and Style

A crab tartlet beautifully plated atop a white cloth napkin surrounded by flowers and greenery in a wooden tray set atop a stone surface.

The artful culinary craft of Makris Athens's Petros Dimas, as captured in the restaurant's Hellenic Blue Crab Tartlet.

(Image credit: Makris Athens)

