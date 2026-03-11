My Pantry Reset Era Starts Here — I Found This Sleek Rice Dispenser That's Painfully Chic, Great for Portion Control, and Can Be Used for Lots of Other Cooking Staples

Rather than having to reach into a sealed bag of rice, this storage feature makes for easy measuring every single time

Amiya Baratan's avatar
By
published
in Features
A wood and glass rice dispenser with a measuring cup against a checkerboard grid
If you're after a beautiful pantry that works hard, then this Amazon organizer is worth spending on.
(Image credit: Amazon)

I'm slightly embarrassed to admit that one of my guilty pleasures on TikTok is the admittedly indulgent yet totally satisfying restocks and resets. There's just something about seeing a space go from messy to tidy and barren to stocked up. And of all the aesthetic kitchen storage, this Rice Dispenser from Amazon is the one that stuck.

As far as kitchen storage goes, it's just so clever. Rather than having to reach into a bulky bag of rice, this dispenser allows you to store it on your counter (without the typical eyesore). Not to mention, the ability to dispense just the right amount, directly into a measuring cup that can also be used to wash the grain is genius.

And if you don't have the counterspace, you can always pop it into your pantry. Or even into a tall cupboard. But if rice is a staple in your diet, then this should definitely be on your radar.

Pantry organization has gone from shelves ridden with food packaging to identical rows of jars, and now we're finally finding a happy medium that improves the visual appeal of your pantry while making it work hard, too.

And since biophilic decluttering is inspiring pantries to go plastic-free, this glass and wood dispenser is a great bet for safe food storage. Plus, it reduces your washing up by combining the rice washing and measuring utensil in one cup.

The visual decluttering trend is another kitchen concept that has us turning over flashy, tacky packaging for a more cohesive aesthetic. So if you love meals with a side of rice but despise the heavy bag taking up room, then this organizer is a practical addition.

If you're looking for more organizer-approved kitchen storage, then sign up for our newsletter. Before you know it, you'll have enough aesthetic ideas in your inbox to curate a pantry that rivals Khloé Kardashian's.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.