A love of cooking isn't enough to ensure each of your chosen recipes turns out flawless and hassle-free: to make every dish a success, you need the right gear. And who can advise you on the kitchenware essentials no true culinarian's home should lack better than chefs themselves. These gourmands have successfully transformed their passion for food into a rewarding career, experimenting not only with different types of ingredients but also with the means that let their creative flair come to life: from pots and pans to mandolines, scales, and palette knives.

Having just launched a new series featuring some of today's most inventive chefs' go-to kitchen utensils, I have learned a thing or two about the items that will help you step up your gastronomic game. Varying in material, use, and price range, all of the 24 cooking essentials have either been directly recommended to me by one of the interviewees spotlighted in the column above or fit the criteria of quality, functionality, and, for the more shallow of us, aesthetics that make a simple kitchen item into something covetable. Serving great taste and looks, discover our edit of kitchenware worth having below.

Keen to explore more dish-specific options? Follow our Chef's Essentials ongoing series to learn about the utensils that speak most to award-winning culinarians' craft.