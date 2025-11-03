5 Vintage Kitchen Items Making a Comeback in Homes and Why They're Worth Every Penny, According to Designers

Nothing screams classy, elegant, and sophisticated more than vintage items (in my opinion). When it comes to renovating or redecorating a kitchen, it's essential to make the space feel as lived-in and cozy as possible. Of course, what better way to do that than with vintage design elements and pieces?

Creating a timeless transitional-style kitchen is all about the right textures, materials, and pieces that fit seamlessly into a space. It's about embracing the old and the new, romantically, and that's what makes this design style so alluring.

Now, you might find this surprising, but with a few antique touches, you can create a kitchen that enhances comfort while also following the latest kitchen trends. To better understand how this can be done, I asked a few designers and experts which vintage items are making a comeback this year and why.

1. Colored Appliances and Fittings

Boring appliances are no more in kitchens that embrace a vintage flair. (Image credit: SIKORA > INTERIORS)

Drawing in those kitchen color ideas, it seems bold and colorful kitchen appliances and fittings are what homeowners are embracing when it comes to vintage kitchen items, and I totally get it. Bringing a modern retro decor element into the space, brands such as SMEG and KitchenAid have a way of making a kitchen feel as cozy as ever. I mean, I even got my hands on an SMEG toaster and kettle, and it was certainly worth every penny.

"SMEG and other retro-inspired appliances continue to dominate kitchen counters," explains Ana Jenkins, design consultant from ABI Interiors. "Their bold colors and curvy forms add instant personality, transforming functional objects into statement pieces. From refrigerators, toasters, kettles, or our very own Elysian kitchen mixer Aura range, these appliances and fittings balance nostalgia with modern performance."

Ana Jenkins Social Links Navigation Sales and design consultant Ana Jenkins has been a Sales and Design Consultant at ABI for the past two years, bringing a meticulous eye and thoughtful approach to every client project. Known for blending creativity with precision, she transforms client visions into stylish, functional solutions.

SMEG Fab28 60cm 50s Style Right Hand Hinge Fridge With Icebox £1,249 at SMEG A pop of pink, perhaps? This Fab28 60cm 50s Style Right Hand Hinge Fridge With Icebox from SMEG screams retro-chic, and we're here for it. Available in a range of colors, this piece is a blend of iconic design and easy functionality in one. KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer $399.95 at Target $419.99 at Walmart $699.87 at Amazon $999.90 at Newegg Bring a pop of red with this Kitchen Aid stand mixer, which plays on the unexpected red theory beautifully. If you have a minimal kitchen, but you're looking to add a touch of color, then this mixer is quite the game-changer. Easy to use and store away, what's not to love? Dunelm Contemporary 4 Slice Toaster £48 at Dunelm Hello mustard yellow! This Contemporary 4 Slice Toaster from Dunelm comes with a lift and lock function and is set to toast your bread in style. It includes a slide-out crumb tray that is easy to clean and use when needed.

2. Plate Racks

Plate racks are also a great way to keep dishes off your worktops! (Image credit: DeVOL Kitchens)

Wondering how you can keep dish drying racks off the counter, while also welcoming in a vintage flair to your space? Well, plate racks are the perfect touch for just that, and of course, a great way to organize dishes in a kitchen.

Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens, tells me, "We have spent the longest time agonizing over plate racks. We love the idea and the usefulness, but we think some are a bit twee. We think they can look really elegant or a bit too cottage kitchen, so we were very careful to only offer one to our customers when we were really happy with it."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She continues: "It’s for plates, not for mugs and keys and pots and letters and stuff! It has a deep cornice along the top, and the rest is just well-sized sections for platters, plates, and shallow bowls that are easy to get at and become a visual feast when they are laden with crockery and china."

Helen says there is something handy about having all your daily crockery in front of you, making it easy to grab and go. "Similarly, it is great to have a place to put them away so easily, no big heavy piles of plates to struggle with in cupboards anymore," she explains. "It is a big old beast of a thing and will be a substantial addition to your kitchen, so often a plate rack is a small pine piece that you add into your room at some point after the kitchen has been designed and fitted, but this is a statement and should be considered a fabulous addition to your kitchen and an opportunity to get all your flat crockery safely stored in one place."

Helen Parker Social Links Navigation Creative director of deVOL Helen is the creative director at Devol Kitchens. She has been with the company for over 20 years and is responsible for Devol’s style and one-of-a-kind showrooms. Helen also sources antiques and designs new pieces of furniture and accessories.

Wayfair August Grove Plate Rack £49.99 at Wayfair UK Adding a traditional elegance to your modern kitchen, this plate rack can either be wall-mounted or placed on your kitchen countertop. Whatever you opt to do with it, it will certainly elevate your space in no time. Dibor Brittany Wall Plate Rack With Hooks £219 at Not On The High Street UK A decorative and practical piece, this kitchen storage accessory will bring a rustic feel into your space, while also organizing unwanted clutter and dishes from your worktops. It comes with 13 plate racks as well as hooks to hang your mugs and cups. Melody Maison Cream Wall Mounted Plate Rack £145.95 at melodymaison.co.uk This chic, wooden cream wall mounted plate rack comes with the perfect shelving storage for all your needs. It had open shelving as well as 13 plate racks and five hooks to store your everyday dishes and coffee cups.

3. Butter Dishes and Bells

Melt away with a butter dish that looks just as good as what's inside tastes. (Image credit: NEXT)

Butter bells for kitchens have made a comeback. This vintage item is a great way to store and soften your butter before use. These dishes and bells can often be found made from stoneware or even glass — bringing in style as well as function when you're cooking up your favorite dish.

"Once a purely practical item, the humble butter dish is now a decorative must-have," explains Ana. "Glass, ceramic, or enamel, these vessels elevate everyday breakfast routines. Butter bells, which keep butter fresh at room temperature, are enjoying a revival thanks to their timeless charm and functionality."

Anthropologie Eden Stoneware Butter Keeper £22 at Anthropologie Crafted with a stunning floral green motif, this butter keeper from Anthropologie is certainly a mini showstopper. This decaled, handpainted, and glazed stoneware is easy to use and maintain, and is dishwasher as well as microwave safe. What more could you want? nkuku Kallso Marble Butter Dish £38 at nkuku This stunning Kallso glass and marble butter dish from nkuku has been perfectly crafted from recycled glass and handblown into a beautiful organic shape, complete with a round handle, making it easy to use. The marble tray it sits on also adds an elegant contrast to the piece. Next White Pear Butter Dish £15 at Next UK This elegant White Pear Butter Dish from NEXT is made from 100% stone and features delicate pear icons on top, adding a touch of country to your modern kitchen. The lid also has a soft ripple design and once opened, the butter tray has detailing of the word 'butter' etched into it.

4. Ceramic Crockery and Tableware

Set your dinner table with these delicately finished antique finds. (Image credit: French + Tye. Design: Bradley Van Der Straeten)

Knowing how to set a table comes with a few tricks up your sleeve, and that includes getting a few of your vintage pieces out, including your ceramic crockery and tableware.

"Vintage dishes — whether patterned, textured, or pastel-hued — are making their way back into open shelving and cabinets," notes Ana. "Displaying these pieces adds warmth and interest, giving your kitchen a collected, layered feel."

So, if you're looking for things to make your kitchen more comfortable, lived-in, and cozy, then these pieces will do just that.

DUSK Juniper 16 Piece Dinner Set - Mocha £131 at Dusk.com Who doesn't love a ceramic dinner set? Wine and dine with some of the finest. This mocha colored set features side plates, dinner plates, cereal bowls, and pasta bowls — what more could you need during hosting season? Rebecca Udall Celia Pasta Bowl £26 at Rebecca Udall This raspberry colored pasta bowl from Rebecca Udall screams chic. Available in a set of six and two other colors, this elegant piece has been inspired by the designer's trips to flea markets in France, as well as convivial, antique, century-old French ceramics. Frances Savage Serving Bowl £40 at Toast UK Now, you got to have serving bowl on your dinner table, it's a must! This Frances Savage bowl from TOAST bring in a Mediterranean feel to the space with its colors and patterns that wrap around the frame of the bowl.

5. Mid-Century Tumblers

A subtle pop of color can do no wrong. (Image credit: M&S)

The best way to display colorful glassware is by putting it in your kitchen, of course. Mid-century tumblers are making a magnificent comeback with their different shapes, colors, and styles that make pouring a drink or two feel extra special.

And as Ana puts it, "Mid-century glassware is back in style, with amber, blues and greens leading the trend — perfect for adding color to your table."

She continues, "These tumblers aren’t just for show; they’re versatile, durable, and make everyday drinks feel a little more special."

Anthropologie Set of 4 Waterfall Coupe Glasses £56 at Anthropologie Cheers to these set of four Waterfall Coupe Glasses from Anthropologie. Dripping in a honey color, this champagne vessel of 1920s flappers brings in an old Hollywood theme to the home and we're here for it. ABASK Hand-Blown Crystal Colored Shot Glasses – 2.5oz/70ml (set of 4) £136 at ABASK These handblown crystal colored shot glasses are set to make your bar ideas look as gorgeous as ever. Easy to care for and clean, these lightly hues gems are set to impress guests during those late night hosting moments. M&S Set of 2 Pearlescent Lustre Tumblers £15 at Marks and Spencer UK Crafted in an angular shape, with a gold-tone rim, this set of two Pearlescent Lustre Tumblers from M&S will add a touch of luxury to your bar in no time. So, what are you waiting for? Set your table with this sophisticated set for another round of drinks!

FAQs

Why You Should Add Vintage Pieces to Your Space

Vintage pieces add a touch of timelessness to a space, and even if you're dealing with a small kitchen, it has a way of lifting and elevating this area of the home. And as Ana says, vintage items have a way of bringing nostalgia, comfort, personality, and individuality to the home.

"In uncertain times, people gravitate toward objects that feel familiar and comforting," she explains. "Mid-century tumblers, pastel appliances, and butter bells evoke a sense of home, warmth, and tradition. They’re not just functional; they carry memories and a sense of timelessness."

Ana continues, "Minimalist kitchens dominated by all-white cabinets and stainless steel appliances can feel cold and uniform. Vintage pieces inject color, texture, and quirky charm, making kitchens feel curated rather than cookie-cutter. Pastel hues, patterned dishes, and retro SMEG appliances are a fun, expressive way to break up neutral palettes."

Another great thing about embracing a bit of vintage in your space? It's sustainable and so much better for the planet. Ana tells me, "There’s a growing interest in buying secondhand, upcycling, or choosing quality pieces that last decades. Vintage dishes, butter bells, and glassware are eco-friendly alternatives to disposable or trend-based items. People love the idea of investing in timeless pieces that reduce waste."

Modern kitchens can be so much more if you add a bit of life to them, and this can easily be done through the mix of old and new, but of course, it needs to be done right. To stay on top of the latest kitchen trends, be sure to check out our guide, and in turn, you'll create a space full of character, charm, and charisma in no time.