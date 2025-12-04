Open Shelves vs Wall Cabinets — We've Settled the Debate on Which You Should Pick for Your 2026 Renovation

Open shelving or closed cabinetry? It may sound like a menial thing, but the type of kitchen storage you opt for can dictate both the functionality and the look of your space.

Designing your dream kitchen is a process of crucial decision after crucial decision, and as someone who spends almost every day looking at some of the most gorgeous modern kitchen ideas around the world, I understand the sense of overwhelm you're likely feeling. But figuring out whether to opt for open shelves or closed cabinets doesn't have to feel like a life-or-death situation; in fact, with our experts' advice, it can be a relatively simple decision.

If you want to prioritise an eclectic, open, airy kitchen, with plenty of space to show off your home decor, open shelving is the choice for you. But if you prefer a less cluttered, sleek look, you may find yourself doing better with a close cabinet finish. But a definitive answer? Looking back at the majority of kitchen projects that pass through our desk at the moment and we're saying that kitchen cabinets are more on trend, however, done in sleek ways that marry them into your architecture.

If you want to dive a bit deeper into the two options, though, keep on reading.

When to Choose Open Shelving

Open shelving can make for a beautiful way to display your cookbook collection. (Image credit: deVOL)

Open kitchen shelves have become increasingly popular over recent years, particularly loved by house-proud individuals keen to show off their collection of beautiful serving ware and ceramics. Unlike traditional cabinetry, open shelving can maintain a sense of airiness and levity in your kitchen, a contrast to the heaviness that closed-off, upper cabinetry can bring to your space.

These are often the two leading reasons for choosing open shelving, as kitchen expert Richard Davonport, from Davonport Kitchen & Home, says: "Open shelves come into their own when a client wants the room to feel lighter across the upper half of the space or when there is something genuinely worth displaying."

This aspect of display is both a benefit and a disadvantage to this type of kitchen storage, as Richard explains, "They work best in areas that do not carry the main workload of the kitchen, because day-to-day items need to be close at hand yet still kept orderly."

To maintain their essential aesthetic quality, it's best to use them alongside other kitchen storage. "We tend to use them to soften a run of tall or wall units, or to bring a more relaxed, furniture-led feel to a section of the room, particularly in kitchens that sit within open-plan living spaces where the joinery needs to feel less ‘built-in’ and more like part of the wider environment," says Richard.

As well as open plan kitchens, this style is also well-suited for small kitchens, where it can help open up the space. As Lizzie Spinks, from Makers, says, "Open shelving can be a fabulous option, creating a sense of spaciousness and allowing you to display your favourite objects. It’s especially useful in small spaces to avoid cabinetry feeling too top-heavy."

Lizzie continues, "I like an open shelf personally; a mix can also work really well, and sometimes having a shelf with wall cabinets above can look amazing - if we have the height for it!"

Lizzie Spinks Head of Design at Makers Makers create beautifully bespoke, innovative and sustainable kitchens designed to reflect your taste and home. With a first-class honours degree in Product Design and years of experience in high-end kitchen and furniture sales and design, Lizzie is the driving force behind Maker's sales and design team.

When to Choose Wall Cabinetry

Wall cabinets can offer a more sleek, modern look. (Image credit: Alexander&Co)

Although the more traditional option, kitchen cabinets are remarkably versatile and can look strikingly modern or romantically classical, depending on the styling.

They also work well in a wide range of spaces. Helen Parker, from deVOL, says, "Wall cupboards are good in a big, grand room with high ceilings, but they can be sweet in a little cottage."

What makes the difference is the materials and measurements you choose to use when designing these cupboards. "I would go for slim, glazed, and big, as a good starting point," continues Helen. "Stubby, deep ones can be quite ungainly and look a little top-heavy."

Although the experts value the aesthetic effects of open shelving, Richard says, "Wall cabinets are the more practical option when storage is the priority." Unlike open shelves, "They give you enclosed space that keeps the room feeling calm, especially in busy family kitchens where there is simply more to hide away."

He adds, "They are also the sensible choice in smaller rooms where every centimetre of usable storage matters. If a client cooks often or owns a lot of equipment, wall cabinetry usually provides the level of organisation and capacity that helps the kitchen work properly."

Although open shelving can be a lovely way to display your belongings, it isn't the most practical type of storage. Let's face it, most of your kitchen appliances and accessories aren't meant for display, and having a place to tuck them away when not in use is key to an uncluttered kitchen.

As Lizzie comments, "Wall cabinets are great for storing crockery and glasses, especially if you have the space, and they work with the design. Then, it’s a very functional option and gives you that extra storage area to work with."

Helen Parker Creative Designer at deVOL Helen Parker is deVOL’s Creative Director. She joined in 2004 as a kitchen designer and by 2011 she had become responsible for deVOL’s style, creating one-of-a-kind showrooms, sourcing antiques and gifts and designing new pieces of furniture and accessories.

How to Style Open Shelving

Elegant decor pieces and artwork can elevate your open shelving. (Image credit: Makers)

"Styling depends entirely on how each element is being used," explains Richard.

Out of the two, open shelving requires a far more deliberate, considered approach when it comes to styling. It's all about finding the best practical and stylish shelf decor for your space.

"Open shelving needs a level of discipline," Richard says. "A mix of everyday pieces and a few well-chosen objects will keep it feeling purposeful rather than ornamental, and grouping items by height or material will stop the shelves looking scattered."

This is a place to display immaculate chinaware, novelty glassware, and any other decorative items, as opposed to your everyday, practical kitchen essentials.

In fact, Lizzie says, "In my opinion, open shelving shouldn’t really be used for storage; it’s more of a decorative area, and great for family photos, sculptures, and art."

How to Style Cabinetry

Glass-fronted cabinetry acts as a great intermediary style between the two options. (Image credit: deVOL)

"Wall cabinets, on the other hand, carry the visual weight of the elevation, so their detailing becomes part of the overall language of the kitchen," says Richard.

In this way, wall cabinets play an equally important aesthetic role as open shelving. Albeit, one that's far easier to maintain.

It's important to consider how your cabinets will look in the wider context of your modern kitchen design. "The door style, color, proportions, and handles should work seamlessly with the base furniture so the run feels cohesive rather than an afterthought," says Richard.

Alternatively, Helen suggests, "Use your wall cupboards as statement pieces, maybe vintage, but always pretty or elegant rather than functional."

Ultimately, the choice comes down to what will work best in your space. As Richard describes, "We do not have a favourite because both choices can be right in different situations. What we do have is a strong view that each decision must serve the way the client uses their kitchen. If they value clarity and order, kitchen cabinetry tends to win. If they want the space to feel more open or to bring a layer of character through displayed pieces, open shelving is often the better option."

Understanding your goals and intentions for your kitchen will allow you to make a decision that is truly reflective of the way you'll use your home.

Or, if you don't want to commit to only one, you can get the best of both worlds by using a combination of both styles. "The craft is in balancing the two so the kitchen feels grounded, generous, and entirely tailored to how the household actually lives," says Richard.