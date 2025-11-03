Should You Pick Your Kitchen Cabinets or Backsplash First? Designers Reveal What They Do During Home Projects

Should you pick your kitchen cabinets or backsplash first? When designing or renovating a kitchen, this is a question that is asked quite often, but does it really matter what comes first? The answer is yes, and according to designers, there's a reason for it.

With the many kitchen cabinet ideas, a kitchen backsplash that seamlessly fits into the design you're looking for matters, and if you do not follow the right design order, your space could look a little all over the place.

To better understand which comes first and why it matters, I called in a few of the experts, and here's what they had to say about it.

What Comes First Backsplash or Cabinets?

The designers share their first pick! (Image credit: Provoke Studios)

Modern kitchen ideas are all about creating a cohesive and intentional space, and that means understanding what needs to be done first in order to get a seamless outcome during your kitchen makeover. So, when it comes to your kitchen cabinets and backsplash, what comes first?

"We choose cabinets first, because they are essentially the largest visual elements in the kitchen and often the biggest investment, so they naturally set the tone," says Peter Lynn , designer and founder of MALIN + LYNN. "The cabinet color, door style, and finish determine whether the spaces feel warm, crisp, modern, classic, textured, or minimal."

However, Peter says the exception to this rule is "if the countertop/backsplash is going to be a statement piece — for example, a dramatic marble slab that the clients want to be the focal point of the room. We then look at the cabinetry in a more 'supporting' role to complement the stone itself." This is a great way to draw attention to your marble kitchen ideas, too.

Ana Jenkins, design consultant from ABI Interiors, says it's always best to start with your cabinetry. "Cabinets set the visual and functional foundation of a kitchen — they define the tone, palette, and proportions of the space. Once those key decisions are made, the backsplash becomes a chance to introduce character — whether through texture, color, or pattern."

Ana continues, "Beginning with cabinetry helps the space feel grounded and cohesive, while the backsplash can then be chosen to complement and elevate the overall design."

How to Approach This Matter From a Design Standpoint?

It's important to understand the foundation of your space in order to create a cohesive atmosphere in your kitchen. (Image credit: Tatjana Plitt. Design: Design by AD)

If you're looking to broaden your small kitchen ideas, it's important to understand the basics of kitchen design.

"Design is really about balance — between structure and detail, practicality, and personality," explains Ana. "Think of cabinetry as the framework that holds the space together. The backsplash, on the other hand, is where you can be expressive — it might be a subtle tonal shift, a handcrafted finish, or a bold statement if the rest of the palette is calm. At ABI Interiors, we love that interplay: letting one element lead and the other enhance it, so the result feels intentional, layered, and effortlessly livable."

Peter says when renovating a kitchen, he and his team typically look at the visual weight, balance, and hierarchy, and break it down into steps. These steps are as follows:

Step 1 — Establish the foundation: (largest visual surfaces) - e.g., cabinets, flooring, and kitchen countertop ideas. "The combination of these dictates the color, temperature, and style direction," he notes.

Step 2 — Next up, Peter says it's essential to add the supporting elements, for example, "backsplash, hardware (handles and ironmongery), lighting, and paint colors. These help to tie the palette together and add personality."

Step 3 — Lastly, Peter says you'll want to test the palette together, "we do this by obtaining samples of all materials, cabinet door fronts, paint colors, ironmongery finishes, etc, to ensure cohesion and harmony as a collective set."

Kitchen Buys You'll Want in Your Space

FAQs

Is There a Set Order You Need to Follow When Designing a Kitchen?

When it comes to kitchen design, Peter says he tends to follow this order:

1: First, "define the overall look and color direction, be it a modern or traditional kitchen."

2: Next, Peter says it's best to select the cabinetry style, shaker kitchen detail, fluting, flat fronted, and determine the overall kitchen layout.

3: Third, "Select the countertop and backsplash, determining heights, thicknesses, and any floating shelves made of the same material as a point of interest."

4. Choose the right kitchen flooring ideas that will go with the rest of the design elements chosen beforehand.

5. Now it's time to think about your hardware and consider those kitchen handle trends. Think "metal finishes to enhance the kitchen and give accents of interest," adds Peter.

6. And last but not least, it's important to take note of your kitchen color ideas. Peter tells me, "We tend to do this alongside the metal finish selection, to ensure they both work well with the cabinetry style and colourways within the worktop."

As a final note, Ana says it's important to know that "Every project is different, but there’s usually a natural order that helps the design come together smoothly." Remember to start with the essentials, like your layout, cabinets, and appliances, then move on to surfaces and hardware around your kitchen.

Whatever you choose to do, ultimately, it is up to you, but remember to follow in the experts' footsteps to get the best outcome with your kitchen design. You can also stay on top of things by reading our guide on the latest kitchen trends. Trust me, you won't regret it!