I Should Have Known That Light Gray Kitchen Cabinets Would Be the Wrong Choice — Why This Color Didn't Work, and What I Should Have Picked Instead

Considering I work in the interiors industry, I should have known better. Picking light gray kitchen cabinets — light gray, gloss kitchen cabinets — in our redesign is a decision I have regretted almost every day since it was installed.

Picking a kitchen cabinet color can be tricky — there are so many colors to choose from, where do you even begin? Our trouble was that we had what I like to call 'project blindness', in that we based a lot of our decisions on what had worked well for us in our last home, not adequately considering the vastly different shape/light/requirements of the new space.

The decision has haunted me ever since, and to ensure you don't fall into the trap of this kitchen remodel regret, I spoke to kitchen experts to unpick when choosing this shade and texture can go wrong, and what to do instead.

Why I Picked Light Gray Kitchen Cabinets

Being careful with the tone of gray you use is key, and contrasting it with natural wood tones can look stunning, as seen in this space. (Image credit: Sola Kitchens)

When my husband and I moved into our home seven years ago, the kitchen was dark, tired, and not at all to our taste (old, dark wood with bright yellow walls); we wanted a modern kitchen that was light and bright, and that was where our decision to go with light kitchen cabinets stemmed from.

We didn't want an all-white kitchen, as we were concerned it would look and feel too clinical, so we opted for a light gray kitchen instead, together with a light quartz countertop with gray veining — clearly in our 'gray' era, as even our wood flooring has a hint of gray in it...

We also went for a gloss finish, envisioning a space where the light would bounce off all the surfaces and reflect back into what was ultimately a dark corner of the house. However, that ended up highlighting the light gray color even more (not to mention the fingerprints) in all the wrong ways.

What resulted was a space lacking depth and character that has me questioning my design choices daily.

When Light Gray Doesn't Work In a Kitchen

My kitchen in question — decorating with teal accents was our hope to inject some color and life into the space, but it's not enough to bring it to where we (I — my husband has zero issues with our kitchen) want it to be. (Image credit: Future / Debbie Black)

As you can see, there's just far too much of the same. (Imagine what it looked like before we added the teal tiles!) The cabinets bleed into the worktops, which bleed into the upper cabinets, which bleed into the walls. (I also regret not taking my kitchen cabinets all the way up to the ceiling — but that's a complaint for another day.)

I will add that I also dislike how our extractor hood looks like we have a 56-inch TV hanging above our hob — so I'm often dreaming of all the fancy extractor hood ideas we could have tried instead, too...

But the main issue is the color of the cabinets. As Reuben Ward, lead designer of Blakes London, explains, "Not all grays are created equal, and some are far more successful than others within interior schemes.

"We tend to favour grays with warmer brown or green undertones, as they offer a softer, more grounded alternative to white." Where gray can go wrong, he says, is when the shade leans blue, particularly if the space has an abundance of natural light or is without ample visual layering.

"In these situations, the room can appear flat, cold, or even slightly clinical," he explains. So my picking teal to accompany this particular hue likely only exacerbated its blue-leaning tone.

"The key is choosing a gray with depth and quiet warmth so the space feels inviting rather than austere." And no amount of pretty flowers and layered lighting does that for my space.

Rhiannon Phenis, head of design at Sola Kitchens, agrees and advises that "A flat or cold gray can easily feel sterile, especially in north-facing spaces. We usually advise clients to explore warmer grays or grays with undertones of taupe or beige, which soften the overall look and adapt beautifully to changing light throughout the day."

It's clear that when it comes to working with gray, you have to be very careful with the specific shade you use and how light will interact with it in your space, across different stages of the day as well.

Rhiannon Phenis Head of Design, Sola Kitchens Rhiannon Phenis is Head of Design at Sola Kitchens, where she has been shaping homes with Scandinavian elegance for over 12 years. Sola Kitchens is the UK’s leading specialist in Scandinavian luxury bespoke kitchens. Known for their clean, contemporary style and exceptional craftsmanship, Sola Kitchens is the only company in the UK offering truly bespoke Scandinavian-style kitchens and home storage solutions—each one handcrafted by skilled artisans in dedicated workshops.

Reuben Ward Lead Designer, Blakes London With a degree in Architecture, Reuben started his career in practice working on listed residential and commercial buildings in the West Country. Not long after securing planning permission for a new build project for The Dutchy of Cornwall, Reuben moved to London to uses his layout and problem-solving skills designing exemplary kitchens. As well as more opportunities to play with finishes and materials, Reuben enjoys the faster pace at which he sees his kitchen designs come to life.

When Gloss Doesn't Work In a Kitchen

Image 1 of 3 "We tend to favor high gloss in deeper, jewel-toned shades to create a glamorous, warm atmosphere," says Reuben Ward, lead designer at Blakes London. (Image credit: Blakes London) An effortlessly chic decorative (yet practical) display. (Image credit: Blakes London) And just like that, lighting two taper candles adds a delicious and cozy ambience. (Image credit: Blakes London)

As you can see from Blakes London's showroom (above), gloss finishes can look absolutely spectacular — and, certainly, it worked really well in our previous kitchen, which is why we chose it in the first place. However, as the experts have explained, this will have been down to its taupe color.

"High gloss works especially well in darker or smaller spaces, as its reflective surface helps bounce light around the room," says Reuben, which can help to make spaces appear larger, too. "It also brings a sense of drama, luxury, and refined sophistication to a scheme."

So where did it go wrong for us? Well, as Reuben goes on to explain, "In residential settings, lighter high gloss finishes can sometimes feel too sleek or clinical, whereas richer tones bring depth, richness, and a more inviting sense of luxury."

It's also recommended that, should you decide to go for high gloss cabinetry, you incorporate handles, as opposed to going handle-less, to reduce the heightened visibility of fingerprints and smudges due to its reflective surface — yep, I messed that bit up, too.

What I Should Have Done Instead

"When used thoughtfully, gray can provide a beautifully calm, warm backdrop that allows other materials and finishes to take center stage," says Reuben. (Image credit: Blakes London)

It's all in the balance. There's absolutely nothing wrong with picking light gray kitchen cabinets if you love the color — you just have to make sure you pair it with enough texture and contrast to create a warm, rather than clinical space.

"The good news is that even if you’ve fallen out of love with your chosen gray, it’s still a neutral and therefore very forgiving," says Reuben. "By layering in texture, color, and metal finishes, you can bring warmth, depth, and renewed character to the space.

"A considered mix of materials can transform a gray scheme from something that feels flat into something that feels rich, balanced, and beautifully intentional."



Light gray is, after all, a very versatile color — possibly why the list of colors that go with gray is so long — being suited to pair with bold colors just as well as muted, natural tones. Incorporating matte or brushed finishes can help to add a layer of depth and richness to a space, too.

"If you love lighter tones, go for them, but add warmth through texture," says Rhiannon. "Combine soft grays with natural wood, stone, or brushed metal to create visual interest and balance. And above all, choose a finish that feels calm and authentic to live with day-to-day, not just one that photographs well."

The kitchen colors we're leaning into of late are "rich and storied", says editor Hugh Metcalf in the latest kitchen trends. We're craving spaces that provide tactility and warmth — so whatever color or finish you decide to pick, as long as your space makes you feel good, what more could you ask for?

But if you do want more help choosing a kitchen cabinet color, our guide is full of expert-recommended ideas for decorating your space with confidence.

Or, if you're more interested in how the rest of us have messed up in our remodel sagas, I give you Livingetc's kitchen renovation mistakes.