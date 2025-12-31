5 Hidden Costs of Kitchen Remodels That Not Enough People Know About — Yet Could Send Your Budget Totally Off Track

For me, one of the things I am most excited about for 2026 is the prospect of a kitchen remodel — 10 years after it was installed, my cooking space is definitely due for a total refresh.

That said, what I am not so wild about is the costs it is bound to incur. I am painfully aware that even quite modest kitchen makeovers can end up costing a huge amount. That said, walking into a project knowing this is one of the best ways to stay in control of a budget.

The thing that catches many homeowners out when remodelling a kitchen is focusing solely on the obvious elements that go into making this kind of space, while failing to dig into how much all those vital backstage components will add up to. With this in mind, I asked the experts to reveal the hidden costs of kitchen remodels so you won't be caught out.

1. The 'Behind the Scenes' Elements

Don't forget to budget for essentials such as wiring, plumbing, plastering and so on — they all add up. (Image credit: The Main Company)

So much of what makes up a finished kitchen cannot actually be seen — yet it is these elements that can cause costs to soar.

"The hidden costs are usually in the ‘unseen’ areas — the building work, utilities and compliance," explains Rhiannon Phenis, head of design at Sola Kitchens. "Moving gas, plumbing, or electrics, upgrading ventilation, reinforcing floors, or adapting old walls to support new cabinetry can all increase spend dramatically if they haven’t been factored in from the start."

"Don't forget the need for electrics for kitchen lighting, smart kitchen ideas, or audiovisual systems either," picks up Simon Flory, design director at The Wood Works. "All of this requires more planning at the design stage, which will increase costs even further."

2. Internal Cabinet Mechanisms

Opting for drawers over cupboards will have a significant impact on costs. (Image credit: The Wood Works)

The kitchen furniture that makes up the basis of this space is often where most of the kitchen remodel budget gets spent. However, there is so much more to cabinetry than what you see at first glance.

"People often don't factor in internal mechanisms, such as pull-outs and dividers — or the dovetail details of a drawer," points out Simon Flory. "The cabinet itself and even the door are not too expensive — it's what's going on inside that adds to the cost."

Simon goes on to explain that opting for kitchen drawers — as opposed to cupboards — can also make an enormous difference to how much a new kitchen costs.

"There is far more work involved in making drawers and their running mechanisms," he explains. "People are often surprised by how much of a difference opting for a set of three drawers instead of a cupboard can make to their final quote."

3. Kitchen Installation

If you live in a period property, be prepared for installation to be more complex due to uneven walls and floors. (Image credit: deVOL)

It is one thing to budget for the more obvious elements of your space – the kitchen cabinet ideas, work surfaces, and appliances — but all of these need to be installed to get them up and running — and kitchen fitting is not always a straightforward task, particularly in the case of custom-made designs.

"People often assume that their builder can just fit their kitchen, but with a specialist or bespoke kitchen, this is a bad idea," warns Simon Flory. "If you're investing in a beautiful, high-end kitchen, why get someone who knows nothing about it to fit it? You could potentially ruin all the hard work that went into making it by trying to save."

"Installation complexity is a common oversight," agrees Rhiannon Phenis. "Older houses are rarely straight, which means more time on site adjusting cabinetry or templating worktops. People also forget appliance installation fees, waste removal, deliveries, and the cost of specialist trades such as stone fabricators or electricians."

4. Decorative Details and Flourishes

Don't underestimate how much details such as curves and fluting can impact final quotes. (Image credit: The Wood Works)

It is easy to get carried away when specifying a new kitchen, the lure of elegant fluted kitchen cabinet details and chunky stone kitchen worktops proving too tempting to resist. However, even small additional details will push up costs much more than people might realise.

"Those extra details that make a kitchen stand out — inlays, textured surfaces, stone, and so on — add a huge amount to the cost," explains Simon Flory. "That said, it is those details that are like adding a top hat to a suit — they can make or break a kitchen, and people need to realise the value in spending a little more here.

"Curves are another detail that adds to costs straight away too — in fact, curved details can double or triple overall costs," continues Simon. "They add to the amount of work and require a totally different, more lengthy manufacturing process. More labour equals more cost."

5. Thoughtful Lighting Design

Hold back some of your funds for kitchen lighting — it can make or break a scheme. (Image credit: Sola Kitchens)

The right kitchen lighting ideas can completely transform the space, highlighting those intricate details and textured surfaces you paid extra for, as well as adding to the space's practicality.

"Lighting is often an area that can be overlooked, but it may cost you later on if you don’t plan it in ahead of time and then discover you want to make changes later," warns Alex Main, director at The Main Company. "A lighting plan needs to be considered at the very start of the renovation process when you’re planning your kitchen layout.

"Think about the different zones and how you are going to use them, as this will influence which lighting you need," continues Alex. "From under-cabinet LED strip lighting to wall lights above a sink, not forgetting internal lighting to illuminate glass cabinets, carefully considered lighting from the outset will save you time and money later."

FAQs

What Is the Biggest Expense in a Kitchen Remodel?

It is useful to know which element of remodelling a kitchen is going to cost you the most. This way, you can begin to form an idea of how your budget needs to be divided up.

"It is hard to give an exact answer here, as it depends very much on what the customer values the most," explains Simon Flory. "Some will spend 60k+ on appliances, and just £25k on cabinetry — or vice versa. Others want to spend a chunk of money on a beautiful stone work surface.

"Generally speaking, though, in most kitchens, it is the cabinetry that costs the most. To break that down, clients could spend £35,000 — £45,000 on cabinets, £10,000 - £15,000 on appliances, and around £8,000 — £15,000 on stone worktops."

When designing your new kitchen, it is crucial to deep dive into exactly what you want from the space. Don't just think about the everyday activities, such as cooking, but consider all those other ways you might want it to work for you, such as for entertaining. If you plan on it becoming a social hub, make sure you factor in kitchen island costs — this will be one feature you don't want to skip.