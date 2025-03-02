How Much Does a New Kitchen Cost? The Guide for 2025, From a Renovation Expert

Designing a new kitchen is an extremely exciting time. Be it a renovation of an old one, or an extension providing a blank canvas for ideas, a new heart of the home is undoubtedly an opportunity for a fresh look and remodel.

But how does a new kitchen cost? And how much should you budget before your ideas and ambitions get ahead of your wallet? We’ve seen rising costs in materials and labor over the last couple of years, so having an accurate idea of your design budget will set you up for success right from the start. This is an estimated guide as a jumping-off point — getting quotes directly from suppliers is essential, and material costs might fluctuate over time.

Ultimately, the cost of the project will come down to the quality of the units and service (flat-pack or bespoke), the level of installation (DIY or professional), and the added extras (new flooring and appliances, for instance).

This is our guide for 2025, created at the start of the year — and while we're initially planning to update this every year, we'll be keeping an eye on costs, and ensuring this page reflects any huge shifts if they happen. This guide offers ballpark figures, but our guide to some of the UK's best kitchen brands also offers starting prices for, so you find a kitchen maker to match your budget expectations.

So, How Much Does a New Kitchen Cost?

A new kitchen will cost at least £8,000 ($10,000) if you’re willing to get stuck in with project management and DIY fitting, but more likely prices will start around £15,000 ($20,000) if a more custom approach is preferred.

If you're simply swapping out the kitchen cabinets and worktops for updated versions with the principal layout remaining, you’ll be more likely to see the lower end of that scale, but if your renovation involves new kitchen flooring, rewiring, appliances, and so on, the costs will start to escalate.

To get a decent idea of what your budget can achieve, play with free online planning tools for different kitchen layouts (many high street stores like Ikea and Wren offer this). You can see how much storage you require, if you like the look of a large kitchen island, or if you want to move the plumbing so the sink can have a better view. With this in mind, you can begin approaching professional designers, they will be able to provide a ball-park figure in the material and style of your choice.

The quality level and design intervention will also have a direct cost implication. A flat-pack MDF veneer cabinet will naturally be far more affordable than a bespoke, hand-built kitchen made of ash or oak.

How Much Does a Flat-Pack Kitchen Cost?

Flat-pack kitchens come exactly as described: flat. The cabinets are pre-assembled, meaning you or a tradesperson must build and fit on site. It’s an easy way to cut the costs of a kitchen, as the company saves money on labor and delivery. An eight-unit flat-pack kitchen can cost as little as £2,000 ($2,500), but you will need to factor in the cost of labor for a fitter or your own time to assemble. If you’re opting for flat-pack units, it might also be safe to assume that the worktops will be laminate or another affordable material. For these, expect to pay around £200 ($250) for a 3m length.

"Flat-pack modular kitchens are one of the most affordable ways to build a new kitchen, especially if you're a DIYer and can install them yourself," comments Alecia Taylor, designer at CabinetNow.com.

"They’re a great option for keeping costs down, but they’re not built to last forever. A nice middle ground is doing a flat-pack kitchen with custom doors," she continues. "You still save a ton on cabinets, but you get a higher-end, custom look that fits your style." Companies such as Plykea or Hush offer a bespoke service using Ikea or other branded flat-pack cabinets. They offer a stylish yet affordable alternative to a fully designer service.

However, flat-pack kitchens do have their downsides, as should be expected for a cheaper option. The cabinets are often made using MDF or particleboard, which will have a shorter lifespan than wood or plywood.

"The biggest downside of flat-pack kitchens? You’re stuck with what’s available," adds Jodi Peterman, CEO at Elizabeth Erin Designs. "Standard sizes, fewer material options, and limited customization can be a pain if your space isn’t perfectly square or you have specific design needs concerning features and appliance specifications. The major drawback in my book is that the quality isn’t the same as custom. You can dress it up with other nice design features, and you might save money upfront, but if the materials wear down faster, you’ll be replacing things sooner than expected."

How Much Do Second-Hand Kitchens Cost?

Choosing a second-hand kitchen isn't just a cost-effective way to install quality units, and it’s also incredibly sustainable. Ex-display designs often have all of the bells and whistles and have never been used, canceled orders are fresh out of the factory, and even kitchens that need to be disassembled from other homes are a great opportunity for a top-of-the-range design with the latest appliances.

Second-hand kitchens cost anywhere from £5,000 ($6,500) to £60,000 ($75,000), depending on the size and quality of the kitchen, usually including worktops and appliances.

What Is the Average Price of a Mid-Range Kitchen?

Mid-range kitchens would be considered to be a high street brand, made with good quality materials and a vast range of choices and customizations. They should include a professional designer, arrive pre-assembled, and have the option of professional installation.

For an eight-unit kitchen, expect to budget at least £5,000 ($6,000) for the cabinets alone. At mid-range you might also be looking at a wooden or quartz worktop at around £200 ($250) and £600 ($750) per 3m length, respectively.

How Much Does a Luxury Kitchen Cost?

A bespoke kitchen is where average prices are much harder to pin down. When customers are looking for a turn-key service of intricate luxury, the costs can vary widely anywhere from £30,000 ($40,000) to £150,000 ($190,000).

Every element should be designed specifically for your needs and preferences.

FAQs

What Is the Most Expensive Part of a New Kitchen?

The most costly elements of a new kitchen alone will be the cabinetry, but if you’re completely remodelling and relaying out the room then labor will be the most expensive part, considering demolition, wiring, plumbing, plastering, flooring, and installation.

How Much Does a Worktop Cost?

Kitchen worktops are great in that there is always a material that will suit your budget. The cheapest option is laminate at around £200 ($250) for a 3m length, followed by solid wood. An oak, bamboo or beech worktop will be approximately the same cost as a laminate surface, but more desirable and hardwearing woods, such as American Walnut at £600 ($750) per 3m length, will cost more.

The next material on the price scale is quartz; a decent quality quartz will cost around £600 ($750), but the labor in any cuts (for a sink, tap or drainage) will be more expensive than the cheaper materials. Stone worktops, such as granite and marble, will cost the most of the worktop choices. Granite can cost anywhere between £550 ($700) and £900 ($1,100), and marble between £700 ($880) and £1,300 ($1,600).

A new kitchen is a deeply personal choice for many — it is where we nourish ourselves, where we socialise with family after a long day, and where we catch up with friends over a dinner. They also remain in place for an exceedingly long time, so investing in quality where you can will make the day-to-day experience of use all the more enjoyable.