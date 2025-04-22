3 Things I Wish I Knew Before Renovating My Small Kitchen — Number One? Always Be Prepared...

There are a few things I wish I had known before I started my kitchen renovation journey, such as giving myself enough time to create a plan or just trusting my gut a bit more during the process.

After living in our tiny apartment for three years, my husband and I decided it was time to get rid of the old, tattered, and broken-down small kitchen. It was a kitchen that would gather clutter in no time, cause a terrible amount of short-circuiting in our home (we probably should have replaced that stove sooner), and overall, became a space that gave us more stress than ease.

Alas, we knew it was time to say goodbye to the old, broken, and cluttered kitchen for a new one, but of course, like most kitchen renovations, we knew this was not going to be an easy journey, or at least one that would take time, energy, research, and, of course, money. That said, it's been quite the journey to get the final product and bring our small kitchen dreams to life.

It's been messy, emotional, and fun. From a fitter bailing on us at the last minute to not having a backup kitchen, let's just say there are a few things I wish I had known before starting on this journey, including the tiresome problems that occurred during renovations.

1. Research, Research, Research

Image 1 of 2 As you can see, the before of my small kitchen was quite chaotic and overwhelming. (Image credit: Future) The after... Ahhh, the amount of space, airiness, and color in the room has certainly elevated the kitchen for me. (Image credit: Future)

Off the bat, I have to admit my husband and I made quite the kitchen renovation mistake. Renovating a space can be quite a daunting (but fun) task. There's a lot to think about, from the type of kitchen to the fitters and suppliers you might want to use.

It was tough at first finding a fitter with the budget we had. We searched for quite some time and finally came across a company that specialized in bespoke work (mainly wardrobes, doors, and storage). At first, we were hesitant, but once we got to talking, they promised us our dream kitchen, and of course, my husband and I were over the moon... until we weren't. Our little bubble slowly burst after diving even further into the company and the people behind it. After a few Google reverse image searches, we quickly realized the company was not what we expected. We got our money back in the end, but unrealistic promises were made, and in the end, the carpenters could not commit. Receiving our money back was a huge relief, and in hindsight, I wish I trusted my gut a little more.

The lesson here? Do not fall for sweet talk, and ensure you do your research before you commit to a kitchen fitter or designer. It takes time to find the right one, and given that you'll be allowing these professionals into your home, you'll want to make the right choice, even if that means spilling over your budget a little bit.

But not all hope was lost. After a little more research, we contacted Quality Building Services. To my surprise and relief, they were complete realists. They came in and told us how we could utilize the space while also presenting designs and material options. And, of course, it was smooth sailing from that point onwards.

Now, as much as my husband and I wanted to go bespoke, we decided the best option for our small apartment kitchen would be to choose a brand and company that is durable, easy to maintain, and still as elegant as ever. We opted for Howdens (a supplier the fitters work closely with), and we're so glad we did. From quality, durability, colors, and styles, the supplier fit exactly what we wanted for our little space. Best of all, it was still within our budget.

Tommy Kebbson Social Links Navigation Founder of Kebbson & Co Kebbson & Co. is a luxury design studio based in London and Buckinghamshire. The Kebbson & Co team are dedicated to creating beautiful homes that keep the client at heart; creating a home that not only exudes luxury but is also liveable and comfortable for daily life. The brand's founder, Tommy Kebbson, has a wealth of experience within the interior design sphere and offers a steadfast voice of authority surrounding interior design, interior architecture, furniture and décor and styling.

It's important to find the right designer, supplier, fitter and materials for your kitchen. (Image credit: Future/ Faiza)

As I said before, research, research, research is the key to all of this and interior Designer Tommy Kebbson of Kebbson & Co agrees and says: "Finding the right kitchen fitter is so important in your renovation journey, as their expertise can make the difference between a well-balanced space that exudes quality, or a kitchen that doesn’t fit or mesh well with the space. Each person’s kitchen space is individual, so fitting a kitchen isn’t a one-size-fits-all process. You need to take time and have a professional figure out the important aspects to fit your space."

When dealing with a small space, Tommy says, "You’re reducing your opportunity for a wow factor, so it’s really important that you have the expertise around you to get the details right. You want to make sure that space is used efficiently while keeping the overall look at the forefront."

William Durrant, a kitchen expert from Herringbone House, echoes this statement and tells me: "A good kitchen fitter can make or break your overall finish. A relatively inexpensive kitchen fits well and can look beautiful, and an expensive kitchen that fits poorly can look cheap. We employ our kitchen filters, and they have been with us for at least 5 years, but that is relatively rare in the industry. To find a good kitchen fitter, ask around; the best ones will come recommended by a supplier and will be booked up for months."

So as the experts say, research, ask around, and find the best fit for you to avoid those kitchen remodel regrets.

William Durrant Social Links Navigation Owner, Designer and Director William Durrant has worked in the cabinet and furniture manufacturing industry for over a decade. After learning from powerful kitchen brands, he had a desire to manage all aspects of home design projects, so he founded Herringbone Kitchens, now known as Herringbone House 10 years ago. He owns the family run cabinet and furniture design and joinery company, where he manages a talented creative team of designers and skilled craftsmen from their studio in the heart of Canterbury, Kent and the workshop just outside the city walls.

2. Have a Back-Up Kitchen

It's always good to have a backup, and sadly, I did not have that this time round! But you live and you learn — right? (Image credit: Pooky)

As lovely as London is, with the many healthy and delicious take-out options, let's just say ordering an Atis salad every few days was not the most budget-friendly decision.

The biggest mistake we made during this whole kitchen renovation process was not having a backup kitchen. This is a major part of the process, especially if you want to save money and not splurge on a bowl of salad (as delicious as it may be).

Al Bruce, Founder of Olive & Barr, highlights the importance of having a backup in place. "Having a backup kitchen, even a very simplistic one, can make a significant difference during the upheaval of renovations," says Al. "A simple set-up, with a work surface, temporary washing-up station, microwave, and storage space in a spare room will allow you an area away from the dust, to prepare a quick meal or hot drink when you need it."

Something I wish I had taken note of before starting the renovation process. "Having a backup kitchen can make the whole process smoother for you," explains William. "It depends on the size of the project, whether it is necessary or not. If it’s just replacing the kitchen with little additional work, you can probably slog through it. If it’s a larger project and you’re without a kitchen for months on end, a backup kitchen will make life far easier and the project less stressful."

Al Bruce Social Links Navigation Founder of Olive and Barr Al Bruce began his career over 25 years ago as a cabinet maker. From here, he quickly worked his way up the handmade kitchen industry, finally opening his own company in 2018. Since then, Al has developed a company that prides itself on its quality and craftsmanship, with all their kitchen made and designed in the UK. Utilising local cabinet makers, and hand-sourced materials, Olive and Barr are supplying the country with bespoke, affordable kitchen designs.

3. Set Expectations That Meet Your Budget

It seems keeping expectations high, may just give you a better outcome. (Image credit: Future/ Faiza Saqib)

My main problem? I can sometimes be a little naive (excuse this little therapy session I'm having here). I went into this with high expectations, and unfortunately, I was humbled pretty quickly. Given how small my kitchen is, there was only so much we could do with the space, but I didn't know that until I spoke to the team from QBS. That's not to say my expectations were lowered; they were just met in a different way.

As I said, realists, which, of course, I appreciated. Certain things were just not possible for the space we had, and up until we had met these kitchen fitters, the previous people we had been in contact with would often tell me, "Of course, we can do anything you want." This was a red flag that I should have spotted sooner, but should I have just lowered my expectations? Perhaps not.

Tommy tells me, "Keep your expectations nice and high. A small kitchen doesn’t mean any less of a kitchen; you just have to be clever with the space and the design. Some of my favourite kitchen designs have been in little Victorian cottages. If anything, it opens the opportunity to elevate the materials used — it’s a smaller space, so it won’t cost as much." This is music to my ears, really.

Who doesn't love hidden storage? The standout for me is the storage space beneath the oven. (Image credit: Future)

Al agrees and says, "Compact kitchens come in an array of shapes and sizes, and often homeowners are challenged with quirky-shaped rooms and odd proportions. However, this doesn’t mean expectations have to be lowered. Although such obstacles require extra thought and planning, they result in a unique kitchen design with an abundance of personality."

He continues: "When in the planning stages, establish these elements and discuss with a designer how to make the most of them. It may be that alcoves could provide the perfect spot for the ultimate kitchen larder, or an unused corner could offer the space for a dining nook, flanked with floor-to-ceiling cabinetry. In small kitchens, storage space is often limited, so seek out opportunities to incorporate extra shelving and cabinetry space wherever possible."

And when it comes to kitchen storage, we did just that. The fitters managed to make the most of every little inch of our tiny kitchen, from hidden storage solutions to creating storage that didn't even exist before.

My Kitchen Hardware Buys

Rowen & Wren Grove Drawer Handle, Matt Brass £16 at Rowen & Wren These Grove Drawer Handles from Rowen & Wren were the perfect fit for our pull out drawers and dishwasher door. The shiny brass color perfectly sits on the reed green cabinets and enhances its colors. The Qualis Collection Consilio Brass Hidden Pull Out Kitchen Mixer Tap £175.99 at thequaliscollection.com Sleek, elegant, and easy to use. We opted for this brass mixer tap for our kitchen as it also comes with a pull-out feature. It's seamless and perfectly combines style with functionality. Rowen & Wren Grove Simple Knob, Large, Matt Brass £12 at Rowen & Wren Rowen & Wrens Grove Simple Knob caught my eye. Aside from its bright and shiny hues, this piece of hardware has an elegant fluted stem crafted from solid brass. A win in my book, for sure.

FAQs

How Long Did My Kitchen Renovation Take?

It felt like a lifetime, really... just kidding!

Given that it is a small kitchen, the designers/fitters had to think about utilizing every inch of the space in the best way. From selecting the design to colors and materials, I'd say it took around three weeks, but the actual renovation process took around two.

Now, I hate to be dramatic, but two weeks sure does feel like a lifetime when you have no kitchen to use, but I must admit, it was all worth it in the end.

What Tips Would They Give Someone Going Through a Small Kitchen Reno?

From storage to lighting, there are a few things to keep in mind, according to these kitchen experts.

"Storage is undoubtedly important in a compact kitchen; however, it should deliver on the inside as well as the outside," says Al from Olive and Barr. "When exploring storage options, consider what exactly it is you need to store away and how often you will need to access those items."

He continues: "Worksurface is usually limited in small kitchens, so you may benefit from a larder which will hold a variety of items, from dry food goods to larger kitchen appliances. Spice racks, storage baskets, and extra shelving will further help to organise, allowing for easy access to items when in the throes of cooking."

Tommy says the first thing to think about would be lighting. "Ideally, as much natural light as possible," he says. "This could be a glass lantern or a sky light (we have images of a kitchen we did). Then consider ambient lighting, accent lighting, and task lighting. Ambient lighting for the whole space, accent lighting to accentuate your design features, and task lighting to make the space practical."

"Small spaces are notoriously tricky to keep tidy, you want to maximise storage- ideally drawers, so that you can keep work surfaces clear. Make sure you prioritise organisation so that your space doesn’t feel cluttered as a small space can easily feel a bit overcluttered. Open shelving can help a lot with this," notes Tommy.

My small kitchen renovation has been quite the journey. One filled with many ups and downs. Given that it was my first ever kitchen renovation, I know what's needed to set me up for future remodels.

Now, if you're looking to renovate you're kitchen and you're wondering how much a new kitchen costs, we've got the answers you're looking for.