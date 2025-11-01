Trend Alert! I've Seen This Novelty (but Still Nice) Glassware Style Everywhere All of a Sudden, and I'm Officially Obsessed
Bring a touch of whimsy to your table with these charming glasses that are guaranteed to become conversation starters
I'm a firm believer that a little eccentricity is the secret ingredient to a more memorable dinner party. I'm not talking grandiose themes or deconstructed dishes — it only needs to be a small, unexpected touch to make a great conversation starter among guests. Well, with hosting season on the horizon, I've officially found the trending tableware statement for 2025, and it comes in the form of novelty glassware.
As far as table setting trends go, glassware is the last to catch on. Generally, we prefer to keep things traditional — why waste money (and valuable storage space) on gimmicky goblets or trendy tumblers when a classic wine glass stands the test of time? In some respects, I'd agree, but if you want to bring a touch of whimsy to your dinner party to make it all the more memorable, the power of a playful glass cannot be underestimated.
In recent months, I've noticed a charming style of glassware emerging that's guaranteed to make an impression. From tumblers and flutes to rocks glasses and wine stems, these pieces all share one irresistible detail: tiny glass figurines suspended within the glass itself, offering a whimsical surprise with every sip. Used around a dinner table, they add a personal touch to place settings to get guests talking — naturally, I've scoured the internet to find 12 of the very best examples so you don't have to.
Bows have cropped up across the board in 2025, from fashion and hair to Christmas decorating. If you want to make a nod to the coquette-inspired trend, look no further than this stemless wine glass from Anthropologie. Part of their 'Jolly Icons' festive collection, it will feel just as relevant at a Christmas table as it does at a summer soiree.
Not the kind of person to faff around with garnish? Skip the fuss and choose these lime wedge glasses from Maison Balzac instead. Perfect for an afternoon gin and tonic or an ice-cold soda, these glasses will look right at home on your home bar and promise to add a kitschy (but cool) touch to any table setting.
Novelty glassware shouldn't be chic or demure. In fact, the gaudier and more gimmicky is sometimes better. I just love these fun lip tumblers for that very reason. In true Rockett St George style, they feel quirky, characterful, and so tongue-in-cheek. If you're aiming to host a dinner party that feels playfully eccentric, they're a must-have.
Of course, matching novelty glasses is always an option, but I prefer a mismatched collection where each little character or icon can be paired to a guest at your dinner table. That's why I love this four-piece set. The random figurines have absolutely no correlation to each other, yet each one brings a delightful moment to the table.
Do you have a dachshund lover in your life? I'm pretty sure all of us do. Make them feel extra special when they visit by serving their after-dinner espresso in this delightful little teacup. This quirky little character will make each sip a moment memorable, and you certainly won't be able to hide it behind cupboard doors, either.
We're not all dog people, but who doesn't like sheep? This adorable little ewe is so detailed, but don't ask us why she's pink. It's part of a wider selection available at John Lewis that includes a cockerel, a duck, and a snail, too. Why not buy the whole set and make your dinner table an animal-themed affair?
These novelty glasses cater so well to kids, and I can't stop thinking about how much my younger self would have adored this butterfly tumbler. If you want to set a table that makes children feel included, why not reserve these glasses for the younger ones? There are seven others to choose from in this range, so there is something for everyone.
Anthropologie is top of the game when it comes to colorful glassware, so you can count on them to bring a beautiful rose-toned offering to the table. Naturally, the pink hue deserves a complementary feminine touch inside, which comes in the form of a little cherry. I already know this will be home to the most aesthetically-pleasing martini known to man.
I'm not sure where my obsession with seahorses started (my guess is The Little Mermaid), but whenever I see them in decor, my purse magically opens. This little set deserves to line the shelves of every beachhouse bar and be the main event of any seafood-themed menu, or take it a step further and use them to serve a jello dessert.
The Scot at your table deserves a taste of home, and this Loch Ness monster glass promises to deliver. True to theme, it makes a great whiskey glass, and with the right measurement the monster truly looks as though it's emerging from the depths. For a similar illusion, add the ship or shark tumbler to your shopping basket, too.
Looking for something more high-end? This set of tumblers offers a little more refinement. If you want to step away from the under-the-sea theme that seems to dominate this glassware style, these little florals are the perfect summery moment. Hand-blown using traditional Murano glass, it's a set to truly cherish.
Okay, so this isn't a typical interpretation of glassware, but I'm counting it nonetheless. As well as having characterful drinking glasses at your table, why not bring this decorative trend to your oil and vinegar bottles? The perfect summer table decor addition for dressing your salads, these bottles bring a burst of color to the party.
Fun, quirky, and oh-so kitsch, these playful little figurine glasses are guaranteed to become cherished members of your collection. Yes, they may only be reserved for the most special of occasions, but isn't that true of all the very best glassware? Now all that's left to do is peruse the latest dinnerware trends for a spread that truly makes a statement.
