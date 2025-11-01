Trend Alert! I've Seen This Novelty (but Still Nice) Glassware Style Everywhere All of a Sudden, and I'm Officially Obsessed

Bring a touch of whimsy to your table with these charming glasses that are guaranteed to become conversation starters

A selection of cut outs of novelty glassware products with shapes and figurines inside
in Features

I'm a firm believer that a little eccentricity is the secret ingredient to a more memorable dinner party. I'm not talking grandiose themes or deconstructed dishes — it only needs to be a small, unexpected touch to make a great conversation starter among guests. Well, with hosting season on the horizon, I've officially found the trending tableware statement for 2025, and it comes in the form of novelty glassware.

As far as table setting trends go, glassware is the last to catch on. Generally, we prefer to keep things traditional — why waste money (and valuable storage space) on gimmicky goblets or trendy tumblers when a classic wine glass stands the test of time? In some respects, I'd agree, but if you want to bring a touch of whimsy to your dinner party to make it all the more memorable, the power of a playful glass cannot be underestimated.

In recent months, I've noticed a charming style of glassware emerging that's guaranteed to make an impression. From tumblers and flutes to rocks glasses and wine stems, these pieces all share one irresistible detail: tiny glass figurines suspended within the glass itself, offering a whimsical surprise with every sip. Used around a dinner table, they add a personal touch to place settings to get guests talking — naturally, I've scoured the internet to find 12 of the very best examples so you don't have to.

Fun, quirky, and oh-so kitsch, these playful little figurine glasses are guaranteed to become cherished members of your collection. Yes, they may only be reserved for the most special of occasions, but isn't that true of all the very best glassware? Now all that's left to do is peruse the latest dinnerware trends for a spread that truly makes a statement.

