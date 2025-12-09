H&M Just Quietly Dropped the Most Gorgeous Glassware Collection That I Almost Considered Gatekeeping — You Owe Me for This One

Gorgeous glassware can make even soda water feel like a special treat. And, as if just in time, H&M Home has just quietly dropped a barware collection of it that looks so special, it's bound to end up as the star of your table setting or classy cocktail catch-ups this festive season.

Whether you're into chunky silhouettes, crisp, classic stemware, or something that feels textured, but exceptionally good in the hand, there is a style that will look beautiful sitting on your home bar setup — whatever that may be.

Personally, I'm drawn to the sculptural, hand-blown glassware; its olive green stems feel like a subtle nod to the 70s aesthetic that's dominated the design scene this year, but in a fresh, modern way. That said, when it comes to wine, it's a totally different story. For that, I'd stick to the clear glass stemware with its thin rim and classic shape (because, did you know that the shape of your wine glass can actually impact its taste?) For more, shop the collection below.

For the Rest of the Bar

Looking for a style that's a touch more characterful? I've been seeing this novelty glassware trend everywhere, and it feels perfect for the festive season.