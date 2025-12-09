H&M Just Quietly Dropped the Most Gorgeous Glassware Collection That I Almost Considered Gatekeeping — You Owe Me for This One
And just in time for the festive season, no less
Gorgeous glassware can make even soda water feel like a special treat. And, as if just in time, H&M Home has just quietly dropped a barware collection of it that looks so special, it's bound to end up as the star of your table setting or classy cocktail catch-ups this festive season.
Whether you're into chunky silhouettes, crisp, classic stemware, or something that feels textured, but exceptionally good in the hand, there is a style that will look beautiful sitting on your home bar setup — whatever that may be.
Personally, I'm drawn to the sculptural, hand-blown glassware; its olive green stems feel like a subtle nod to the 70s aesthetic that's dominated the design scene this year, but in a fresh, modern way. That said, when it comes to wine, it's a totally different story. For that, I'd stick to the clear glass stemware with its thin rim and classic shape (because, did you know that the shape of your wine glass can actually impact its taste?) For more, shop the collection below.
For the Rest of the Bar
Looking for a style that's a touch more characterful? I've been seeing this novelty glassware trend everywhere, and it feels perfect for the festive season.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.