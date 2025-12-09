The 24 Best Wine Glasses to Buy Now According to a Stylist — Sculptural, Sleek, and Seriously Stylish
A stylist-approved curated collection of wine glasses that bring character, charm, and a little sparkle to every sip
Wine glasses have quietly become one of the chicest ways to bring personality to a table — and prove just how far a stem can go. From ultra-classic silhouettes with the perfect thin rim to sculptural, bold designs that double as mini works of art, the right glass does more than hold a pour. It sets a mood.
In this curated collection of 24 standouts, expect everything from mouth-blown crystal to fun, shapely stems and colored glass that adds a little lift to the everyday, complementing your dinnerware sets. Some pieces lean timeless and refined, others skew quirky and unexpected — the kind that instantly make a dinner feel like an occasion. Because good wine deserves good glassware, but great glassware? That elevates every moment.
Whether you’re building your first grown-up set or refreshing your tableware with something a bit more expressive, these 24 wine glasses strike the balance between beauty, craft, and pure joy. And with Design Lab, you can tailor your table to feel even more like you — thoughtful choices, stylist-approved combinations, and pieces that work as hard as they look good. Cheers to that.
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.