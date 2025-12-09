The 24 Best Wine Glasses to Buy Now According to a Stylist — Sculptural, Sleek, and Seriously Stylish

Wine glasses have quietly become one of the chicest ways to bring personality to a table — and prove just how far a stem can go. From ultra-classic silhouettes with the perfect thin rim to sculptural, bold designs that double as mini works of art, the right glass does more than hold a pour. It sets a mood.

In this curated collection of 24 standouts, expect everything from mouth-blown crystal to fun, shapely stems and colored glass that adds a little lift to the everyday, complementing your dinnerware sets. Some pieces lean timeless and refined, others skew quirky and unexpected — the kind that instantly make a dinner feel like an occasion. Because good wine deserves good glassware, but great glassware? That elevates every moment.

Whether you’re building your first grown-up set or refreshing your tableware with something a bit more expressive, these 24 wine glasses strike the balance between beauty, craft, and pure joy. And with Design Lab, you can tailor your table to feel even more like you — thoughtful choices, stylist-approved combinations, and pieces that work as hard as they look good. Cheers to that.