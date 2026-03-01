If I Could Redesign My Kitchen, I’d Go Mediterranean — And These Are the Pieces I’d Choose First

If I had the chance to redesign my kitchen from scratch, I wouldn’t go ultra-modern or sleek. I’d go Mediterranean. For me, it’s the kind of kitchen that feels instantly welcoming — warm neutrals instead of stark white, natural wood instead of high gloss, stone surfaces that feel aged rather than polished. It’s relaxed but intentional.

Mediterranean kitchen style is rooted in materials. Think limewashed walls, decorating with terracotta tones, creamy ceramics, raw wood boards, aged brass hardware. It’s less about fast-moving trends and more about tactile textures, imagine the way clay, linen, glass, and stone sit together naturally. Nothing feels overly styled. Everything feels like it belongs.

A good Mediterranean kitchen has that 'sun-soaked' feel. (Image credit: Helen Cathcart. Styling: Sania Pell. Design: Cari Giannoulias)

And that’s exactly what I’ve focused on in this collection. These are the pieces I would actually buy to bring that mood to life: handmade ceramic bowls you’ll leave out on open shelving, sculptural pitchers that double as decor, olive oil bottles beautiful enough to live on the counter, chunky wooden chopping boards, woven pendant lights, linen tea towels in sun-faded tones, brushed metal hardware with warmth rather than shine.

This isn’t about recreating a luxurious Cretan holiday home, it’s about capturing that easy, indoor-outdoor warmth and translating it into real, everyday decor pieces that elevate your kitchen without overcomplicating it.

I always say a Mediterranean kitchen shouldn’t feel minimal — it should feel practical but poetic. The kind of space where lemons sit in a shallow clay bowl, where there’s always a board ready for bread, where cooking feels slower and more intentional.

