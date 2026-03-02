How to Bring the Elegance of Japanese Style to Your Living Room — 24 Pieces Picked by a Stylist
In a world that constantly asks us to add more, Japanese interiors offer a quieter proposition
I’ve always been drawn to spaces that feel quiet before you even notice why. The kind of living rooms where light moves slowly across the floor, where furniture sits lower, and where nothing competes for attention. The first time I experienced a Japanese-inspired interior, what stayed with me wasn’t the aesthetic itself but the feeling of calm it created, a sense that every object had been chosen with intention and that nothing existed without purpose.
In a world that often encourages us to buy and add more, more colour and more decoration, Japanese design principles offer a different rhythm. They ask us to slow down, to notice materials, to live alongside objects rather than simply fill space with them. It isn’t minimalism for its own sake but a philosophy rooted in honesty, natural textures, thoughtful proportions, and an understanding that emptiness can be just as powerful as form. This idea is beautifully explored through the rise of Muji-style living rooms.
I wanted this Japanese living room collection to explore that idea. Rather than recreating a traditional Japanese space, it brings together pieces that carry the same spirit — grounded furniture, tactile materials, and sculptural forms in lighting and accents that feel intentional rather than excessive. The result is a room shaped less by trend and more by presence.
What I’ve always admired about Japanese living rooms is that they don’t feel designed to impress, they feel designed to live in. The calm comes not from removing everything, but from choosing carefully.
If this philosophy speaks to you but you’re unsure how to shape it within your own space, that’s where Design Lab by Livingetc can help. Through our Find service, you can share your brief and budget, and we’ll return with three to five carefully curated pieces tailored to your home — thoughtful starting points designed to feel balanced, personal and lasting.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.