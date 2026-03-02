How to Bring the Elegance of Japanese Style to Your Living Room — 24 Pieces Picked by a Stylist

I’ve always been drawn to spaces that feel quiet before you even notice why. The kind of living rooms where light moves slowly across the floor, where furniture sits lower, and where nothing competes for attention. The first time I experienced a Japanese-inspired interior, what stayed with me wasn’t the aesthetic itself but the feeling of calm it created, a sense that every object had been chosen with intention and that nothing existed without purpose.

In a world that often encourages us to buy and add more, more colour and more decoration, Japanese design principles offer a different rhythm. They ask us to slow down, to notice materials, to live alongside objects rather than simply fill space with them. It isn’t minimalism for its own sake but a philosophy rooted in honesty, natural textures, thoughtful proportions, and an understanding that emptiness can be just as powerful as form. This idea is beautifully explored through the rise of Muji-style living rooms.

(Image credit: Jonas Bjerre Poulsen. Design: Norm Architects)

I wanted this Japanese living room collection to explore that idea. Rather than recreating a traditional Japanese space, it brings together pieces that carry the same spirit — grounded furniture, tactile materials, and sculptural forms in lighting and accents that feel intentional rather than excessive. The result is a room shaped less by trend and more by presence.

What I’ve always admired about Japanese living rooms is that they don’t feel designed to impress, they feel designed to live in. The calm comes not from removing everything, but from choosing carefully.

If this philosophy speaks to you but you’re unsure how to shape it within your own space, that’s where Design Lab by Livingetc can help. Through our Find service, you can share your brief and budget, and we’ll return with three to five carefully curated pieces tailored to your home — thoughtful starting points designed to feel balanced, personal and lasting.

