Well, we had two days of blue sky in a row in London, and, I don't know about you, but it really got me in the mood for a bit of an interior reset. Spring is almost here, so now is the time to switch out any heavy fabrics, throw open the windows, and refresh your color palette for something lighter, brighter, and zingier.

Payday simply couldn't have come at a better time. It's the perfect excuse to treat yourself to something a little special — whether that's something completely new, a piece you've been eyeing off but haven't quite purchased yet, or something you desperately need (or need to replace).

This month's Payday Edit has a little something for everyone. There are new releases, picks from an entirely new brand for the UK (hello, Westwing), things for your outdoors (yes, it's time to dust them off), pieces for your table, tables themselves, pots, teapots, trays, and trinkets. So go on... indulge me.

Can't quite find something you love? Earlier this month, I curated an edit of the 50 best things to buy for your home this spring... maybe you'll have more luck there.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors