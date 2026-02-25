Europe's Coolest Place to Shop Homewares Just Launched in the UK — I Scrolled Its Extensive Selection, and Safe to Say, I'm Excited

Design-forward decor from over 200 of the best brands, all in one place? Introducing Westwing

A living room with light teal walls and a bright orange rug. There is a window with blinds on the back wall and a white modern sofa in the middle of the room. A glass coffee table is in front of a sofa and there is a floor lamp, metal waste basket, and a stack of boxes also in the room.
Ever feel like shopping for homeware online can feel like navigating uncharted waters? Where do you begin? What stores have the best selections? Could someone with exceptional taste just curate all their favorite pieces into one easy-to-navigate shopping experience, please? Well, former ELLE and ELLE Decoration Germany editor, Delia Lachance, did just that with her European-based interiors destination, Westwing. Which, excitingly, has just launched in the UK.

The marketplace aims to go beyond browsing and purchasing premium pieces, she explains — it's a space "designed to inspire customers in how they live with and style their homes." You'll find a selection of pieces from well-known home decor brands, including Ferm Living, Marimekko, Anna + Nina, Les Ottomans, and Sabre, alongside Westwing's own collection (the part I'm most excited about).

What began in 2011 as a 'shoppable magazine' has evolved into one of Europe's top destinations for the home, so you can bet the second the website went live, I scrolled through its extensive offering to find the best and most beautiful things to buy. From furniture and lighting to textiles and decorative accessories, here's what you need to know about Westwing's UK launch, plus the pieces I'd buy.

Image of a green and white chair and an orange and blue chair positioned back to back on a purple carpet in a room with red walls.

There is plenty of Nordic-inspired style with lots of color.

Four modern table lamps arranged on a long table with a white tablecloth on it in a white and gray showroom.

Plus, all the latest lighting trends in elevated styles.

You might not have heard of Westwing before, but it's pretty big across Europe (the UK launch marks the company's 23rd market). To give it some context, and as previously mentioned, it stocks some of the coolest design brands, including Alessi, Louis Poulsen, and Normann Copenhagen, but what I'm most interested in is its own Westwing Collection.

Included are sofas, rugs, lamps, all down to dinnerware, blankets, and picture frames. Aesthetically, it leans quite modern, contemporary, with pared-back palettes and interesting, sculptural silhouettes. After a quick scroll — safe to say, I'm excited. Price-wise, it's not high street, but it's certainly not unattainable, either.

It's also worth noting that apart from a beautiful curation to shop from, you can enjoy perks such as a 10-year furniture guarantee on Westwing Collection products, access to the Westwing Design Service, and premium delivery and assembly service. Basically, it's everything you'd want from a thoughtful shopping experience, so you can focus on finding the best decor.

Here's what I've got my eye on so far.

Image of a modern beige upholstered bed with light blue and beige bedding in a bedroom with beige walls and a light blue floor.

Every pieces feels refined, yet liveable, so you can imagine these items in your own space.

It looks like we've got another exciting, design-forward stop to make when shopping for the latest new-in homewares.

