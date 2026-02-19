I'm Usually a Bit of a Furniture Snob, but Dunelm's New Ball Foot Tub Chair Is Lowkey My Find of the Moment — Especially for the £169 Price Tag

Your guests will never believe that this super chic armchair costs less than £200

Maya Glantz's avatar
By
published
in Features
green, bun foot arm chair from Dunelm
(Image credit: Dunelm)
Recent updates

19th February 2026 — This article has been updated to reflect latest stock information.

As a design writer, I spend a lot of my time looking at the most gorgeous, luxurious furniture in the world. But, for all the obvious upsides to this being my job, there are some downsides too. Namely, I've become a complete and utter furniture snob.

Really, though, it's only natural. After a certain amount of exposure, you just become accustomed to the finer things — but, every once in a while, something comes along to snap me out of this narrow-minded point of view. A piece that combines elegant design, quality craftsmanship, and a price tag that doesn't bring tears to your eyes. A design like the Dunelm Amina Chenille Ball Foot Tub Chair

It has a seriously upmarket, designer look, with its rounded, soft lines and wooden bun feet; I could easily be fooled into thinking it costs a few grand. And the best thing? It costs under £200 — £169, to be exact. This chenille accent chair has well and truly put me back in my place.

Update: The chair has — quite understandably — flown off the shelves and is now out of stock; we will be keeping a close eye on when more stock returns, but in the meantime, check out my other very similar stylish alternatives below.

Stylish Alternatives

If you're also looking for something that serves double-duty, these cool-as chairs with hidden storage are savvy as well as practical, and there are options to suit every room in the home.

TOPICS
Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.