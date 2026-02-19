I'm Usually a Bit of a Furniture Snob, but Dunelm's New Ball Foot Tub Chair Is Lowkey My Find of the Moment — Especially for the £169 Price Tag
Your guests will never believe that this super chic armchair costs less than £200
19th February 2026 — This article has been updated to reflect latest stock information.
As a design writer, I spend a lot of my time looking at the most gorgeous, luxurious furniture in the world. But, for all the obvious upsides to this being my job, there are some downsides too. Namely, I've become a complete and utter furniture snob.
Really, though, it's only natural. After a certain amount of exposure, you just become accustomed to the finer things — but, every once in a while, something comes along to snap me out of this narrow-minded point of view. A piece that combines elegant design, quality craftsmanship, and a price tag that doesn't bring tears to your eyes. A design like the Dunelm Amina Chenille Ball Foot Tub Chair
It has a seriously upmarket, designer look, with its rounded, soft lines and wooden bun feet; I could easily be fooled into thinking it costs a few grand. And the best thing? It costs under £200 — £169, to be exact. This chenille accent chair has well and truly put me back in my place.
Update: The chair has — quite understandably — flown off the shelves and is now out of stock; we will be keeping a close eye on when more stock returns, but in the meantime, check out my other very similar stylish alternatives below.
With its chic, understated design and on-trend mossy green finish, there's a lot to love about this accent chair — and that's before we've even discussed the price tag. For only £169, you'll struggle to find a better deal. In fact, if you told me this chair costs £1690, I'd find that more believable than its actual price.
The soft chenille upholstery is subtly textural, bringing warmth and depth to your home, which is only bolstered by the wooden accents. Reflecting our growing desire for soft, curved forms in the home, this chair combines a swooping curved back with rounded ball feet, making for a design that feels both contemporary and timeless.
These soft lines lend the chair a smart, elegant finish, but the natural, earthy shade and deep, plush seat keep it feeling cozy and welcoming, too.
Stylish Alternatives
Another fairly priced find, this Habitat chair feels like a slightly more contemporary take on the design. Wrap-around arms and a deeply set seat make for a supremely comfortable armchair; this is the type of chair every cozy living room needs.
While most of these chairs lean towards the earthier, deeper side of the color wheel, this fun velvet accent chair opts for a more vibrant, matcha green fabric. The wooden ball feet give the chair an elegant, elevated look, as does the contrast piping.
I wasn't lying when I said that the Dunelm design looked expensive; in fact, it's nearly identical to this gorgeous Soho Home armchair. Inspired by their original Greek Street location, this lovely bun-footed armchair is available in three different shades, all in the same warm, earthy color palette. The velvet finish also lends it a more vintage, Art Deco look.
Inspired by classic interiors, this super chic chair from Made features the same wooden, ball feet and soft, curved design. The light, golden velvet material is a great, versatile option, but if you want something a little more eye-catching, it also comes in an abstract patterned, brown finish, too.
Another lovely option from Dunelm, this chair has more of a traditional armchair design, with its generously-sized, deep square seat. The wooden ball feet bring a playful, whimsical touch to the design, the rounded form offsetting the angular seat.
This gorgeous, cozy swivel accent chair from Barker and Stonehouse has the same low-profile and curved shape as the other designs, with the added benefit of a swivel fitting. The chenille finish comes in five different colors, all in the same warm, natural color family.
If you're also looking for something that serves double-duty, these cool-as chairs with hidden storage are savvy as well as practical, and there are options to suit every room in the home.
