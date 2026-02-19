As a design writer, I spend a lot of my time looking at the most gorgeous, luxurious furniture in the world. But, for all the obvious upsides to this being my job, there are some downsides too. Namely, I've become a complete and utter furniture snob.

Really, though, it's only natural. After a certain amount of exposure, you just become accustomed to the finer things — but, every once in a while, something comes along to snap me out of this narrow-minded point of view. A piece that combines elegant design, quality craftsmanship, and a price tag that doesn't bring tears to your eyes. A design like the Dunelm Amina Chenille Ball Foot Tub Chair

It has a seriously upmarket, designer look, with its rounded, soft lines and wooden bun feet; I could easily be fooled into thinking it costs a few grand. And the best thing? It costs under £200 — £169, to be exact. This chenille accent chair has well and truly put me back in my place.

Update: The chair has — quite understandably — flown off the shelves and is now out of stock; we will be keeping a close eye on when more stock returns, but in the meantime, check out my other very similar stylish alternatives below.

Dunelm Amina Chenille Ball Foot Tub Chair £169 at Dunelm With its chic, understated design and on-trend mossy green finish, there's a lot to love about this accent chair — and that's before we've even discussed the price tag. For only £169, you'll struggle to find a better deal. In fact, if you told me this chair costs £1690, I'd find that more believable than its actual price. The soft chenille upholstery is subtly textural, bringing warmth and depth to your home, which is only bolstered by the wooden accents. Reflecting our growing desire for soft, curved forms in the home, this chair combines a swooping curved back with rounded ball feet, making for a design that feels both contemporary and timeless. These soft lines lend the chair a smart, elegant finish, but the natural, earthy shade and deep, plush seat keep it feeling cozy and welcoming, too.

Stylish Alternatives

If you're also looking for something that serves double-duty, these cool-as chairs with hidden storage are savvy as well as practical, and there are options to suit every room in the home.

