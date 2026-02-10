In My Opinion, You're Wasting Your Money If You Buy an Accent Chair Without a Swivel — "It Adds Engagement and Interest," Says This Designer

The secret to an accent chair that won't just end up as decoration? It's all in the swivel

Ella Kipling's avatar
By
published
in Features
swivel armchairs in living room with small side table, timber console on the back wall with lamp and artwork on the wall, and green rug
(Image credit: West Elm)

Accent chairs are a great addition to any room, but the best offer more than just decoration. Of course, you want a statement piece of furniture to draw your eye and bring character to your space, but there is one element I strongly believe all accent chairs should have: a swivel.

With the ability to swivel around, the best accent chairs become more functional and convenient — after all, seating is meant to be used, not just looked at. And it appears I’m not alone in thinking this way. The Cleo Swivel Armchair from Neptune has become one of the brand's best sellers. "Adding a swivel to a chair does several things; it adds engagement and interest," shares Neptune's design director, Fred Horlock. "A discreetly designed swivel chair always puts a smile on the face of the unsuspecting and becomes an instant talking point."

It also provides movement to what would be "an otherwise still space," he adds, and allows living spaces to "flex between conversational spaces to a TV or cinema room," at ease. Convinced? Here are the best swivel accent chairs to shop.

Once you’ve picked your swivel accent chair, it’s time to seriously think about your living room layout — placing your furniture thoughtfully can have a huge effect on the feeling of your home, and adding a swivel chair to your layout promotes conversation and movement.

Ella Kipling
Ella Kipling
Contributing Writer

Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.