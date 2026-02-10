Accent chairs are a great addition to any room, but the best offer more than just decoration. Of course, you want a statement piece of furniture to draw your eye and bring character to your space, but there is one element I strongly believe all accent chairs should have: a swivel.

With the ability to swivel around, the best accent chairs become more functional and convenient — after all, seating is meant to be used, not just looked at. And it appears I’m not alone in thinking this way. The Cleo Swivel Armchair from Neptune has become one of the brand's best sellers. "Adding a swivel to a chair does several things; it adds engagement and interest," shares Neptune's design director, Fred Horlock. "A discreetly designed swivel chair always puts a smile on the face of the unsuspecting and becomes an instant talking point."

It also provides movement to what would be "an otherwise still space," he adds, and allows living spaces to "flex between conversational spaces to a TV or cinema room," at ease. Convinced? Here are the best swivel accent chairs to shop.

Once you’ve picked your swivel accent chair, it’s time to seriously think about your living room layout — placing your furniture thoughtfully can have a huge effect on the feeling of your home, and adding a swivel chair to your layout promotes conversation and movement.