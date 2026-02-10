In My Opinion, You're Wasting Your Money If You Buy an Accent Chair Without a Swivel — "It Adds Engagement and Interest," Says This Designer
The secret to an accent chair that won't just end up as decoration? It's all in the swivel
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Accent chairs are a great addition to any room, but the best offer more than just decoration. Of course, you want a statement piece of furniture to draw your eye and bring character to your space, but there is one element I strongly believe all accent chairs should have: a swivel.
With the ability to swivel around, the best accent chairs become more functional and convenient — after all, seating is meant to be used, not just looked at. And it appears I’m not alone in thinking this way. The Cleo Swivel Armchair from Neptune has become one of the brand's best sellers. "Adding a swivel to a chair does several things; it adds engagement and interest," shares Neptune's design director, Fred Horlock. "A discreetly designed swivel chair always puts a smile on the face of the unsuspecting and becomes an instant talking point."
It also provides movement to what would be "an otherwise still space," he adds, and allows living spaces to "flex between conversational spaces to a TV or cinema room," at ease. Convinced? Here are the best swivel accent chairs to shop.
This swivel armchair (which can be upholstered in 29 different fabrics) makes a timeless addition to any room thanks to its classic design. It appears to float above a hidden metal plinth base for smooth swivelling, while the serpentine sprung seat offers serious comfort. It is perfect for relaxing thanks to the gently flared arms and curved seat, which creates a cocoon shape.
As a more affordable option, this swivel armchair, with its textured chenille fabric, has a simple, chunky silhouette — making it a classy addition to any room. The soft-touch material and curved shape ensure comfort, and there is also a matching footstool available.
This swivel chair offers a modern take on a retro design, with cozy, bouclé fabric. The neutral color (although it comes in a few others) means it would slot well into any living room, and it sits lower to the ground than other accent chairs for a unique look.
For a traditional look, opt for this brown leather swivel armchair. It has a barrel-shape with a slope arm design and a 360 swivel base, which gives a luxurious feel. A matching leather lumbar pillow comes with the chair for added comfort, meaning there is no need to sacrifice style for support.
If you’re searching for a sculptural chair that combines plush lounging with a modern vibe, look no further. The square-shaped seat brings a retro feel to your room, while the chenille fabric, padded arms, and curved back offer comfort for that ultimate sink-in feeling.
This dumpling chair has a low-slung look, and the armless design adds a contemporary touch. The plump, playful silhouette and range of fabric choices mean it's a perfect statement piece. You can customize this chair to your liking, and with 96 different fabrics available, there is a way for everyone to enjoy it.
For an elegant option, why not go for this coal gray chair in a soft chenille-style fabric? It would bring a touch of refinement to your room while the seat cushions — which feature a combination of high-density foam and layered fiber — ensure comfort. It's also available in green and deep blue.
For a stylish, neutral option with a bouclé fabric, this style is perfect. The curved barrel frame with a lofted show wood base is set on a swivel for extra functionality, and it is made from wood from responsibly managed forests — so you can feel good about yourself while relaxing in it.
For a chic take on a traditional silhouette, this Elena swivel chair is a great option. The upholstery, in a rich, green fabric, gives a luxurious vibe, while the seat itself is plush for that sink-in feeling. The shape of the chair is simple and clean, while the button tufting adds a unique touch.
This velvet swivel chair comes with thick padding on the seat and back for a comfortable experience. The upholstery is soft to the touch, and the minimalist design means it can be slotted into any room, while still serving as an accent piece thanks to the bold green fabric.
This swivel accent chair is perfect for those looking for a retro statement piece, with its bright velvet fabric and medieval modern design. It offers a thick seat, 360-degree rotation, and is upholstered in a soft, breathable chenille material that has both anti-pilling and anti-snagging performance.
Once you’ve picked your swivel accent chair, it’s time to seriously think about your living room layout — placing your furniture thoughtfully can have a huge effect on the feeling of your home, and adding a swivel chair to your layout promotes conversation and movement.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.