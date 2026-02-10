I’m Mentally Decorating for Summer Already — This Is How I'd Do Coastal Living Room Decor as a Stylist

I know it’s still early 2026, and I know we’re technically months away from summer, but as a interior stylist from Greece, coastal living is kind of my default setting. The minute the days start stretching even slightly longer, my mind goes straight to linen sofas, bleached wood, and rooms that feel calm before you even sit down.

The coastal living room, for me, isn’t about anchors, stripes everywhere, or anything that feels themed. It’s about the atmosphere. That feeling you get when a space is quiet, tactile, and softly layered. Where light does most of the work. Where nothing feels heavy, shiny, or overstyled.

The look starts with materials. Soft linens, relaxed cottons, light wool, woven textures that invite you to touch them. Upholstery should feel forgiving, not stiff. Cushions feel better slightly rumpled. Curtains move when the window’s open. Wood finishes lean pale or sun-washed, never glossy. Even stone and ceramics should feel matte and imperfect.

A calm, light-filled living room with clean lines, a sculptural stone fireplace, and soft neutral textures layered with warm wood accents. (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Designer: Tami Wassong. Stylist: Katja Greeff)

Color is kept gentle but intentional. Think warm whites, sandy beiges, soft taupes, chalky blues, faded sage, and the occasional sun-baked terracotta. Nothing too contrasty. Coastal interiors work best when tones blur into each other rather than compete. It’s less about color pops and more about tonal flow.

And then there’s balance. Coastal interior design feels serene because it isn’t trying too hard. A sculptural lamp here, a low table there, maybe one piece with a bit of character or history. Negative space matters. So does restraint. The goal is a room that feels easy to live in, not precious to maintain.

This collection is my early dive into that mindset. Pieces I’d use to create a coastal living room that feels grown-up, calm, and quietly luxurious. No clichés. Just good design that makes everyday living feel a little lighter.

If you’ve been craving a reset, coastal living room decor is one of the easiest ways to bring a sense of calm into your home. Start with texture. Strip back the palette. Let light and materials lead. You don’t need a sea view to get the feeling. Just the right mix of softness, simplicity, and intention.

These are the pieces I’d build around to create that look now, even if summer still feels a little far away. And if you want help pulling it all together, this is exactly the kind of approach we specialize in at Design Lab by Livingetc. Thoughtful edits, design-led choices, and spaces that feel as good as they look.