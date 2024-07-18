"Not a Seashell in Sight" — 7 Modern Coastal Living Room Ideas That Set a Cool, Laidback Tone

Living by the sea has always been a romantic notion, these are retreats we have seen poets and artists escape. Defined by backdrops of idyllic beauty, our expectations for these interiors are understandably high. But the question remains how does one design a coastal living room?

First thoughts might include introducing nautical references or experimenting with every shade of blue, but these can make your scheme feel more costume-like than truly coastal. We want our living rooms to speak to our everyday needs whilst aligning with the landscape.

Having spoken with interior designers and experts to see what advice we could glean from them, we've curated a selection of our favorite coastal living rooms. While each designer had a different approach, they all shared a common respect for the outstanding natural beauty that these schemes sit within, understanding that contemporary sensibilities can be balanced with nature and tradition. This could be through your choice of materials colors, or layout. Regardless of where you live, the essence of coastal interior design — its inherent calm and effortless elegance — can still be captured within your interior, with not a seashell or piece of driftwood used as decor in sight.

1. LEAN INTO WARM & RICH TEXTURES

(Image credit: Studio Prineas)

This perfectly proportioned living room was designed by Syndey-based collective, Studio Prineas and is appropriately titled the Fisherman's House. Dark beams frame the coastal landscape and anchor the space, subtly separating the kitchen and living areas. The color palette is undoubtedly given modernity and warmth with its black and cream base notes and russet and green accents. Layering leathers, velvets, and voile plays with the sense of light and depth within the space to great effect. This is an interior that doesn’t mirror its surroundings with coastal decor ideas but confidently experiments with the current to create a unique coastal experience.

'We believe that interior design should reflect the stories and layers of the homes and people who experience it,' reveals Eva-Marie Prineas, Principal of Studio Prineas. 'This project was an original fisherman’s cottage, so the historic materiality has been juxtaposed with rich, textured, and reflective contemporary furniture and finishes, to contrast and celebrate the original layers which are special in their own right.'

2. LET THE LIGHT IN FOR OPEN-PLAN LIVING

(Image credit: Greg Natale)

Australian designer, Greg Natale emphasizes the importance of movement within coastal living spaces, allowing family and friends to weave seamlessly from one activity to the next. 'In Sydney and around coastal NSW, Australia, integrated indoor-outdoor living is fairly common,' says international interior designer Greg. 'There are ways to design for a seamless flow from in to outside a home without building an outdoor patio extension. Large windows with sheer curtains will promote a breezy, open atmosphere perfect for coastal homes.'

'In MacMasters Beach House, a spacious, open-plan layout helps to maximize all the natural light from the large windows for a harmonious interplay of light and space,' he says. Use rugs to create subtle separations between each area keeping your space feeling spacious yet cohesive in design.

3. FRAME THE LANDSCAPE

(Image credit: Adam Potts, Design: Butler Armsden Architects)

It would be a shame to not let the key feature of your coastal living room do the talking. Letting your windows serve as walls brings you closer to the soft waves that sit just outside.

This is the exact approach of San Franciscan design studio, Butler Armsden Architects in this sophisticated coastal space. Comforting upholstery creates a wonderful foundation for their clients to sit back and take everything in, and thanks to its private facing, they could avoid modern window treatments that would have interrupted the outlook.

'This space features large sliding glass doors that open to a stunning waterfront view, seamlessly blending the indoors with the outdoors extending the living space into the outdoors. The built-in cabinetry and shelving offer a sophisticated touch while adding warmth to the space. This tranquil setting is perfect for relaxation and enjoying the scenic beauty of coastal living,' says Federico Engel, Managing Principal of Butler Armsden Architects.

4. CHOOSE SOFT & SERENE TONES

(Image credit: Far Studio)

Understanding the importance of light, Philadelphian contemporary designer, Brittany Hakimfar encourages you to choose lighter finishes to reflect more light around the room and let the coastal views be center-stage.

'This home sat right on the water, and we really wanted to showcase the view while still creating a space that felt warm and layered,' says Brittany, founder of Far Studio. 'The clients love this room and often send us images of the amazing sunsets saying how much they enjoy the space! We accented this room with reclaimed ceiling beams, a white oak floor, custom white oak millwork, and a custom limestone fireplace.'

The added benefit of this approach is an interior that feels timeless and just as welcoming when the curtains are drawn.

5. MIX MODERNITY AND COMFORT

(Image credit: Joe Fletcher, Design: Butler Armsden Architects)

A common thread in the most charming coastal spaces is their ability to blend the old with the new. For their Lagoon House project, Butler Armsden Architects keep the water and surrounding landscape at the center of the narrative but offer their clients complementing contemporary features alongside, including a comforting modular sofa and sleek concrete-clad fireplace.

'The space features expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the room with natural light and provide breathtaking views of the serene coastal surroundings,' reveals Federico Engel. 'Highlighting a modern, open-concept layout with a neutral color palette that complements the natural beauty outside. Exposed wooden beams add warmth and texture to the ceiling, while a patterned rug ties the space together, creating a perfect blend of comfort and style for coastal living.' Take inspiration from this approach and consider how you can evoke a sense of escape in your coastal design whilst keeping a foot firmly in the now.

6. SOOTHE THE SENSES WITH LIME-WASHED WALLS

(Image credit: Jo Bridges, Design: Owl Design)

Finishes are considered in second place when we contemplate how to decorate our walls but this dreamy Margate project realized by London-based studio, Owl Design, proves that the right finish can take us all closer to the seaside.

The living room's limewashed walls lend a romantic texture that softly ages this space, lending a softness that wonderfully matches its charming coastal location. 'When designing coastal living spaces try to move beyond clichés like ropes and blue-and-white coastal color palettes,' say Sophie van Winden and Simone Gordon, founders of London-based Owl Design. 'Instead, focus on textures and ambiance. In this design, we evoked the feeling of a sandy beach with lime-washed walls and cork flooring and used soft edges, and curved details reminiscent of dunes and shell shapes.'

The founders present a key piece of advice when designing your coastal interior, don’t give in to the obvious.

7. KEEP YOUR SCHEME CONNECTED TO NATURE

(Image credit: Sophie Goineau)

Interior designer, Sophie Goineau champions natural materials in her coastal living designs. Rooted in nature, this approach makes complete sense as you select finishes and furnishings that feel just as organic and inviting as the landscape you are surrounded by.

'When designing a contemporary coastal living room, I love to draw inspiration from the natural surroundings,' says LA-based interior designer, Sophie Goineau. 'I often choose light woods, neutral tones, and organic textures to create a serene and inviting space that truly connects with the environment.'

For her Malibu project, she pairs sleek wooden wall paneling and a neutral textured rug with an expansive and elegant black curved sofa, giving this interior an elevated decadence. Depending on your location, the story that your coastal living space tells may vary greatly from exotic escapes to charming seaside retreats. The key to success, of course, is to keep in character and stay authentic in your design choices.

What is a coastal style living room?

A coastal style living room would traditionally be defined as a space themed around a coastal location. This might have included nautical or beach-related decor, a classic blue and white color scheme, and materials like rope, rattan and jute, as a starting point.

However, modern interior designers are eschewing clichés for a more modern take on coastal living rooms. These spaces always prioritize a view out to the environment, while using decor more subtly takes inspiration from the locale — more naturalistic leaning color palettes and materials that are as elevated as they are coastal-inspired.