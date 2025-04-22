Should a Living Room Be Painted Dark or Light? We Asked Design Experts to Settle The Age-Old Debate
The color of your living room can completely shift the mood of your entire home, so the question remains: should you go light or dark...?
My parents are currently renovating their home, and, as a style editor for an interiors publication, perhaps I shouldn't have been so surprised when they asked for my opinion on paint colors for the living room walls. Holding up two swatches, my mother asked: should a living room be painted light or dark?
Oh, what a question. On the one hand, dark colors are deep, rich, and immediately set the tone for the space. But light colors? They're like a blank canvas, giving you free range with furnishings and other decor choices. So, how do you pick?
Before diving into the world of living room color trends, it's important to decide on the mood you want for the space — how you're going to use it, and how you want people to feel in it. "I always ask the client how they want their room to feel before choosing paint so that we can determine light or dark from the start," says interior designer Melanie Bryant.
To help you decide when to choose a light paint for a living room, versus when to choose a dark one, I consulted design experts who helped me weigh up the pros and con. Here's what they said.
When to Choose a Dark-Colored Paint for a Living Rooms
Eager for a living room that's dripping with depth and drama? Look to the latest dark color trends. There's nothing quite like the rich, alluring draw of an earthy brown room, or the luxe, sophisticated finish of a dark green space.
Dark colors tend to have a cocooning feeling. "If the client wants a cozy space, the warm effect a darker-painted room has cannot be matched with a light-painted room," Melanie Bryant tells me. "There is a true coziness when the room is saturated in dark paint."
Moody colors can create an intimate atmosphere in your living room. However, interior designer Kelly Neely points out, dark colors "can feel too heavy if there isn't a balance of lightness mixed in."
In terms of maintenance, dark walls won't require much attendance since they don't show dirt or scuff marks — but it can be hard to color match if you need a touch-up. "I always recommend keeping extra original paint on hand for dark room touch-ups because if the paint is mixed at different times, you can usually see the difference," says Melanie.
Ready to dive into some dark living room ideas? When it comes to paint colors, Farrow & Ball's global brand ambassador Patrick O'Donnell says brown walls can be a stylish look for a living room. "They’re totally chic, and you can throw any other color together with brown," he says, recommending Farrow & Ball's Broccoli Brown, as a different dark shade that can be equally as intriguing.
Price: £5.50/sample
Farrow & Ball's Broccoli Brown is a quietly dark color, meaning it won't overpower your living room. Instead, it creates a comforting ambience that'll envelop your space which a rich charm.
Price: £5.95/sample
There's something so classic about this deep shade of green. It's quite dark — almost black — and is meant to resemble overgrown ivy. It would make for an elegant living room that draws you in with its sophisticated nature.
Price: £5.50/sample
Looking to lean into the grunge interior style? Paint your walls with Farrow & Ball's Liquorice. This is a deep shade of black with some gray undertones that will turn your living room into a truly captivating and effortlessly moody space.
When to Choose a Light-Colored Paint for a Living Rooms
If you're looking for modern living room ideas that have a bright and airy feel, light paint colors are the way to go. These shades create a blank canvas, giving you full creative freedom when it comes to furnishings and decor.
Light colors can also be ideal for small living rooms, as they tend to make spaces feel bigger, interior designer Kelly Neely adds. And according to Patrick, "Light rooms create space, a sense of freedom and a tangible lightness," which makes the space feel more open and fresh.
However, it's important to note that light colors come with their own set of drawbacks. For instance, Melanie Bryant warns that light colors might require frequent touch-ups as they tend to show imperfections more easily than dark shades. Furthermore, light colors can risk feeling cold or sterile "if there isn't enough contrast in textiles or accents," Kelly adds.
So, what light colors are best for living rooms? According to Melanie, Benjamin Moore's Edgecomb Gray is a go-to. "It's darker than white, not quite gray or beige, and such a pretty light wall color," she says.
Patrick recommends Farrow and Ball's Kakelugn — "a cool light to mid blue that needs lots of light to flatter its clean, fresh notes."
Price: £5.95/sample
Edgecomb Gray is Melanie's choice for a light living room paint color. It's a neutral shade that can serve as the perfect base for a peaceful and calming living room.
Price: £5.50/sample
If you're looking for a light shade that has a bit of personality to it, opt for Farrow & Ball's Kakelugn. This shade maintains the freshness of light colors, but adds an element of playfulness with its blue tone.
Price: £5.95/sample
It's white, but not too white. This subtle off-white will bring a bright and airy feel to your living room and acts as a canvas for your other furnishings. This color would be a great choice for a cozy minimalist living room.
So, Should a Living Room Be Painted Light or Dark?
So, what advice did I give my parents? There's much to consider when selecting living room paint ideas. There's the mood, as discussed, as well as the amount of natural light a room receives, and how different shades will interact with that light.
"It’s worth remembering that light and dark colors can both be warm or cool," Patrick O'Donnell adds. "Cool colors work better with a generosity of natural light and warm colors create a sense of warmth despite lack of natural light." And since living rooms are composed of so many elements, it's worth allowing your furniture and decor to guide you towards either a light or dark wall color.
Kelly Neely and Melanie Bryant told me that they gravitate towards light-colored living rooms to keep the spaces open and airy, while I told my parents to pick a dark color for a more moody and dramatic impact.
Patrick's advice? "Follow your heart!" he says. The best living room paint color is the one that makes you feel most at home.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
3 Things I Wish I Knew Before Renovating My Small Kitchen — Number One? Always Be Prepared...
After taking on my own small kitchen project recently, here are the main takeaways I've learned for the next time I renovate one
By Faiza Saqib
-
Good Cooks With Even Better Style Are All Putting 'Butter Bells' on Their Kitchen Counters — Here's Why
The French way of storing butter will guarantee soft, spreadable deliciousness at any given moment. I present to you, the butter bell.
By Amiya Baratan
-
I'm Sorry, But You Need to Know About 'Advancing and Receding Colors' If You Want to Get Your Home's Decorating Scheme Right
While some colors tend to pop and reach forward in a room, others draw back. Here, a color expert helps define these palettes and how to use them
By Olivia Wolfe
-
Amethyst, Heather, Pansy, Plum — Turns Out Decorating With Purple Opens You Up to a World of Possibilities
Purple certainly isn't a color for the faint hearted, it's a shade that can smell your fear. Here's how to conquer it through your interiors
By Amy Moorea Wong
-
Here's Why Decorating With Mustard Yellow Helps Fill Your Interiors With a Sense of "Confident Calm"
There is so much more to decorating with this turmeric-tinted sauce-wiggled-on-a-hotdog not-quite-yellow shade than meets the eye
By Amy Moorea Wong
-
5 Problems With Painting Your Walls White That No-One Ever Talks About (Until Now)
White is the easiest neutral to work with...right? Interior designers explain why this shade is actually more complex than it may seem
By Olivia Wolfe
-
5 Mistakes That Are Making the Blue Details in Your Room Feel Old-Fashioned — And How to Rectify Them
Blue is a timeless shade, no doubt, but use it in the wrong space or in the wrong way, and it can make a space feel, well... a bit blue
By Kelly Hushin
-
5 of the Best Navy Blue Paint Colors That Designers Love — And How to Use Them
Navy blue has timeless appeal and can feel both modern yet classic, but what are the designers' favorite paints?
By Oonagh Turner
-
Should Your Carpet Be A Darker Color Than Your Walls? How to Make This Bold Look Work
Not every room can get away with a carpet that is darker than the walls; Designers share when and where this combination works best
By Olivia Wolfe
-
What Actually Is Yves Klein Blue? A Short History of This Iconic Color, and How to Decorate With It
Explore “the most perfect expression of blue” and how to free this pigment in your home
By Camille Dubuis-Welch