My parents are currently renovating their home, and, as a style editor for an interiors publication, perhaps I shouldn't have been so surprised when they asked for my opinion on paint colors for the living room walls. Holding up two swatches, my mother asked: should a living room be painted light or dark?

Oh, what a question. On the one hand, dark colors are deep, rich, and immediately set the tone for the space. But light colors? They're like a blank canvas, giving you free range with furnishings and other decor choices. So, how do you pick?

Before diving into the world of living room color trends, it's important to decide on the mood you want for the space — how you're going to use it, and how you want people to feel in it. "I always ask the client how they want their room to feel before choosing paint so that we can determine light or dark from the start," says interior designer Melanie Bryant.

To help you decide when to choose a light paint for a living room, versus when to choose a dark one, I consulted design experts who helped me weigh up the pros and con. Here's what they said.

When to Choose a Dark-Colored Paint for a Living Rooms

A rich brown wall color is the perfect way to establish a sophisticated mood in your living room. (Image credit: Image: Albion Nord)

Eager for a living room that's dripping with depth and drama? Look to the latest dark color trends. There's nothing quite like the rich, alluring draw of an earthy brown room, or the luxe, sophisticated finish of a dark green space.

Dark colors tend to have a cocooning feeling. "If the client wants a cozy space, the warm effect a darker-painted room has cannot be matched with a light-painted room," Melanie Bryant tells me. "There is a true coziness when the room is saturated in dark paint."

Moody colors can create an intimate atmosphere in your living room. However, interior designer Kelly Neely points out, dark colors "can feel too heavy if there isn't a balance of lightness mixed in."

In terms of maintenance, dark walls won't require much attendance since they don't show dirt or scuff marks — but it can be hard to color match if you need a touch-up. "I always recommend keeping extra original paint on hand for dark room touch-ups because if the paint is mixed at different times, you can usually see the difference," says Melanie.

Ready to dive into some dark living room ideas? When it comes to paint colors, Farrow & Ball's global brand ambassador Patrick O'Donnell says brown walls can be a stylish look for a living room. "They’re totally chic, and you can throw any other color together with brown," he says, recommending Farrow & Ball's Broccoli Brown, as a different dark shade that can be equally as intriguing.

Farrow & Ball Broccoli Brown View at Farrow & Ball Price: £5.50/sample Farrow & Ball's Broccoli Brown is a quietly dark color, meaning it won't overpower your living room. Instead, it creates a comforting ambience that'll envelop your space which a rich charm. Benjamin Moore Essex Green View at Benjamin Moore Price: £5.95/sample There's something so classic about this deep shade of green. It's quite dark — almost black — and is meant to resemble overgrown ivy. It would make for an elegant living room that draws you in with its sophisticated nature. Farrow & Ball Liquorice $11.99 at Amazon Price: £5.50/sample Looking to lean into the grunge interior style? Paint your walls with Farrow & Ball's Liquorice. This is a deep shade of black with some gray undertones that will turn your living room into a truly captivating and effortlessly moody space.

When to Choose a Light-Colored Paint for a Living Rooms

Light paint in a living room can immediately brighten up the space, making it feel more open and fresh. (Image credit: Mary Patton)

If you're looking for modern living room ideas that have a bright and airy feel, light paint colors are the way to go. These shades create a blank canvas, giving you full creative freedom when it comes to furnishings and decor.

Light colors can also be ideal for small living rooms, as they tend to make spaces feel bigger, interior designer Kelly Neely adds. And according to Patrick, "Light rooms create space, a sense of freedom and a tangible lightness," which makes the space feel more open and fresh.

However, it's important to note that light colors come with their own set of drawbacks. For instance, Melanie Bryant warns that light colors might require frequent touch-ups as they tend to show imperfections more easily than dark shades. Furthermore, light colors can risk feeling cold or sterile "if there isn't enough contrast in textiles or accents," Kelly adds.

So, what light colors are best for living rooms? According to Melanie, Benjamin Moore's Edgecomb Gray is a go-to. "It's darker than white, not quite gray or beige, and such a pretty light wall color," she says.

Patrick recommends Farrow and Ball's Kakelugn — "a cool light to mid blue that needs lots of light to flatter its clean, fresh notes."

Benjamin Moore Edgecomb Gray View at Benjamin Moore Price: £5.95/sample Edgecomb Gray is Melanie's choice for a light living room paint color. It's a neutral shade that can serve as the perfect base for a peaceful and calming living room. Farrow & Ball Kakelugn View at Farrow & Ball Price: £5.50/sample If you're looking for a light shade that has a bit of personality to it, opt for Farrow & Ball's Kakelugn. This shade maintains the freshness of light colors, but adds an element of playfulness with its blue tone. Benjamin Moore White Dove View at Benjamin Moore Price: £5.95/sample It's white, but not too white. This subtle off-white will bring a bright and airy feel to your living room and acts as a canvas for your other furnishings. This color would be a great choice for a cozy minimalist living room.

So, Should a Living Room Be Painted Light or Dark?

A dark living room creates a moody ambience that feels alluring and enveloping. (Image credit: Fabian Martinez. Design: Direccion)

So, what advice did I give my parents? There's much to consider when selecting living room paint ideas. There's the mood, as discussed, as well as the amount of natural light a room receives, and how different shades will interact with that light.

"It’s worth remembering that light and dark colors can both be warm or cool," Patrick O'Donnell adds. "Cool colors work better with a generosity of natural light and warm colors create a sense of warmth despite lack of natural light." And since living rooms are composed of so many elements, it's worth allowing your furniture and decor to guide you towards either a light or dark wall color.

Kelly Neely and Melanie Bryant told me that they gravitate towards light-colored living rooms to keep the spaces open and airy, while I told my parents to pick a dark color for a more moody and dramatic impact.

Patrick's advice? "Follow your heart!" he says. The best living room paint color is the one that makes you feel most at home.