The Edgy 'Grunge' Aesthetic Is Making a Comeback, and Here's How to Channel It Through Your Interiors

When you read the word 'grunge', what comes to mind? Perhaps it's rock bands like Pearl Jam or Nirvana, and the subculture that surrounds them. Maybe it's leather jackets, studded belts, and distressed clothing. I'm willing to be that it certainly doesn't make you think of interior design, but what if it did?

Interior design trends are often inspired by other creative fields, like fashion and film. It shouldn't come as a shock, then, that a movement like grunge could manifest itself into a home design style of its own.

After seeing the recent Fall Winter 2025/26 runways, where labels like Isabel Marant and Jil Sander debuted edgy designs in dark colors, rough materials, and styles that go against the grain, it got me thinking: if they can make it look good, can interiors also 'look grunge' in a modern way, while still maintaining that essential edginess?

Fashion brand Jil Sander debuted grunge-inspired looks on the Fall Winter 2025/26 runway. (Image credit: Image: Victor Virgile via Getty Images. Design: Jil Sander F/W 2026)

According to Cher Lin, the lead designer and creative director for Studio Metanoia, they absolutely can. Cher adds that grunge style can be "artfully integrated into home interiors by harmonizing raw, unconventional elements with refined design principles." So, let's dive into how.

Grunge style can often feel quite like Brutalist interiors due to its 'anti-institution' ethos that trickles down to the use of more non-traditional materials. Concrete, metal, and wood are therefore quite common in grunge interior style.

"Embracing imperfect elements like concrete floors and walls with rough textures emphasizes raw authenticity over polished finishes," adds Cher.

But what makes this aesthetic so alluring? Grunge interiors are different, distinctive, and highly personal. According to Cher, grunge interiors act as an outlet for an individual to "express their personality and embrace a non-conformist attitude."

Further to that, they're not just visually striking, "but also rich in character and storytelling, reflecting a sense of authenticity and individuality," she says.

Grunge interior style combines unconventional materials with elevated design principles to create a visually appealing yet distinctive spaces. (Image credit: Image: Marianne Tiegen Interiors)

Key Features of a Grunge Interior

Rooted in subversion and non-conformity, the grunge aesthetic in home decor offers a unique way to express rebellion through design. However, even the most unconventional or rugged aesthetics should still have a little refinement, right? So how do you find the balance?

I asked Cher, and she said the key to achieving a 'grunge' space that still feels sophisticated is all about tapping into minimalism in your interior design. "To modernize these styles while preserving their unique character, consider embracing minimalist principles to avoid visual clutter," she says. Focus on simplicity, clean lines, and a monochromatic color palette to make the space visually appealing.

When it comes to color, dark tones tend to reign supreme in a grunge aesthetic. "A darker, moody palette consisting of black, charcoal, and gray is often featured in edgy, grunge interiors," Cher says.

However, because of this heavy use of dark colors, she emphasizes the need to layer with materials and textures. "To avoid a flat, single-plane aesthetic, materials such as leather, metal, and distressed wood can be layered to introduce textural dimensions and a rebellious character to the environment," she adds.

It's important to adopt minimalist principles in grunge interior style. This can help make a room feel refined while still maintaining the edginess of the grunge aesthetic. (Image credit: Image and Design: Shaked Alon Designs)

Furnishings in grunge interiors should reflect the balance between classic and modern, as well as between edgy and refined. "Blending edgy elements with contemporary or classic pieces creates a curated look," Cher says.

As for small decor, think of the musical manifestation of the grunge aesthetic as your inspiration. "Art and memorabilia like posters, vinyl records, or DIY art that reflect grunge and punk culture contribute to an authentic and personalized atmosphere," she adds.

And of course, since grunge interiors can lean a bit dark, focus on statement lighting that can really make the space feel complete. "Industrial fixtures or bold designs can enhance the edgy ambiance," Cher says.

With these ideas in mind, you're ready to break the rules and take the grunge aesthetic into your home. Below, find nine products that demonstrate the rebellious nature of grunge interior style.

Grunge interiors feature lots of dark colors, and while decorating with black can make a space look sophisticated, the color can also feel very heavy.

That's why it's crucial to work out how to create dark color schemes that aren't overwhelming, but instead feel intentional, cozy, and inviting.