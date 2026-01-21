I Already Knew She Was Cool, but Seeing an Iconic Chris Wolston Wicker Chair in Dua Lipa's Home Sealed the Deal For Me

When I see Dua Lipa has posted on Instagram, I've come to expect that I will be jealous of whatever she's doing. Normally, it's a peek into one of her various holidays or stunning taste in fashion. But most recently, it was the fact that she has one of artist Chris Wolston's iconic, sculptural Nalgona Chairs in her home. (Of course she does).

I love design that blurs the line between purely functional and totally aesthetic. Julien Sebban, founder of equally cool interior design firm Uchronia, says, "a light fixture or piece of furniture becomes a work of art when it tells a story and transforms the atmosphere of a space."

This is definitely true of the Nalgona Chair, an iconic chair that easily rewrites the space in which it's set. But how do you go about working with pieces as bold as this, or even styling multiple together, as Dua does? It's all about embracing the playful side of design, and once you get a look inside this popstar's home, you'll definitely understand what I mean.

But first, a little background on this iconic piece of furniture. This playful wicker chair was designed by renowned artist Chris Wolston and is a part of a wide 'Nalgona Series'.

Each chair in this collection is made of the same material and follows a similar silhouette of an armed and legged chair in various poses. And it's fitting — Chris's style is all about using traditional materials in unconventional ways, and these humanoid figures definitely do so.

"It challenges the idea of a simple seat by becoming a living sculpture that interacts with the human body," explains Uchronia's Julian Sebban. "Woven from Colombian wicker, it evokes both traditional craftsmanship and an organic, almost anthropomorphic form inspired by the body, as if the chair were welcoming and embracing you."

Seeing a piece like this in Dua Lipa's home is definitely a marker of her good taste. Her home, which we have only caught glimpses of in the background of social media posts, is decorated highly eclectically — there's an assortment of colorful sofas, bold canvases, and sculptural art pieces tastefully strewn around a brick-walled, industrial-modern space.

Eclectic style is all about creativity and drawing from different influences to capture a wholly new and original design. But when you're introducing multiple art pieces into one space, it can be hard to strike the balance between eclectic and just plain random.

To achieve this, Julian says to lead with emotion and not rules. "You can mix styles, eras, and influences, as long as there is a common thread," he says. "This could be a color palette, a recurring material, or a lighting ambiance. The key is to think of the space as a stage set: each room is different, but they all contribute to the same narrative."

Apart from her Chris Wolston chair, Dua's recent socials have also drawn my attention to an oversized, gold, cherry-shaped pendant light that hangs over her dining table. Does it feel like a natural pairing alongside the wicker chair? Perhaps not, but I argue that this combination does exactly what Julian recommends: both pieces contribute to the same story. They use striking materials in a modern and playful shape — just what you would expect of a young, fun, and partying pop star.

And sure, a 3D Muppets canvas may be a little more left-of-field, but, once again, it ultimately strives for the same goal: playfulism. Great interiors consider how the space will be used. From the looks of Dua's Instagram, this space is for fun and good times, and her interiors do everything to embrace that.

If the popstar's use of color and unique shapes has you inspired, I've found some pieces that will bring the same bright shades and interesting silhouettes into your own home.

Like this decorating idea, but not ready to commit to the same level as Dua Lipa? Don't worry, you can always ease in. In fact, the 'One Amazing Thing' theory suggests all you need is one weird thing to completely change a space...