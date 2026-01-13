I Spied This Bold Color Combination in Victoria Beckham's Dressing Room — Here's How I'm Going to Copy It in My Own Home

When it comes to designing a stylish closet, surely fashion designers know best. And Victoria Beckham? Even better. So, when she posted a video recently sharing two dresses she was considering wearing to an event, you bet I was looking at what was in the background instead. And I wasn't disappointed: a chartreuse velvet sofa boldly paired with dusty pink armchairs.

And, of course, she's bang on trend. Yellow-greens have been everywhere recently. We even named 'Sour Lime' our January Color Crush. Now, would I have initially thought to pair it with a dusty pink? Probably not — but it works. As for why, Livingetc's Design Lab by Livingetb stylist Miaad Latoof explains: "Chartreuse is a confident choice, but when styled with intention, it feels effortlessly chic. In this space, Victoria softens its zesty edge with dusty pink to create an overall refined look."

Dressing rooms are a space for experimentation, creativity, and style, after all, and that shouldn't stop with your clothes. But even if you aren't so lucky as to have an entire room dedicated to the art of dressing, there is so much we can learn from Victoria's bold dressing room idea, why it works, and how to steal the look.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

Victoria's stylish sofas are the most colorful part of her largely monochromatic room. Elsewhere, the floor-to-ceiling wardrobes finished with thin black detailing and white doors speak to a simple yet dramatic type of glamour. Another reason the bold chartreuse-and-dusty-pink combination works so well is the way it complements the room's structural features.

"Set against classic interior architectural details, the results feel quietly Parisian," explains Miaad. "This is evidence that bold colors don't always need theatrics to feel elevated." This is definitely true in Victoria's space, with its white crown moulding, intricate ceiling rose, and crystal chandelier, all of which add to that understated yet elegant feel.

All these features, and especially the dramatic lighting fixture, ooze with old-world glamour, while the bold color combination helps to lift the space out of the past and bring it into contemporary interior design trends; the perfect blend of old and new.

It's not just dressing rooms that suit this color combo — the bright, refreshing feel makes it perfect for bathrooms, too. (Image credit: Mark C. O'Flaherty)

While the invigorating feel of chartreuse is perfectly balanced with the antique finish of dusky pink, there are — perhaps surprisingly — plenty of other combinations that work with this sour green to create an equally stylish finish.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The shade itself is surprisingly versatile," Miaad explains. "It also sings alongside teals and sharper blues for contrast, warms beautifully with browns, and takes on a richer depth when paired with maroons."

But there's something about the unexpected and feminine elegance of Victoria's choice of dusty pink that has me hooked on this look. And if you're the same, here's some decor you can shop to recreate the look at home (even if you don't have a dressing room).

As you've seen, elegant spaces don't always have to revolve around neutrals. There are plenty of ways to create colorful, quiet luxury that perfectly balances expression and elegance.