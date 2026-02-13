KitchenAid Has Just Announced Its Color of The Year — It's So Joyful, We Need Our Whole Kitchen to Match It

A refreshing, minty spin on a classic, I can't get enough of Kitchen Aid's new spearmint colorway

spearmint color kitche aid in terracotta tiled kitchen
(Image credit: Kitchen Aid)

KitchenAid has just launched its 2026 Color of the Year, an invigoratingly refreshing spearmint green hue, and I can already confidently say that I'm a fan. Since 2018, the kitchen appliance brand has been bringing a bit of color to this notoriously gray month with the annual COTY announcement. It's not just a great way to introduce some new shades to the range either; it also acts as a cultural marker, tracking the way trends shift from year to year.

And if their choice of a butter yellow shade last year is anything to go by, we're willing to bet that you'll be seeing a whole lot more of this spearmint color in the upcoming months — and I, for one, am not complaining.

Simultaneously invigorating, yet calming, this unique combination is exactly what makes spearmint such a great color to use in the kitchen. But why stop with the mixer? I've found some great kitchen accessories, all in the same joyful hue, so we can give our whole kitchen the spearmint treatment.

Spearmint Kitchen Accessories

