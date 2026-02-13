KitchenAid has just launched its 2026 Color of the Year, an invigoratingly refreshing spearmint green hue, and I can already confidently say that I'm a fan. Since 2018, the kitchen appliance brand has been bringing a bit of color to this notoriously gray month with the annual COTY announcement. It's not just a great way to introduce some new shades to the range either; it also acts as a cultural marker, tracking the way trends shift from year to year.

And if their choice of a butter yellow shade last year is anything to go by, we're willing to bet that you'll be seeing a whole lot more of this spearmint color in the upcoming months — and I, for one, am not complaining.

Simultaneously invigorating, yet calming, this unique combination is exactly what makes spearmint such a great color to use in the kitchen. But why stop with the mixer? I've found some great kitchen accessories, all in the same joyful hue, so we can give our whole kitchen the spearmint treatment.

KitchenAid Mixer 4.7l Spearmint £699 at KitchenAid UK Although the price may be high, this is not a kitchen appliance you'll regret choosing. Plus, along with the mixer, you'll also receive two stainless steel bowls and four different mixer attachments, as well as a scraper and a detachable pouring shield. And if all that still isn't enough for you, there are countless more attachments to choose from, all of which are compatible with this design. And it's not just the invigorating shade that's new — this model also comes in a tactile, sandy finish, for a more contemporary feel to the typical high-shine gloss. Everything you love about the original iconic design, with a new minty fresh look. I'd be surprised if this stays in stock for long.

