KitchenAid Has Just Announced Its Color of The Year — It's So Joyful, We Need Our Whole Kitchen to Match It
A refreshing, minty spin on a classic, I can't get enough of Kitchen Aid's new spearmint colorway
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
KitchenAid has just launched its 2026 Color of the Year, an invigoratingly refreshing spearmint green hue, and I can already confidently say that I'm a fan. Since 2018, the kitchen appliance brand has been bringing a bit of color to this notoriously gray month with the annual COTY announcement. It's not just a great way to introduce some new shades to the range either; it also acts as a cultural marker, tracking the way trends shift from year to year.
And if their choice of a butter yellow shade last year is anything to go by, we're willing to bet that you'll be seeing a whole lot more of this spearmint color in the upcoming months — and I, for one, am not complaining.
Simultaneously invigorating, yet calming, this unique combination is exactly what makes spearmint such a great color to use in the kitchen. But why stop with the mixer? I've found some great kitchen accessories, all in the same joyful hue, so we can give our whole kitchen the spearmint treatment.
Although the price may be high, this is not a kitchen appliance you'll regret choosing. Plus, along with the mixer, you'll also receive two stainless steel bowls and four different mixer attachments, as well as a scraper and a detachable pouring shield. And if all that still isn't enough for you, there are countless more attachments to choose from, all of which are compatible with this design.
And it's not just the invigorating shade that's new — this model also comes in a tactile, sandy finish, for a more contemporary feel to the typical high-shine gloss. Everything you love about the original iconic design, with a new minty fresh look. I'd be surprised if this stays in stock for long.
Spearmint Kitchen Accessories
Smeg's signature retro style feels naturally in line with the KitchenAid aesthetic, and this cute, whistling kettle doesn't just play into that retro vibe; it takes it to the next level. And the only thing that can make this old school kettle design even more charming is the pastel mint color — you're going to want to keep this on your hob at all times.
Sodastream launched this perfect, mint colorway back in November, and while the machine itself was only available for a limited time, you can still get your hands on the matching bottle, which you can attach to the machine for carbonation, or take it on the go as a stylish water bottle.
If we're talking about iconic kitchen brands, Le Creuset has to be right up there alongside KitchenAid — both brands have established themselves as the gold standard in their respective fields. Le Creuset is also known for its iconic colors, and I can't believe this is the first time I'm seeing this delightful minty colorway — immediately adding to the wish list.
Scandinavian brand, HAY, has become one of the go-to shops for cool, elevated basics, often at a reasonable price point. And though they sell a wide range of brilliant designs, it was the stackable plastic crates that first captured our attention, and they stand up to this day. They're a fun way to bring some color into your kitchen storage, and they are as practical as they are fun.
When I think of the most iconic home accessories of the past year, these Addison Ross bobbin salt and pepper mills are one of the first to spring to mind. They're a brilliant, modern take on the bobbin detail trend, and they come in a wide range of colors, but of course, this lovely aquamarine one is at the top of our list.
You'll know I've made it when my cutlery drawer is exclusively filled with Sabre. The cult favorite Parisian brand has captured the heart of many an aesthete with its chic, bistro-style designs and extensive color options. And while we love all the different tones, this pastel green shade is a definite favorite.
If you're a big KitchenAid fan, why not check out our Livingetc coffee pro's review of KitchenAid's Semi-Automatic Coffee Machine as another counter-space-worthy appliance.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.