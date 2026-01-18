Trends for 2026 seem to be pointing in one clear direction – colorful. And while I'm a big fan of bold, vibrant design, there's something about the inherent calm of a neutral color palette that remains timeless. One celebrity who will definitely agree with me is Ashley French (née Tisdale), who has just shared the transformation of her beach house into a beige-lover's haven.

Yes, some find beige boring, but there's nothing dull about the styling of this home. As interior designer Nina Lichtenstein explains, "Ashley’s space is a beautiful study in restraint, intention, and lived-in warmth. What stands out is not a single bold color moment, but the confidence of the palette as a whole."

While it's not making statements through pigment, this space undoubtedly leaves an impact. Ashley's beach house is a masterclass in decorating with neutrals, demonstrating how you don't always have to rely on attention-grabbing design to create a stylish space. So even if I can't convince you on beige, I promise there's lots to learn from this tastefully decorated beachside escape.

Ashley’s space looks like a breath of fresh air. It perfectly encapsulates what you want and expect from a beach house – light, airy and perfect for relaxing. One thing that really stands out is how effortlessly this home flows from room to room.

"Creams, warm whites, clay tones, pale woods, and gentle blushes create a sense of continuity, allowing light and shadow to do much of the expressive work," Nina explains. "Nothing feels forced or trendy. The color choices support the architecture and the rhythms of daily life, which is what makes the spaces feel so calm and complete."

Having this easy movement throughout the space allows for creativity in other aspects of the design. Rustic reclaimed wood counters give the kitchen a homely feel, but light counter tops and minimalistic floating shelves keep this space modern. Mixing these varying textures and finishes, while keeping in the neutral palette, prevents the house from feeling bland, but ensures you never lose that prevailing sense of calm.

The soft nature of neutrals allows for easy experimentation in texture and shape within your design – without loosing that sense of visual ease. (Image credit: LEMIEUX ET CIE

Nina recommends incorporating varying textures and forms in order to create subtle contrast in a neutral space. She adds, "in Ashley’s home, you see this everywhere. Nubby upholstery against smooth plaster. Hand-formed tile with gentle variation. Warm wood floors grounding lighter walls. I also love how curved forms and soft silhouettes are used to keep the spaces from feeling rigid. A neutral palette gives you permission to play with shape, light, and material without overwhelming the eye."

The kitchen isn't the only space that plays with texture. In the bathroom, Ashley again blends rustic and elegant features to create that same down-to-earth luxury we see throughout the house. Lime washed walls give that perfect stripped back feel that works so well in contrast with the lavish, modern bathtub and slick silver hardware.

Even if you're not working in a strictly neutral color palette, these same ideas can be applied when designing any largely monochromatic space.

But if like me, Ashley's beautiful home is going to be stuck on your mind for a while now, here's some decor pieces that bring that similar feel of beige-induced calm into your home.

Stuck on what paint might work for your neutral color palette? Check out our expert guide to picking a shade to make getting it right a little easier.