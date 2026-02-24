If you, like me, like to have a keen eye on the latest trends, then you'll be well acquainted with the zesty, yellow-toned greens currently rebelling against neutrals. Otherwise known as chartreuse, the zesty color is undoubtedly everywhere right now — in fashion as well as interiors — but knowing how to bring this bold, brave shade into your home in a way that won't completely overwhelm it is key. And, unfortunately, not easy.

Thankfully, the array of sour green paint colors to choose from is surprisingly vast, ranging from those that lean more yellow to richer green variations. So, how do you know what will work in your space, filling it with energy rather than too much intensity? Well, I've done a deep dive to discover the best chartreuse paint colors that you can actually live with.

Whether you're after a soft, muted shade of chartreuse to add warmth to your bathroom or are after a more vibrant shade to make a statement in the heart of the home, these are the specific chartreuse paint colors with interior designers' stamp of approval.

1. Benjamin Moore's 'Wasabi'

Although bold, Benjamin Moore's Wasabi has enough depth to keep rooms feeling sophisticated. (Image credit: Sara Bengur. Photography: Richard Powers. Stylist: Anita Sarsidi)

A yellow-green shade with a muddied quality, Benjamin Moore's Wasabi is bold but livable. In the space pictured above, it was used on the walls alongside an off-white paint on the trim.

While you may be inclined to keep decor neutral when going for a colorful shade like this one on the walls, this modern living room makes the case for a livelier approach with pink decor.

"With the predominantly pink and red tones we used for the upholstery in the room, the pistachio green color was a perfect complement in shade and tone," says New York-based designer Sara Bengur. "It also creates a warmth and balance to the other colors in the room. I believe combining various colors in the right tones and shades can create a peaceful and harmonious environment."

Sara Bengur Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Founded in New York City in 1993, Sara Bengur Interiors is an award-winning, high-end design firm that specializes in residential projects ranging from new construction to remodeling to turnkey installation. Sara has built a dedicated following by successfully transforming her clients’ houses into their dream homes.

2. Little Greene's 'Boxington'

In well-lit rooms, Little Greene's Boxington offers warmth and vibrancy, while it takes on a more subdued look in darker spaces. (Image credit: Paul Whitbread. Design: Christian Bense)

Think lime green but reimagined for modern homes: Little Greene's Boxington is a happy yet refined shade.

"This powder room was a real 'Brat Summer' inspired moment," says London-based interior designer Christian Bense, who used this cheery shade on the walls and ceiling for a color-drenched moment.

"We wanted the space to feel high-energy and like a breath of fresh air," he adds. "This lime-infused hue from Little Greene gave the room a modern sensibility and helped steer it away from a classic country cottage look. The color’s boldness is also enhanced by the way we drenched the walls and ceiling, creating a space that feels really energizing with a hint of maximalism.”

Christian Bense Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Since founding his interior design studio in 2020, Christian Bense has amassed an enviable portfolio of showstopping homes thanks to his refreshingly approachable style and strong aesthetic, which cleverly balances the contemporary with the traditional to create homes that are truly liveable, well-rounded, and full of depth.

3. Paint & Paper Library's 'Euphorbia'

Light shades of chartreuse work wonderfully in bathrooms, providing a hit of mood-boosting color. (Image credit: FRENCH+TYE. Design: BVDS Architects)

If you're looking for a chartreuse paint color that leans more yellow, Paint & Paper Library's Euphorbia is a favorite among designers — an instantly uplifting shade.

Here, it was used alongside wall tiles in a similar hue for a playful effect. "The poppy chartreuse wall tiles and matching paint color are balanced by a dark green rubber floor and offset with white fittings and fixtures," explains Jessica Williamson, head of interiors and associate at Bradley Van Der Straeten.

Here, the Euphorbia-painted walls create a monochromatic scheme with the green carpet and Roman blind. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Golden)

Alice Bettington, interior designer and co-director at Golden, is another fan of Euphorbia. "It’s the perfect color to break up this primary suite — the dressing room is the central connecting room, linking a peach-colored bedroom to a pale pink marble bathroom."

"Green and pink are great friends, so it flows nicely while still feeling fresh and contemporary," she adds. "We wanted the room to feel uplifting and fun, as it's where our party-loving, fashionable client would be getting ready. We picked several shades of this fresh but warm pale green to drench the space."

4. Benjamin Moore's 'Pale Avocado'

Benjamin Moore's Pale Avocado feels a bit more muted than other options, making it a comfortable shade to live with. (Image credit: Laure Joliet. Design: Regan Baker Design)

Benjamin Moore's Pale Avocado is a lighter option that offers a more calming take on this vibrant color trend. In this pantry, it was used on the wall-mounted shelving alongside light blue lower cabinets.

"The chartreuse was a natural fit for this client — she loves the 'grandma chic' aesthetic and the vintage warmth the color brings, and it complements the wallpaper and her affinity for greens and blues beautifully," explains California-based interior designer Regan Baker. "It also plays so well with the brass hardware and wood tones throughout, and the brighter pop creates a fun sense of color-blocking alongside her collected objects on the shelves."

Regan Baker Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Regan Baker leads Regan Baker Design with 20 years of experience in interior architecture and design. Influenced by her artist father’s aesthetic sensibility, she learned early on to admire all forms of art and to appreciate all things beautiful. She founded Regan Baker Design in 2007 with the conviction that great design combines personal style with beauty and practicality. Her talent for drawing out each client’s unique sensibility imbues RBD’s portfolio with a diversity of styles representative of their owners.

5. Benjamin Moore's 'New Lime'

Few paint colors make as much of a statement as New Lime — a wonderfully vibrant and energizing hue. (Image credit: Brie Williams. Design: Nicole Lanteri Design)

Chartreuse, at its core, is all about vibrancy and rebellion, so why not go for something much bolder with Benjamin Moore's New Lime? Almost a neon, this is a shade for color-confident homes.

"We chose this color to take maximum advantage of our love for creating magical and personalized spaces through tension and balance," explains Nicole Lanteri, who used New Lime on the kitchen cabinets. "We paired the knock-out lime color with cooler, moodier tones, shown in the marble-wrapped kitchen and black and white terrazzo floors. The afternoon light bounces off the cabinetry in such a special way — making it always feel sunny and invigorating in this space."

6. Little Greene's 'Olive Colour'

Olive Colour is a much darker shade, offering timelessness and a soothing quality. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Appreciation Project)

At the darker end of green paints, Little Greene's Olive Colour is a rich mossy green with enough warmth to make it a darkened take on chartreuse. Natasha Lyon, founder of London-based design studio Appreciation Project, used it on the cabinets of this kitchen island, adding warmth and soul to the room.

“This is an open-plan kitchen-diner with large glass doors to the garden, so I wanted to invite the lush greens of the garden into the space with an earthy tone that complements this," she says.

The beauty of going for a deeper chartreuse paint color like this one is that it works almost as a neutral, achieving a timeless look that makes it a great choice for the main living spaces, such as kitchens.

As with any of the most energetic colors, balance is key. That doesn't mean you need to keep the rest of your scheme neutral; it's about choosing the colors that feel harmonious next to one another. Finished with natural materials that stop this zesty shade from feeling artificial, you'll be on your way to a balanced and liveable scheme.