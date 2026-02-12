No matter how full my kitchen drawers get, I can always seem to justify my need for some new pots and pans — and Smeg's newest cookware launch has gone straight to the top of my wish list.

I shouldn't be surprised, though, considering how much I've always loved the Italian kitchen appliance brand. And I know I'm not alone in that feeling, I mean, who could say no to one of those iconic, colorful retro-style fridges? Or a dream-worthy Dolce & Gabbana-patterned toaster? Collaborations and classic designs alike, Smeg has long been the touchstone for chic kitsch in the kitchen. But, with this launch, the brand is shifting into a new gear, whilst still retaining all its signature style, of course.

Smeg has done cookware at various points in the past, but for the brand's return to it, they are launching with a selection of seven different pots and pans that'll see you through all your kitchen needs, like the heavy-based wok, which will be perfect for a mid-week stir-fry, or their family-sized casserole dish, ideal for serving up your favorite winter-warmers. Now all I need to figure out is where to fit them all...

What's New About This Line?

This launch has come just in time for Valentine's Day, for a present that you'll actually use. (Image credit: Charlotte Firth. Smeg)

Before I invest in new cookware, I always think it's worth taking the time to find out what sets it apart from the other options. Because, as beautiful as they may be, there's no shortage of lovely pots and pans out there nowadays.

Luckily, I was able to go straight to the source and ask the senior product manager at Smeg, Anna Batten, to lay it all out for us. She explains, "It stands apart from most cookware by combining Smeg’s design credentials with strong cooking performance."

This collection is made in Italy and is specially designed to work alongside the rest of the Smeg kitchen range. So, if your kitchen is already fitted with a Smeg hob, it's only sensible to complete the set with a few matching pans.

Plus, if you're concerned about the quality of materials used in your cookware (which we all should be, by the way), you'll be glad to know that this range is "built with higher-spec materials than typical non-stick pans."

Anna continues, explaining, "The ceramic coating supports lighter cooking, while the engineered base delivers more even heat and better control on all hob types. Creating a real synergy between looks and performance." This means that induction and gas hobs alike will equally benefit from a more controlled cooking experience. Which also makes them a great buy if you're thinking of switching to induction from gas in your next move. Plus, not only are these pots compatible with both induction and gas hobs, but they can also go straight into your oven, too, thanks to their plastic-free stainless steel handles.

The brand had to find the balance of maintaining the distinctive look the brand is known for, while also offering a product that doesn't skimp on functionality and quality. "The aim was for it to look distinctive in the kitchen while also performing to a high standard in daily use. The focus was on stunning design, solid materials, practical features, and consistent heat control."

Why Choose Ceramic Cookware?

The naturally non-stick coating makes one-handed pancake flipping lightwork. (Image credit: Charlotte Firth. Smeg)

One of the biggest selling points for these pans is the ceramic coating used on the surface, oft lauded as one of the best cookware materials, but what is it about this finish that is so special?

"Ceramic coating gives a smooth non-stick surface, made without PFAS, so you can cook with less oil and food releases easily," explains Anna.

PFAS, or Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, are a type of chemical commonly referred to as 'forever chemicals', due to their extreme resistance to biodegradation, meaning they can last in the environment for thousands of years. Although it's becoming increasingly less common, these substances were once a vital part of the production of non-stick cookware, creating negative effects for both your health and the environment.

Ceramic coatings, on the other hand, offer a non-toxic, sustainable material alternative to non-stick pans. The naturally-derived coating boasts impressive non-stick qualities, making for easier clean-up and reducing your need to cook with excess oil. Anna says, "It was chosen because it heats evenly, stands up well to high temperatures, and makes cleaning quick and simple, which suits how people cook on a daily basis."

If you're keen to do a full clear-out of all your potentially toxic kitchen goods, we've got plenty of advice to get you started. Investing in some good non-toxic chopping boards is an easy first step. Though you may also be interested in learning more about whether plastic containers are bad for you, or not.