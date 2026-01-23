In true January spirit, I've begun meal prepping. That's right, I'm officially one of those people, and I'm feeling just as smug about it as you'd imagine. The one surprising side effect I wasn't expecting from this transformation, though, was the time I spent thinking about the quality of my food containers.

At first, I was quite content using whatever plastic container could best store my overnight oats, but more recently, it's occurred to me that perhaps this isn't the best kitchen storage solution. And almost as soon as that thought popped into my head, my feed was flooded with food bloggers and influencers showing off their lovely metal and glass food boxes, while warning me of all the harmful side effects of the plastic alternatives.

In line with my other resolution of not believing everything I hear online, I decided to consult the experts — and yes, in many respects plastic containers can be harmful, but it isn't quite as clear-cut as that. This is what the experts had to say about it.

Are Plastic Containers Bad For You?

For dry goods, plastic containers should be relatively risk-free. (Image credit: Nate SHeets Photo. McCroskey Interiors)

Whether your plastic food containers are bad for you or relatively harmless will depend on a few variable factors.

The first factor to consider is how you use your containers. If they are predominantly used to store dry, cold foods, you can, for the most part, be safe from any harmful side effects. The real issues only begin to occur when you start heating your containers.

As Melanie Lejette, founder of Moonmoon, explains, "Many plastic food containers leach chemicals such as BPA, BPS, and phthalates, particularly when they are heated, scratched, or used with acidic or fatty foods."

This concern is shared by the chief medical officer and founder of MDLifespan, Dr Paul Savage, whose research has focused on eliminating what he calls 'the global toxin crisis'. He explains that along with leaching endocrine disruptors like BPA and phthalates, they also shed microplastics, "which fuel inflammation, hormone chaos, and chronic disease over time," he explains.

Much like plastic chopping boards, when scratched, these microplastics can then be transferred onto your food. But this is not the only concern regarding the potential for microplastics; "Beyond personal health, plastic containers also contribute massively to environmental pollution, taking hundreds of years to break down and releasing microplastics into our food system and oceans," says Melanie.

However, this is not to say that you should immediately chuck your entire kitchen cabinet's worth of plastic containers. Dan Black, co-founder of Black+Blum, says, "Whilst plastic food containers are not inherently harmful, their safety depends on the quality of the plastic, regulatory compliance, and how the product is used."

Instead of avoiding plastic containers entirely, look out for high-quality, food-grade options. "Lower-grade plastics may leach chemicals when exposed to heat or wear, but high-quality, BPA-free, food-grade plastics can be a safe and effective option when used as intended," says Dan.

As Dr Chris DeArmitt, founder of the non-profit Plastic Research Council, adds, "We have over 50 years of safety testing on plastics, and there is no evidence of any toxicity." As there will always be an argument to the contrary, particularly when it comes to health debates.

He also explains that, "While alternatives do exist, life cycle studies show that on average, replacing plastic means 3-4x more waste, 3x more greenhouse gas created and twice as much fossil fuel used."

So while you may think a full food container overhaul is the best solution, this could actually result in even more environmental harm — the key is being mindful of what you use and how you use them.

Dr Chris DeArmitt Founder of the Plastic Research Council Dr DeArmitt is the leading authority on plastics, microplastics and the environment. An internationally recognized scientist, author, and thought leader in materials science, known for his relentless commitment to uncovering and communicating the truth about plastics, microplastics and their environmental impact. As the founder of the Plastics Research Council, Dr. DeArmitt has created an essential resource dedicated to educating policymakers, industries, and the public about scientifically validated environmental facts. He has reviewed over 5,000 scientific studies, becoming a leading authority whose insights influence both academic circles and global industries. The work is endorsed by professors world-wide.

What Are the Alternatives to Plastic?

Glass and stainless steel are the most popular alternatives to plastic containers. (Image credit: Hugh Metcalf)

When it comes to the best alternatives to plastic, the two top contenders are glass and stainless steel.

This largely comes down to the materials' durability and resistance to change. As Dan explains, "Stainless steel and glass are among the most chemically stable materials for food storage. They are non-reactive, do not leach chemicals, and maintain their integrity over long periods of use, which makes them ideal for people prioritizing durability and minimal chemical exposure."

Glass is "inert, stackable, and microwave-safe without leaching," says Paul. Along with being microwave-safe, many glass containers can also be used as baking dishes and cookware, for a great dual-purpose buy — just make sure they're oven-safe first.

Another particularly appealing quality of glass is its resistance to staining and odors. If you've been haunted by the yellow-stained plastic container of your past, it might be time for a glass upgrade.

But if glass isn't to your taste, stainless steel is another great option. With the rise of stainless steel kitchens and chrome decor, it's no surprise that these materials are gaining more popularity — but they have merit beyond their aesthetic value.

As Melanie says, stainless steel is "durable, lightweight, non-toxic and endlessly recyclable," making it a great sustainable material choice. Stainless steel is also effortlessly lightweight, making it perfect for bringing lunch in your work bag.

Beyond these two staples, Melanie also recommends food-grade silicone for its flexibility, durability, and compatibility with heat, as well as beeswax wrap, for an eco-friendly, sustainable home alternative to clingfilm.

What to Search For When Buying Food Containers

To make your kitchen organization easier, search for stackable containers. (Image credit: Future)

No matter what material you opt for, there are some non-negotiables we could all benefit from keeping in mind when looking for new food containers.

First, and perhaps most importantly, you'll want a good, leak-free, airtight design. There's no pain quite like a backpack full of soup — trust me, I've been there — so ensuring all my food storage is guaranteed to stay secure no matter what is of the utmost importance.

If you're going to invest in new storage solutions, you need to ensure they are also durable. "Whether plastic, glass, or stainless steel, chemical stability, ease of cleaning, and long-term reusability are key indicators of quality," says Dan.

"Make sure it’s from a reputable source, and check customer reviews for help when deciding which containers will last you a lifetime."

If you're concerned about the safety of your new containers, check whether they're LFGB or FDA certified; this can be an easy way to ensure the material is thoroughly food-safe.

Food Storage Containers to Shop

When it comes to plastic food storage containers, it ultimately comes down to how you use them. You may, however, be interested in knowing the types of storage to avoid in a pantry.