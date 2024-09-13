6 Types of Storage You Should Really Avoid in a Pantry — They're Harder to Organize and Waste Space

If your inner organizer is buzzing and seeking its next project, perhaps hold off for a moment on the pantry and listen in. Storage solutions can be an absolute game-changer in the home, streamlining our spaces and making it easier than ever to find what we're looking for. However that doesn't mean that all kinds of storage are suitable for every area.

Pantries come in varying shapes and sizes but they share something universal: they are an area designed to store food and non-refrigerated drinks. Most areas aren't designed for this function, so along with the specificity comes the need for certain kinds of methods for those pantry storage ideas.

I spoke to professional organizers to learn about types of storage to avoid using in your pantry, as well as why. After hearing what they have to say, you'll be all set to create the perfect pantry for an organized and space-saving kitchen.

1. Unlabeled decorative baskets

Decorative baskets can make a space look stylish as well as boost its storage capacity. However, opting for opaque decorated baskets with no form of labeling is not the best storage method when it comes to pantry organization. An unlabeled system will leave you unsure of what is where, leading to expired food piling up and a general struggle to navigate your pantry efficiently.

Heather Aiello, CEO and founder of The Organized You, says, "I suggest avoiding decorative baskets without labels. Pretty baskets may look nice, but if they aren’t labeled, it’s easy to forget what’s inside. Stick to labeled bins for a functional pantry."

Many homeowners prefer to use transparent storage bins in their pantry, such as the Extra Large Latching Clear Storage Box with a lid from Target. The box is simple, see-through so you can always identify what is inside, and the inclusion of a lid helps to keep your goods staying fresh for as long as possible. If you do want to include a basket in your design, something like these Bin Clip Labels from the Container Store are a brilliant idea for adding labeling.

2. Incorrectly sized storage containers

A mistake commonly made by people seeking to organize a pantry with deep shelves is investing in storage containers that are too small for their space. If you have enough in your pantry to require storage containers, it won't help you to store everything if your containers are significantly smaller and more shallow than what your shelf space allows.

"Containers that are too shallow for the depth of the shelf results in wasted space," says Brenda Scott, professional organizer and owner of Tidy My Space. "Measure the available space in your pantry first, then purchase best size to maximize storage."

There are three key measurements to take into consideration before purchasing storage containers for your pantry: the length of the shelf, the shelf's depth, and the height between your shelves. Make sure to check if the height between your different pantry shelves varies before investing in containers all of the same height.

3. Only containers with lids

Your kitchen contains a variety of goods, so you need a variety of pantry ideas to store them. If every one of your pantry containers is a large box with a lid, that is going to create friction between yourself and the ease of grabbing to-go snacks, for instance. For this reason, it's important to make sure you include some open storage containers in your pantry as well, whether it's a little box or a designated decorative basket.

Mary Jo Contello, professional organizer and founder of Organized By MJ, says, "Some people, especially those with a smaller pantry, may be better off buying storage that you can drop items straight into. So have a bin for snacks - dump the snack bars right in and trash the box. Kids most commonly if the snacks are for them would leave the empty box in your pantry anyway.' This will make it harder for you to know what snacks require restocking.

There are loads of options out there to make snacks, small instant sauces and condiments available at an instant. The Walmart Food Storage Organizer Bin with 4 Compartments, Walmart Clear Plastic Storage Bins with Handles, and Walmart Mainstays 2-Tier Plastic Pantry Storage Basket offer effective storage solutions for smaller items needed frequently. Opting for a model with handles is great if you plan to take your box out of the pantry for refilling, but if you want to keep it in there and restock an assortment of snacks, one like the option with four compartments will fit the purpose perfectly.



4. Storage containers that aren't washable

If you delve deep enough into the world of storage, you will find containers in all shapes, sizes and materials. However, if you're investing in star-shaped can-holding trays and porous containers, you're going to have a tricky time cleaning everything if something in your pantry leaks.

"I wouldn't recommend investing in storage containers that aren't washable," says Brenda. "Food may spill: mold and bacteria need to be eliminated and crumbs will attract ants and other infestations. It's easier and healthier to buy storage solutions that you can clean with ease." Doing this will make your pantry much more functional.

The Container Store has a dedicated area on its website for purchasing pantry organizers, most of which are wash-friendly. We especially like the Everything Organizer Shallow Turntable with Silicone Liner from the Container Store as an option for storing glass jars that may otherwise be prone to tipping over. The high side around the edge of this table helps to keep everything in place.

5. Glass storage containers

A fear for many who love following organized pantry shelving ideas is their glass jars breaking and causing spills. If you invest in glass storage containers as well they will introduce another layer of worry, especially in a home with children, as they are breakable. Save your mind the stress and stick to sturdy plastics, or wicker if you wish for items such as bags of chips that don't contain a liquid that could leak. Just be mindful that wicker items could deteriorate and fall apart over time.

"Avoid containers that could shatter or crack (ex. glass) and be mindful of those that may fall apart (ex. wicker) over time," says Brenda. "Safe food practices, always. A broken glass container may leave small pieces that could get into the food."

6. Storage that doesn't maximize vertical space

Similarly to purchasing shallow storage containers, opting for storage that is only considering the width of your pantry shelving will cause you to waste valuable space.

"Avoid setups that don’t use the vertical space in your pantry efficiently, like single-level shelf storage, where possible," says Heather. "Make sure to incorporate tiered racks, risers, or stackable containers to optimize space and prevent this pantry storage mistake."

The Vtopmart 4 Pack Large Stackable Storage Drawers from Amazon are a neat choice to make the most out of your pantry's height. The boxes stack but have an outward-facing drawer, meaning you won't have to unstack all of your boxes whenever you need an item from your container at the bottom. They will also help to keep your food fresh.

The sense of uniformity that stackable containers bring into a space will also make your pantry look good and free from clutter.

If you avoid using these kinds of storage in your pantry and instead seek out alternatives, you will be left with a space that is tidier, easier to navigate and safer to use for your household.