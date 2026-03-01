Can You Use Normal Pans on an Induction Hob? Here's What You Need to Know About 'Magnetic' Cookware

If you've ever bounced between rental apartments, you'll know that there's nothing more infuriating than getting to grips with a new oven. It's not just the unfamiliar dials and symbols — it's the heat source itself. Gas, electric, and induction each demand a slightly different approach to cooking, affecting everything from how quickly your water boils to the type of cookware you can use.

That's where things can get especially frustrating. Induction cooktops — electric stoves that use electromagnetism to heat cookware, rather than relying on burners or flames — require certain types of pots and pans, so that trusty set you've relied on for years might suddenly be redundant.

The good news? Many of the best cookware brands offer pots and pans compatible with induction, as well as gas and traditional electric stovetops. Here's everything you need to know about so-called "magnetic" cookware and when you need to make the switch.

Can You Use Normal Pans on an Induction Hob?

Not all cookware is compatible with induction (Image credit: The Main Company)

Deciding between an induction hob vs gas? Make sure you know what the difference will mean in terms of cooking. If you're wondering if any old pan is compatible with induction, the short answer is no. Only cookware with a flat, magnetic base can heat up on this type of cooktop.

"This is because induction relies on magnetic fields to create heat inside the pan itself," explains Steven Carter-Bailey, a professional chef and ProCook's food expert. "Materials like aluminium, copper, glass, and some stainless steel won’t work unless they include an additional magnetic base layer."

While using the wrong cookware won’t necessarily damage the hob, it will affect the performance of the pan. "If the pan isn’t magnetic, the hob simply won’t recognize it and won’t heat up," Steven says. "In cases where the contact is inconsistent, you might notice rattling or noise, and occasionally the hob may activate its safety shut‑off. Choosing induction‑compatible pans ensures smooth, efficient cooking and allows you to take advantage of induction’s precision and speed."

Steven Carter-Bailey ProCook Food Expert Steven is a professional baker and the winner of Channel 4’s eighth series of The Great British Bake Off. He now regularly appears at food festivals across the country, with live demonstrations alongside his favourite celebrity chefs, as well as teaching at the prestigious Leith’s School of Food and Wine. He has a steady stream of corporate clients, including John Paul Mitchell Systems, Rubik’s, BBC, Disney, and Magimix, and has made celebrity cakes for Sir Ian McKellen, Jonathan Van Ness, Jade Thirlwall, and Nicola Coughlan.

What Is "Magnetic" Cookware?

Induction cooktops work using electromagnetism, rather than traditional heating elements (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Kitchen by Roundhouse)

Just as there are many different types of ovens, there are many different types of cookware, too. The term "magnetic cookware", sometimes known as induction-compatible cookware, refers to cookware that's compatible with induction. As Steven notes, it requires pans to have a base made from a magnetic material such as stainless steel or cast iron in order to function.

But how does it work? "Put simply, the magnetic base allows the pan to interact with an induction hob’s electromagnetic field," Steven explains. "Instead of heating the hob surface, induction technology generates heat directly inside the pan, giving you rapid heating, precise temperature changes, and fewer hot or cold spots." This direct‑to‑pan method is also safer, he says, as the hob surface doesn’t get as hot as gas or electric elements.

What Type of Pans Should be Used on an Induction Hob?

In simple terms, if the base of your pan is magnetic, it's induction safe (Image credit: Lorena Darquea. Design: Dinamita Taller)

If you have a much-revered stainless steel saucepan or you've invested in a set of cast iron Le Creuset cookware, you'll be pleased to learn that both are compatible with induction. When choosing pots and pans for an induction hob, the best cookware materials to look out for are cast iron, carbon steel, or stainless steel (although you need to ensure the latter still has enough iron content). Put simply, as long as your cookware is magnetic, it's induction-safe.

"'Tri‑ply' pans are also fantastic on induction hobs as they combine a magnetic stainless steel base and durable inner layer with an aluminium core which offers excellent heat distribution," says Steven. As with any type of cooktop, you'll also want to choose a set of pans that fit well with the rings on your stove. "A flat, even bottom also ensures full contact with the hob, helping the pan heat quickly and evenly," adds Steven.

If you do have a favorite set of pans that aren’t induction compatible, don't worry — all is not lost. Steven says you can use a converter plate like this one from Amazon, which acts as a magnetic base. "This allows non-induction-compatible pans to work safely and effectively," he says, although induction-safe pans are always best.

How Can You Tell If a Pan Can be Used on an Induction Hob?

A simple test will tell you if your existing pans are safe to use on induction (Image credit: Tia Talula Media. Design: House of Waffle x IKEA)

Thinking about swapping from gas to an induction hob? To test if your current pans are compatible before you begin to cook, there's a nifty magnet test you can try. "If a household magnet sticks firmly to the base, the pan is induction‑compatible," explains Steven. "A weak or partial stick often means the pan may heat unevenly, which undermines the benefits of induction’s rapid, consistent heat."

While shopping for new pots and pans, the easiest way to check is to look for the induction symbol on the base. "This is usually a coiled spring icon," Steven says.

Our Place Mini Always Pan £100 at Amazon UK Our Place's Always Pan has caused quite the stir in recent years thanks to its versatile, all-in-one design. It also features a magnetic stainless steel base designed for induction. M&S X Tom Kerridge Stainless Steel All Purpose Saucepan £60 at Marks and Spencer UK Most stainless steel pans are compatible with induction, provided that the base is magnetic, but they must contain enough iron content in the base to interact with the magnetic field produced by the cooktop. Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Round Casserole £239 at John Lewis Cast iron cookware like Le Creuset is fully compatible with induction hobs and has excellent heat retention, making it a great option for cooking.

Hoping to design a kitchen that's better to cook in? Including an induction stove can be a great option, and it doesn't have to mean starting your kitchen from scratch, either. Once you understand that magnetism is at work, choosing the right cookware becomes far less of a mystery.

As any seasoned chef will tell you, good food starts with good cookware. Invest wisely, and you’ll have a set that works seamlessly across induction, gas, and electric alike — rental-proofing your kitchen for wherever you land next.