Is M&S's Viral Tom Kerridge Cast Iron Casserole as Good as Le Creuset? I Tested Them Against Each Other (and 2 Other Le Creuset Alternatives)

Something I'll tell almost anyone who will listen is how good M&S's cookware is. I've had a roasting pan from the high street retailer, which is the very best bit of kitchenware I own. And, I have tested a lot of other brands — everything from Our Place to Le Creuset.

So, when I saw the collaboration between M&S and renowned British chef Tom Kerridge launch last year, I was keen to put it to the test. The hero of the collection? The Tom Kerridge x M&S Cast Iron casserole dish, which gives luxury Le Creuset alternative vibes. The one problem? I've already got shelves filled with casserole pots, from a variety of the biggest brands. And yes, that includes Le Creuset. So does M&S's new offering stand up to the top cookware brands?

There's only one way to find out...

(PS. Just so you know, this is the oven-roasting pan from M&S I've been singing the praises of.)

Design

(Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells)

It's clear that a lot of Le Creuset alternatives take inspiration from the brand in design, and undoubtedly, the M&S offering does. It has the same ridges on the lid, the same metal handle, and of course, while M&S doesn't have the scope of color that Le Creuset does by a long shot, the most classic colors are on offer.

M&S's cast iron casserole has a slightly more modern silhouette, however — flatter, boxier, a little less plump. If you fancy cookware that has a little more of a contemporary feel to it, it's a good alternative.

The materials feel like for like. Cast iron on the outside, and a ceramic interior. The M&S one feels a little lighter, however. Less substantial? Maybe, but actually a little easier to wrangle out of the oven.

Price

(Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells)

It's what you're probably most interested in, after good looks: the price. Le Creuset is a luxury brand, and it's a lot more expensive compared to a lot of the alternatives on the market, so much so that it might make you question whether cast iron cookware is actually worth it. For the same size, a Le Creuset cast iron pot costs £309, while M&S's is just £45.

There's a bit of a sense that you're paying for the brand with Le Creuset, but let's not get it twisted. My Le Creuset has been cooked in near hundreds of times and still looks as good as the first day I cooked in it. I'd swear by its quality firsthand. I can't tell you, right now, whether the M&S x Tom Kerridge one will last as long. However, at less than a sixth of the price, it's a good bet.

Cooking

(Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells)

Both make-ups of the Le Creuset and M&S cast iron pans are similar, so cooking in them proved nearly identical. Each has a ceramic interior (and not all cast-iron pans do). I prefer the enamel interior because it doesn't require seasoning, is non-reactive, and is easier to clean. Yes, cast iron interiors create their own non-stick over time, and they're better for high-heat cooking, but that's lower on my agenda.

What you're getting compared to non-cast-iron casseroles is longevity, superior heat retention, and even cooking.

Which Is Best?

When it comes to looks and price, the M&S x Tom Kerridge cast iron casserole wins out. However, if you're looking to keep it in pride of place on your stovetop or on open shelving, you might want to stick with the better-known brand.

I can't tell you that the cheaper option will last as long as a Le Creuset; however, based on the M&S cookware I've used (almost every day) so far, I'd bet that it will endure just as long.

What Other Le Creuset Alternatives Are There?

ProCook Cast Iron Casserole Dish 30cm Oval Matte Black £75 at ProCook Ltd The ProCook cast iron casserole dish I already own is a great option to cook in, and it's also a fraction of the price of Le Creuset (just not as cheap as the M&S one). It looks pretty much the same as a Le Creuset, too, and despite the price difference, it's still a well-loved brand for its quality. However, this is not enamelled inside, so it's a more traditional cast iron casserole. You'll want to carefully consider how to care for your cast iron cookware then, so that it lasts forever. The benefits are its durability, and cooking with cast iron can even make your food taste better. Our Place Blue Salt - Perfect Pot £109 at Our Place Our Place doesn't do cast iron pans, but its non-toxic ceramic pots offer a similar look with a more modern, colorful style. In general, these pots don't look as luxe as Le Creuset — my Wonder Pot, pictured, is from a special collection with metallic handles, but they're not available right now. You're not going to get the same longevity and even heat through as you would cast iron, but if you're just looking for a casserole to cook in on scale, it's a great choice. Its oven safe up to 230°C, too, so it can go in the oven, just as a cast iron pot can.

Cast iron is one of the best cookware materials, but it's not your only option, and it really depends on how you cook. When you look outside cast iron, you can find some bold, exciting designs, too - just check the dopamine cookware trend out.