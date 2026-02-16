What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails , we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.

"They say Prague is a textbook of architecture," Maxim Velčovský, the long-time art director of bespoke glass design studio Lasvit, tells me over email, "and it's true: you can walk the city and trace the full spectrum of styles, from Gothic to Art Nouveau, and there's even something unique to it, Czech Cubism, which you won't find anywhere else."

The enthusiasm the designer feels for his hometown is palpable in his words. But the mark Prague, the Golden City, left on Velčovský is even more apparent in his own work.

One of the country's most prominent — and hands-down, the boldest — personalities in this field, he has carved himself a place of prestige within the industry through his conceptual, witty, and culturally resonant approach to product design, experimenting across porcelain, glass, and ceramics.

"You could say Prague really defined my world." — Maxim Velčovský (Image credit: Lasvit)

The co-founder of the city's acclaimed Qubus design studio and creative mind behind Lasvit, Velčovský is credited with taking Czech design to the global stage. His technique and humor are both razor-sharp, and combine to help the artist comment on themes far deeper than mere design, from consumer culture and heritage to material history. A breadth of inspirations, he explains, that has everything to do with the place where he grew up.

"I was born in Prague, and in many ways, it has shaped my entire life," Velčovský says. Even though he used to spend summers in Zlín, the city built by Baťa, Prague always remained the backdrop of everything important.

"As a child, I went to what's known as the 'French schools', which are housed in one of the most beautiful functionalist complexes in the city," the designer recalls. "Maybe that kind of thing starts to shape you early on, without you even realizing it. My father is an artist, so he was part of the art scene even before the Velvet Revolution, and I'd tag along to exhibition openings, wander through different artists' studios… you could say Prague really defined my world."

What to Do in Prague

Design Spot

One of the best things to do in Prague according to native designer Maxim Velčovský is hit the right spots to stock up on collectibles. (Image credit: Martina Sandova)

DOX Centre for Contemporary Art, Qubus Design Studio, SmetanaQ Café & Bistro, Artisème

DOX Centre for Contemporary Art isn't just a gallery — it also hosts one of the largest design shops in the country. Here you'll find a curated mix of design objects, with a strong focus on contemporary Czech jewellery. It's the kind of place where you come across things you won't see anywhere else.

Then there's Qubus Design Studio on Rámová Street, which I co-founded around 2002. Another nice spot is SmetanaQ Café & Bistro, an inviting space with a fresh atmosphere. On the other side of the river, Artisème, near the Lennon Wall in Malá Strana, offers a thoughtful selection set against one of the city's most picturesque backdrops.

Where to Eat

(Image credit: Big Smokers)

Kuchyň, U Černého Vola, Lokál U Bílé Kuželky, Big Smokers, Café Louvre, VNITROBLOCK, U Matěje

When it comes to restaurants, my favorite is Kuchyň at Prague Castle. It has a stunning view over the city, a beautiful pine tree in the garden, and great beer. People go there not just to eat but to sit and watch the panorama, like it's a theater. Just nearby is U Černého Vola — a proper local pub where it's mostly Czechs drinking beer, nothing more, nothing less.

"When it comes to restaurants, my favorite is Kuchyň at Prague Castle... Image credit: Kuchyň "It has a stunning view over the city, a beautiful pine tree in the garden, and great beer... Image credit: Kuchyň "People go there not just to eat but to sit and watch the panorama like it's a theatre." — Maxim Velčovský, art director of Lasvit Image credit: Kuchyň

I also like Lokál U Bílé Kuželky, just below the Castle, near Charles Bridge, where you can enjoy classic Czech food in a classic setting. Over in Holešovice, there's Big Smokers — my go-to for smoked meats and all things carnivorous. Other favourite spots are Café Louvre, Vnitroblock, and U Mateje.

Art Trail

Designed by architect Josef Schulz, the current Neo-Renaissance building of the Museum of Decorative Arts in Prague was constructed between 1897 and 1900. (Image credit: Museum of Decorative Arts in Prague)

DOX Centre for Contemporary Art, Veletržní Palace, The Museum of Decorative Arts, DSC Gallery, Karpuchina Gallery

Founded by Leoš Válka, DOX Centre for Contemporary Art features a unique exhibition program platforming lesser-known artists. It acts as a fresher alternative to the National Gallery, also known as the Veletržní Palace, which is probably one of my favorite museums, full of incredible collections.

An impressive glass sculpture by Lasvit's art director, Maxim Velčovský, can be found in the Museum of Decorative Arts in Prague. Image credit: Museum of Decorative Arts in Prague Installation view of Dominik Adamec's work, as seen in a group exhibition at the Veletržní Palace. Image credit: Veletrzni Palace

The show explored ecological awareness, criticism of patriarchy, the relationship between man and nature, and spirituality. Image credit: Veletrzni Palace The palace's premises are enough of a reason to add this institution to your list of unmissable things to see and do in Prague. Image credit: Museum of Decorative Arts in Prague

The Museum of Decorative Arts also deserves a mention, recently reopened with a beautifully curated overview of its holdings. There are also plenty of smaller private art platforms, like DSC and Karpuchina Gallery, each adding a unique voice to the city's cultural landscape.

Where to Shop

A peek inside Zuzana Kubíčková's Prague atelier, certainly not your typical tourist hotspot — but a visit-worthy style cove. (Image credit: Zuzana Kubíčková)

Zuzana Kubíčková, Denisa Nová, Hana Zárubová

When it comes to fashion, I like to stick to local designers. Currently, I am especially fond of the work of Zuzana Kubíčková, Denisa Nová, Hana Zárubová, and Jan Černý, whom I have followed for a long time.

Hana Zarubova's atelier scores high on minimalist interior design. Image credit: Hana Zarubova Zuzana Kubíčková, meanwhile, lets the golden light of Prague shine. Image credit: Zuzana Kubíčková

They each have their own studios or boutiques in the city, and they are definitely worth a stop if you are visiting Prague.

The Great Outdoors

"It feels like the city's secret garden." — Maxim Velčovský (Image credit: Getty Images)

Petřín, Stromovka

For outdoor spaces, I love Petřín with its quiet paths and unexpected views: it feels like the city's secret garden.

Exploring the city on foot offers the ultimate way to uncover its most picturesque spots and unexpected wonders. Image credit: Getty Images After all, you get a better, more comprehensive perspective from above, and one worth the hike through Prague. Image credit: Getty Images One thing is for certain: you can't leave without catching one of the Golden City's sunsets. Image credit: Getty Images

Stromovka, on the other hand, is more expansive, almost like Prague's version of Central Park, and perfect for getting lost for a while.

One (Lesser Known) Thing

Luckily for all of us, Prague was never bombed. The city somehow escaped that fate — even the Nazis liked it. Hitler, in fact, planned to turn it into one of his showpiece cities. So, unlike Warsaw, Dresden or Berlin, which were flattened, Prague survived intact.

Holiday Delights

Prague's contrasting facets become collectible in this eclectic edit of homeware, fashion, and printed matter buys inspired by the Czech capital's eclectic style. Pin them for when you're next after the souvenirs of a lifetime.

Where to Stay

Fairmont Golden Prague

Art and craftsmanship lie at the heart of this lavish Prague retreat. (Image credit: Fairmont Golden Prague)

IN A SENTENCE Tucked inside a meticulously renovated Brutalist building designed by Czech architect Karel Filsak in 1974, five-star luxury hotel Fairmont Golden Prague injects 21st-century warmth and charm into a city landmark.

DESIGN DOWNLOAD The brainchild of London firm Richmond International and Czech architect Marek Tichý's studio, TaK Architects, the stay’s interiors break with the severity of its architectural volumes, using organic materials like rich dark wood, oak, and ash posts, hand-blown glass, and gilded fixtures to craft art-rich, sculptural environments that captivate both the eye and the mind. Situated near the Old Town and wrapped in views of the Vltava River, the hotel boasts 320 plushly furnished, mid-century modern-style rooms complete with chocolatey leather decor that will make you want to call them home.

ON THE MENU With two bars and five restaurants, including one nestled on the rooftop, respectively, to pick from, Fairmont Prague is the answer to any of your cravings. Kick things off with an indulgent breakfast at the 1960s-inspired Kafka Brasserie, a triumph of moody woods, stained glass friezes, and abstract artistry honoring the legacy of Czech artist Čestmír Kafka, to whom the wooden sculptures in the space belong. Enjoy a soothing meal at the atmospheric, calming Tilia Garden, designed after the national symbol, the linden tree, before ascending to leafy Greenhouse, the lavish Zlatá Praha, or unwinding at your choice of glamorous bar between the Golden Eye and Coocoo's Nest.

DON'T MISS Maxim Velčovský's Lasvit glass installation in the wellness area, which, the artist explains, “underscores the hotel's focus on Czech art and craftsmanship".

Book your stay at Fairmont Golden Prague.

LH Vintage Hotel Sax

This quirky Prague hotel is the ultimate time capsule, and Space Age design enthusiasts will want to make it their home base. (Image credit: LH Vintage Design Hotel Sax)

IN A SENTENCE Housed within a historic 14th-century building just below Prague Castle in the Malá Strana district, this boutique four-star hotel fuses nostalgic mid-century style with the charm of Prague's old town.

DESIGN DOWNLOAD The interior vision, crafted by local architects Nadi Sádovská and Jaromír Pitzinger, reimagines a historic shell with a riotous throwback to the 1950s-70s. Original pieces by design legends such as Eero Saarinen, Verner Panton, Eames, and Louis Colani mingle with psychedelic wallpapers, vinyl-toned sofas, and vintage lighting in public spaces. Guest rooms continue the theme with original designer furniture, air-conditioning, LCD TVs, and modern comforts — yet the decor feels more like a stylish, trippy, even, time warp than a typical hotel stay.

ON THE MENU While Hotel Sax does not house a full-scale restaurant, what it lacks in formal dining it makes up for in location and character. There's a breakfast buffet served in a retro-themed space, a vintage bar lounge, and free tea/coffee during the day. Once ready, all you need to do is step outside into Malá Strana's cobbled streets to be presented with the plethora of cafes, bistros, and classic Czech-fare eateries dotting the area beneath the castle.

DON'T MISS The lobby and common areas are a treasure trove of quirky collectibles, from old-style televisions and toys to 60s memorabilia, making LH Vintage Hotel Sax a mandatory stop-off for design lovers.

Book your stay at LH Vintage Design Hotel Sax.

