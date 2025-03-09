What Is the Difference Between Art Nouveau and Art Deco? Here's How to Distinguish the 20th-Century Design Movements

Let me set the scene. Natural light pours in through arched windows trimmed with stained glass, staircases are lined with intricately curved railing, and soft but bold colors come to life through floral patterns and natural motifs. This is a house at the height of the Art Nouveau design movement.

Before writing this story, I had some idea of the Art Nouveau movement, but would be pushed to pinpoint where exactly it deviated from what we know about Art Deco interior design. In terms of eras, Art Nouveau actually emerged first, originating in France towards the end of the 19th century and continuing until about 1920. While the design styles certainly overlap, Art Deco dominated a bit later, from around 1925 to 1945.

"The former feels more whimsical and decorative, while the latter conveys confidence through strong lines and luxurious materials," explains Holly Beazley, an interior designer and creative director of Elicyon. Where Art Deco gravitates towards geometric shapes, precision, and opulence, Art Nouveau expresses itself through organic curves, intricate detailing, and a sense of romance.

To understand more about the difference between Art Nouveau and Art Deco, I spoke with interior designers and art history experts, who shared the defining characteristics of each movement, as well as how to bring the style to life in contemporary interiors.

The History of Art Nouveau

This living room offers a classic reference to the Art Nouveau style. The ceiling has curved carved wood enriched by a floral pattern. There are also arched windows and an organic light fixture that reiterate that curved shape. (Image credit: Future)

Let's start with a brief history. Like many of the great art and design movements, the Art Nouveau interior design style was born out of defiance and rejection of the typical ways of thinking. Lindsey Owen, a fine art and antique appraiser, explains that, "During the end of the 19th century, styles were changing faster than any previous period, largely due to industrialization, mass production, and globalization."

"In art history and design, although not perfectly linear, styles either build upon or react against their predecessors," he continues. "Enter Art Nouveau, a full-blown rebellion against earlier revival styles and the rigid, reason-driven Empire aesthetic. Art Nouveau embraced curvilinear lines, organic forms, asymmetry (which Napoleon would never endorse), and abundant floral motifs drawn from nature."

Essentially, the architects and designers of the time sought well-crafted spaces that reflected quality design and creativity. However, it is interesting to note that Art Nouveau designs varied throughout the regions. For example, Victor Horta, a Belgian architect and one of the founders of the Art Nouveau movement, was heavily influenced by French architectural theorists, while Antoni Gaudí, a Spanish architect known for his work in Barcelona, leaned more towards neo-Gothic styles, sparking a subsect of Art Nouveau throughout Spain, which is now widely known as Catalan Modernism.

The Characteristics of Art Nouveau

A Bold Yet Soft Color Palette

In this modern rendition of Art Nouveau, you can see the classic floral motifs in both the wallpaper pattern and the ornate light fixture. The bold pops of blue and red bring the design into the modern day. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Bryan O'Sullivan)

Nature is one of Art Nouveau's biggest influences and, as such, is at the core of the style's signature calm color palette. Think soft greens and browns, with muted yellows and accents of hushed jewel tones, like deep blues and violet.

Jen Baxter, an interior designer and founder of Baxter Hill Interiors, says, "Some of the great pioneers of the style set lovely color palettes, by using pastels and natural colors with a lot of dusty, earthy tones in their iconic work."

For instance, you may think of Victor Horta's earthy pinks and creamy lemon yellows with rich wood tones in the Hôtel Solvay, Hector Guimard's signature green and yellow palette from Paris' unique Metro signs, or Alphonse Mucha's romantic dusty pinks and oranges in his famous lithographs. If you need inspiration, look to the classics — these are all pivotal iterations of the Art Nouveau color scheme.

Natural Motifs and Curvilinear Shapes

The whiplash curves and floral accents in this stained glass window perfectly capture the Art Nouveau style. (Image credit: Future)

Though color is integral to the Art Nouveau design movement, shape and form really are the most iconic characteristic of the movement. Arched doorways, iron molded into florals and curved shapes, carved wood, stained glass windows or Tiffany glass lamps... the list goes on.

But most famous of all the shapes synonymous with the Art Nouveau style is the whiplash 'S' curves or floral patterns that invoke such strong emotions. Elicyon's Holly Beazley explains, "This style emphasizes craftsmanship, celebrating the beauty of handmade, decorative objects."

How to Incorporate Art Nouveau Into Contemporary Designs

This living room brings Art Nouveau to the modern day. The curving sofa, the pops of soft yellow, and the detailing in the metal of the accent chair are stand-out characteristic of the design style. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Bryan O'Sullivan)

Much like Art Deco has influenced contemporary adaptations like New Deco interiors, Art Nouveau has had a similar influence. “Art Nouveau is experiencing a subtle revival but with a contemporary approach," explains Holly. "The fluidity and softness of the style are being reinterpreted through sculptural furniture, curved silhouettes, and organic materials."

Rather than the ornate excesses of its early 20th-century aesthetic, the modern take leans more into minimalist interior design — simplified floral motifs, delicate metalwork, and a refined palette of earthy tones.

But how would you style Art Nouveau in a contemporary interior? "Commit to the style for a room or set of rooms so that every last detail works together to create a singular concept," suggests Jen. For instance, try pairing a curved sofa in your living room with floral patterned throw pillows or an accent chair in the verdure print.

When it comes to colors, if you don't know where to start, Jen says to "Pick your favorite Mucha poster and adopt the color palette." There is no shame in looking to the masters for inspiration, after all.

To really lean into the style, use curvilinear shapes wherever possible — from the rugs, the coffee tables, and candlestick holders. "This contemporary expression of Art Nouveau continues to emphasize craftsmanship, echoing its heritage while fitting seamlessly into modern interiors," adds Holly.

So, what is the difference between Art Nouveau and Art Deco? While they emerged around the same time, each decorative movement has its own distinct style and philosophy.

Where one goes straight, the other swerves. Where one is bold and symmetrical, the other is soft and free-flowing. But above all, Art Nouveau is rich with enchanting history and craftsmanship that only gets better as contemporary design continues to shape the classic style.