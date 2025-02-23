Introducing the 'New Deco' — 100 Years on, Art Deco Has a Whole New Decorating Rulebook

A very happy birthday is in order — Art Deco is celebrating 100 years this year. And while that may seem like a long time ago, the design is just as relevant today, although it has taken on a slightly reimagined style. 'New Deco' takes the elegance and glamour we all know, and refines it for a modern world.

Like many classic design styles, modern Art Deco interior design has evolved as trends have shifted and changed over the decades. Charu Gandhi, the founder and director of Elicyon, a London-based luxury interior design studio, says, "What I find most fascinating, is that Art Deco has not just been a fleeting aesthetic; it’s a whole movement of modernity and progress. From the grand skyscrapers of New York to the cinemas of Mumbai, it embraces innovation while keeping an air of sophistication.”

And progress and evolve it has. So what is 'New Deco', and how does it differ from the gilded style we all know and love? Let's dive in.

What Is 'New Deco' Interior Design?

This sunny, New Deco breakfast nook features classic Deco patterns and colors but with a sleek, modern twist. (Image credit: Nick Rochowski. Design: Elicyon)

“New Deco is about distilling the essence of Art Deco into a contemporary language," explains Charu Gandhi. "It’s not about maximalism for the sake of it, but about striking a balance between richness and restraint."

The modern interior design trend incorporates the hallmarks you know of the style — structural symmetry, deep color palettes, and exquisite materials — but pairs them with a more relaxed sensibility. "So instead of rigid lines, you might see a sculptural, curved sofa that plays with form or a piece of bespoke joinery that nods to Deco craftsmanship but in a way that feels modern and tactile," explains Charu.

And as always, layering and balance in interior design are key. When thinking in terms of New Deco, the balance of structure and softness is particularly important. While the style is often associated with bold geometry, New Deco introduces rounded and curved silhouettes to take relax the look and create a sense of flow.

Charu Gandhi

Materials are another area where Deco’s influence continues. "Luxurious finishes like smoked oak, marble, and rich velvets, for example, have all been layered thoughtfully at 60 Curzon [an Art Deco-inspired design project the studio recently undertook], adding depth and warmth throughout the apartment," says Charu about the breakfast nook shown above. The ochre yellow banquette seating makes a playful pairing alongside the warmth of the smooth wooden dining chairs.

"The interplay of heritage and innovation, old and new, is what makes New Deco so compelling," she says. "It’s not about pastiche or recreating the Roaring Twenties. Instead, it’s about reinterpreting those Deco principles — refined glamour, a celebration of materials, and attention to detail — in a way that feels truly liveable today.”

Shop New Deco Décor

How to Get The 'New Deco' Look

Though this bathroom design is still busy and moody, the color palette is kept tight. The dark aqua tile and black marble highlight the colors in the wallpaper. (Image credit: Hamilford Design)

If you’re looking to bring New Deco into your space, start with your material palette. "We’re seeing a strong resurgence of luxurious materials, with opulent marbles, velvets, and silks taking center stage," says interior designer and creative director of Hamilford Design, Manuela Hamilford. "Classic herringbone wood flooring remains a favorite, adding warmth and timeless appeal. Additionally, Art Deco-inspired tile trends — especially in entrance hallways — are making a stylish return in both modern and period homes."

Balancing opposing materials like mixing chrome and wood, will help channel New Deco design styles. Charu adds, "metallic decor accents — whether it’s a brass inlay on a console or a sculptural light fixture — add that refined New Deco edge." This look can be achieved by incorporating sculptural mirrors or other mirrored accents throughout your space. It is all about bringing in a glamorous details that will turn heads.

Once you have your materials sorted, decorating with color is another signature in capturing the New Deco look — think rich, deep tones like buttery yellows, sage greens, and deep burgundies, all set against a neutral backdrop that lets them shine. Mixing traditional Deco elements with minimalist interior design touches helps avoid an overly cluttered feel, and highlights the refreshing nuance of the New Deco style.

Manuela Hamilford

This New Deco living room design feels extremely livable with subtle accents of traditional Deco — exactly the ethos of the style. (Image credit: Hamilford Design)

Statement geometric lighting also plays a crucial role in New Deco interiors. You can't achieve a truly well-styled home without incredible lighting. "Brass pendants, sculptural chandeliers, and wall lights featuring bold, clean lines, are often used symmetrically to enhance a sense of balance," says Manuela.

But for Charu, the magic of New Deco is all about the layering. "Mix a standout vintage piece — an antique mirror or an Art Deco-style sideboard — with contemporary furniture to create dialogue between eras. And above all, focus on craftsmanship. A space should feel considered, personal, and beautifully detailed. That’s how you capture the essence of Deco for today," says Charu.