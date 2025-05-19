A Designer Was Invited Back a Decade Later to Give This Modern Home a "French-Take-on-Minimalism" Makeover

More than ten years on from his first visit, designer Greg Natale returned to give this Art Deco home its striking sculptural look

Kitchen space with marble work tops and full marble backsplash on the far wall, light toned wooden cupboards and bar stools.
(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder)
It’s not often an interior designer gets the opportunity to go back and redesign an old project, so Greg Natale was thrilled when the new owner of this pretty Art Deco house in Sydney, formerly built in the 1930s as two apartments, asked him to work his magic a second time.

"Eleni fell in love with the proportions of the home and envisioned something more," he shares. "I was grateful that she trusted me to take it to where she wanted it to be. You have a close connection with any house you design, and it has been really interesting for me to learn about how I’ve evolved as a designer."

Entry way with white and light wood spiral staircase and green and grey marble effect floor tiles, with a large green metal front door.
"We wanted to design a statement staircase to give a 'wow moment'," says Greg, who opted for a striking green Patagonia Verde quartzite floor.(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder)

Where once the style was Hollywood Regency — think red bamboo dining chairs and Greek key-patterned rugs — Eleni asked for something "calm and Zen-like, so we went for a French take on minimalism, with chevron floors, lots of marble and European furniture," says Greg.

"As a designer, I’m big on detail, which is key to creating really immersive interiors, which is what I wanted to do here — something minimal and clean, but warm and textural."

A white, spacious living area with a view through a arched stairway to the entryway, and all modern style furniture in the living space.

This space is inspired by the rounded contours of Greek island architecture. "The black chair brought definition to everything else," says Greg.

(Image credit:  Greg Natale )

Thanks to its Art Deco DNA, the house has lots of softly curving corners inside and out, which Eleni asked Greg to lean into in his design.

"Eleni has Greek heritage and loves the Greek islands," he says. "I wanted to connect to that vernacular of architecture and interiors, without it being too literal."

A marble covered kitchen with light toned wooden cupboards, two windows sit either side of the hob, and a large, modern chandelier above the kitchen island.
Greg made bold use of highly patterned Italian Breccia Capraia marble, even using it on the cooker hood.(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder)

With a sculptors’ eye — and working closely with his go-to plaster expert — Greg created wavy coffered ceilings, softly undulating walls, sweeping arches, and a pièce de resistance ribbon-like staircase.

"We wanted this fluid vertical element that makes an incredible statement when you first enter the house," he explains.

A cream colour drenched living space with a large cream sofa to the right and a marble table to the right, a glass coffee table and floor to ceiling, sash curtains.
Carefully chosen black elements punctuate the otherwise pale palette. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder)

Upstairs they added numerous custom-made curving lightwells into the ceilings, to drench the house in natural light. All of these curves have been enveloped in a clay wash in a soft, creamy tone.

"The clay finish brings that beautiful texture to the rooms that minimalist interiors really need," he says. "Paint would be too cold."

A white walled bedroom with the bed centred in the middle of the space along the left hand wall, with two chests of draws either side, and large lamps on top
"While it was important to Eleni that her entire house surround her with serene beauty, this was especially true for her bedroom," says Greg.(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder)

While the house is pale and interesting, Greg’s use of marble brings a hit of color to many of the rooms, from the ink-like swirls of the hall floor to the monolithic kitchen island, as well as giving each of the bathrooms a unique personality.

Blonde timber floors complete the simple material palette; "I chose American oak with a matte finish, and used a chevron, rather than herringbone pattern for a more contemporary look," says Greg.

A marble drenched bathroom with subtle shades of pink and black tap-ware and mirrors.

Greg opened up two rooms to make this generously sized bathroom, which has a boutique hotel-inspired look.

(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder)

The furniture may be contemporary and eclectic but there’s a definite 70s slant to the pieces. "I love the glamour of 70s design," he says.

Black elements — from chairs to hardware — are dotted through the rooms, acting as a visual punctuation mark. "If everything is light-colored, it can become a bit boring," Greg explains. "The black helps you to appreciate all the pale shades."

A jade stone drenched bathroom, with a view of the sink area and mirror, with the glass door to the shower to the right.
The green stone in this scheme was inspired by the colors of the nearby ocean. "Eleni wanted a bit of Bondi Beach in here," says Greg. "She likes a clean, seamless look, so instead of tiles we used slabs of marble throughout the house." (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder)

Despite his many years at the top of his design game, Greg is always learning and evolving.

"It has been such a great experience to go back and create something just as special, but completely different in this space," he says. "Eleni has told me that it feels like a luxurious sanctuary for her now. I hope I’ll get to go back and redesign it for a third time, but not for a long while yet."

Kate Jacobs
Contributor

Kate Jacobs is a renowned interiors and design journalist, who has written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times, Architectural Digest, ELLE Decoration, Wallpaper, Livingetc and World of Interiors. She is based in South East London, UK, and has a tendency towards minimalist color palettes.

