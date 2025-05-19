A Designer Was Invited Back a Decade Later to Give This Modern Home a "French-Take-on-Minimalism" Makeover

It’s not often an interior designer gets the opportunity to go back and redesign an old project, so Greg Natale was thrilled when the new owner of this pretty Art Deco house in Sydney, formerly built in the 1930s as two apartments, asked him to work his magic a second time.

"Eleni fell in love with the proportions of the home and envisioned something more," he shares. "I was grateful that she trusted me to take it to where she wanted it to be. You have a close connection with any house you design, and it has been really interesting for me to learn about how I’ve evolved as a designer."

Image 1 of 2 "We wanted to design a statement staircase to give a 'wow moment'," says Greg, who opted for a striking green Patagonia Verde quartzite floor. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder) To play off against the pale neutrals in this house, Eleni requested a moodier feel here to give the space an element of visual surprise. Walls are finished in a Blue Stucco, and the basin is Verde Alpi marble. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder)

Where once the style was Hollywood Regency — think red bamboo dining chairs and Greek key-patterned rugs — Eleni asked for something "calm and Zen-like, so we went for a French take on minimalism, with chevron floors, lots of marble and European furniture," says Greg.

"As a designer, I’m big on detail, which is key to creating really immersive interiors, which is what I wanted to do here — something minimal and clean, but warm and textural."

This space is inspired by the rounded contours of Greek island architecture. "The black chair brought definition to everything else," says Greg. (Image credit: Greg Natale )

Thanks to its Art Deco DNA, the house has lots of softly curving corners inside and out, which Eleni asked Greg to lean into in his design.

"Eleni has Greek heritage and loves the Greek islands," he says. "I wanted to connect to that vernacular of architecture and interiors, without it being too literal."

Image 1 of 2 Greg made bold use of highly patterned Italian Breccia Capraia marble, even using it on the cooker hood. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder) The Capraia marble creates a great focal point of interest in this space. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder)

With a sculptors’ eye — and working closely with his go-to plaster expert — Greg created wavy coffered ceilings, softly undulating walls, sweeping arches, and a pièce de resistance ribbon-like staircase.

"We wanted this fluid vertical element that makes an incredible statement when you first enter the house," he explains.

Image 1 of 2 Carefully chosen black elements punctuate the otherwise pale palette. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder) Greg chose a postmodern, glass-topped table to help make the most of the natural light, which streams in through the French doors of the Juliet balcony. "We chose the dining chairs because Eleni wanted something super-feminine, very petite and fine," he says. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder)

Upstairs they added numerous custom-made curving lightwells into the ceilings, to drench the house in natural light. All of these curves have been enveloped in a clay wash in a soft, creamy tone.

"The clay finish brings that beautiful texture to the rooms that minimalist interiors really need," he says. "Paint would be too cold."

Image 1 of 2 "While it was important to Eleni that her entire house surround her with serene beauty, this was especially true for her bedroom," says Greg. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder) In this pale, tranquil guest space, a little splash of black helps to build contrast. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder)

While the house is pale and interesting, Greg’s use of marble brings a hit of color to many of the rooms, from the ink-like swirls of the hall floor to the monolithic kitchen island, as well as giving each of the bathrooms a unique personality.

Blonde timber floors complete the simple material palette; "I chose American oak with a matte finish, and used a chevron, rather than herringbone pattern for a more contemporary look," says Greg.

Greg opened up two rooms to make this generously sized bathroom, which has a boutique hotel-inspired look. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder)

The furniture may be contemporary and eclectic but there’s a definite 70s slant to the pieces. "I love the glamour of 70s design," he says.

Black elements — from chairs to hardware — are dotted through the rooms, acting as a visual punctuation mark. "If everything is light-colored, it can become a bit boring," Greg explains. "The black helps you to appreciate all the pale shades."

Image 1 of 2 The green stone in this scheme was inspired by the colors of the nearby ocean. "Eleni wanted a bit of Bondi Beach in here," says Greg. "She likes a clean, seamless look, so instead of tiles we used slabs of marble throughout the house." (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Joseph Garder) The bathroom is completely drenched in a striking green Arcadia Quartzite. (Image credit: Greg Natale)

Despite his many years at the top of his design game, Greg is always learning and evolving.

"It has been such a great experience to go back and create something just as special, but completely different in this space," he says. "Eleni has told me that it feels like a luxurious sanctuary for her now. I hope I’ll get to go back and redesign it for a third time, but not for a long while yet."