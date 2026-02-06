Last summer, I was searching for a Bluetooth speaker so that I could listen to music from my phone in my bedroom — I wanted it to be stylish, and do the job well, but it didn’t need to be an all-singing, all-dancing speaker. So when I stumbled across IKEA's NATTBAD Bluetooth Speaker — a trending product on IKEA's website at the time, having just been released — I thought I'd see what the fuss was about, considering it only cost £29. I wasn't disappointed.

This Bluetooth speaker is chic, does what it says on the tin, is super easy to use, and I was honestly surprised by the sound quality — plus, the volume goes way louder than I was expecting. It can also seamlessly transition from one music platform to another as I swap them on my phone, which I was impressed by.

I also love the retro-inspired design. I chose the dusty pink color, which works perfectly with my bedroom's scheme, but there are also black and yellow colorways, and the sleek style would work in any space. It's not hard to see why it has a near-perfect rating — and it’s what I rate it, too.

IKEA NATTBAD Bluetooth Speaker - Pink $49.99 at IKEA $49.99 at IKEA $49.99 at IKEA IKEA's NATTBAD Bluetooth Speaker is a stylish, easy-to-use device that delivers good-quality, powerful sound — whether from your phone, computer, or other Bluetooth device. With its multi-speaker mode, you can connect multiple NATTBAD speakers for seamless music or podcast listening in your home. It also has a Spotify Tap function that connects you right where you left off, and can generate music for you based on your listening history. Available in pink, black, and yellow colorways, it's a design that would work just as well in your modern living room as it would in your kitchen, bedroom, or home study.

The NATTBAD Bluetooth speaker has 13 reviews to date, but none are 1, 2, or 3-star ratings — there are only two 4-star reviews, leaving the rest as shiny 5-star ratings, with plenty of praise to go with them, quite understandably.

One customer writes, "This is a genuinely great little speaker. It sounds as good as speakers at twice the price. It looks beautiful, and it pairs really easily with other Nattbad speakers. Some people have reported Bluetooth connection issues; I have not experienced any such thing. What we have here is a genuinely affordable, great-sounding speaker that, with the addition of a few more, becomes a pretty spectacular and affordable multi-room music system. It's not a smart speaker. But it is a great speaker."

And I couldn't agree more. I equally have not experienced any connectivity issues, and it's not something I've seen mentioned in any other reviews. One complaint I had noticed a customer mention, though, was that the light on the front of the device stays on constantly, which is why they would have avoided buying it for a bedroom, for example.

Personally, I've been turning mine off after I'm finished using it, but I do understand the desire to keep it in standby mode — so I tested what the light would look like in my bedroom at night when going to sleep if I left it on, and I barely noticed it. I do also have a candle next to the speaker on my nightstand, which stops me from seeing the light at all when I'm lying in bed; however, it's worth noting that the light on my extension lead is far brighter than the speaker.

The only other thing to point out is that this is not a portable speaker; it does need to be plugged in to work, so if you want a speaker that you can move around with you from room to room, then this likely isn't the one for you. But for some modern bedroom decor that packs a punch in sound and ease of use, this Bluetooth speaker is spot on.

Alternative Bluetooth Speakers

If you're keen to see what other stylish Bluetooth speakers are available right now, I've rounded up six more design-forward styles that have caught my eye — both for their looks, and for their customer ratings.

If you want to combine sound and lighting, IKEA also has a Bluetooth Speaker Lamp that looks ridiculously cool and combines two for the very reasonable price of one.