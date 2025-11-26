IKEA Just Announced It's Launching Bold, Colorful Home Speakers With the Internet's Favorite 'Colorist' Teklan

Pshht, there's a new collab in town, and it's hotter than ever. As soon as I got the notification of IKEA's latest drop, I knew it was going to be great. I sent the Instagram link as fast as I could on the Livingetc chat, and the emojis just kept on coming. It was a gasp on my end after seeing the stunning colors and patterns come to life on my digital screen.

From vibrant colored lighting to undeniably beautiful tech, IKEA's latest collab with Swedish designer Tekla Evelina Severin (Teklan) — set to launch in UK IKEA stores and online from January 2026 — includes a new limited-edition line of vibrant and stylish Bluetooth speakers. But these aren't just any old speakers. We're talking playful colors, outstanding lighting, and even epic sound. Great design made accessible, as you'd expect from the best IKEA products.

Home technology just got a little sexier.

Vibrant colorways that bring life to the home. (Image credit: IKEA)

"Color is such an emotional and powerful tool — it can completely change how we see an object and shape the atmosphere of a room," Tekla says, while reflecting on the collaboration. "We wanted to bring that softness and friendliness into technology, to help people see home electronics differently and invite more colour into their everyday spaces."

And that's exactly what they did.

From geometric designs to bold, statement-making colors, each Bluetooth speaker in the SOLSKYDD and KULGLASS families embodies a powerful sense of personality and charm.

IKEA x Tekla Evelina: About the Collection

"Home electronics are often seen as purely functional, something many people want to hide," says Sara Ottosson, product developer at IKEA. "We want to change that. In recent years, we’ve learned a lot about developing high-quality sound products and how people want to furnish their homes with them. We’re treating speakers with the same care as the rest of the home, so they contribute to a room’s atmosphere and personality not only through sound but also through form, colour and character." (Image credit: IKEA)

Bringing two and three-dimensional design to create depth and movement, the IKEA x Tekla Evelina is more than meets the eye. So, without further ado, let's dive into this smart home gadget that will certainly dress your modern living room ideas with much-deserved color.

The collection, which is also part of The SOLSKYDD family (designed by Swedish product designer Ola Wihlborg, and also features a clean white version outside of the Teklan collab, for minimalist lovers), includes three round Bluetooth speakers, in different sizes: a small portable model in orange, a medium version in diagonal green and brown/beige stripes, and a larger model that mounts to the wall in a popping orange textured finish. Each piece carries its own personality, pattern, and colorways, with Tekla’s bold and defining color formations wrapping around them. Best of all? All speakers can connect to other compatible IKEA Bluetooth speakers for multi-speaker mode.

And as for the new KULGLASS lamp speaker, available in green or red-brown with pink — it has been designed with playfulism decor in mind. Inspired by soft-serve ice cream, the piece blends light, sound, and color into one eloquent and characterful piece of artwork.

But what else does the collection have in store for shoppers? Well, according to IKEA intel, the new collection also features an interpretation of the classic FADO table lamp. I mean, what's not to love?!

There's a lot to see and look forward to with this vibrant collab between IKEA and Tekla. So if I were you, I'd be ready for the UK drop come 2026!

Colorful Speakers to Shop While You Wait for the Collection to Drop

There's certainly a lot to see and expect with this bold, artistic, and statement-filled collection, but if you're keen to get your hands on it, you're going to have to wait till 2026. Not to worry, though, New Year's is right around the corner! In the meantime, let's give IKEA a little more love and dive into some of the best IKEA products on the market.