Sorry, but Your Bathroom Isn't Really Spa-Like Unless You've Got This One Thing in the Shower — Why Everyone Should Have a Footrest

I'd always thought there was no way to make shaving your legs in the shower feel relaxing — until I discovered these genius shower footrests

A shower area built with marble walls and marble bench
(Image credit: Jenifer McNeil Baker. Design: Maestri Studio)

Is there any self-care activity that is less relaxing than shaving your legs in the shower? Even in the most luxuriously designed, stunningly lit bathroom, this task feels close to impossible to romanticize. Your body is contorting in awkward angles, your back is cramping, and your legs are, inevitably, still speckled with the odd patch of hair by the end. And then I realized I was missing one very important thing: a footrest.

Designing your own spa bathroom is not just about choosing the most beautiful tiles or the fluffiest towels; it's also about finding little ways to make your daily routine easier, to introduce more ease into your life, and to prioritize relaxation. And while, yes, sometimes this does look like a massive freestanding tub and underfloor heating, it can also look like a small, but game-changing addition, which is why my new favorite spa bathroom essential is a shower footrest.

These clever finds are designed to solve our shaving issues, and honestly, I can't believe I hadn't thought of it sooner. By simply adding a small, elevated surface for you to rest your foot on while shaving, you can officially say goodbye to your awkward routine of twisting and bending. And it's not just shaving that these little stools are useful for; they're also ideal for many aspects of your daily routine, and general everyday cleaning, too. Plus, they don't look half bad, either. I've compiled a list of the best ones I've found, so we can all embrace a new era of spa-worthy showers.

I'm a huge fan of a long, luxurious shower, and these footrests are just another way for me to take my self-care routine to the next level. But, when I'm in need of some extra spa relaxation, nothing beats a dark shower — trust me, it's a game-changer.

