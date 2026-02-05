Sorry, but Your Bathroom Isn't Really Spa-Like Unless You've Got This One Thing in the Shower — Why Everyone Should Have a Footrest
I'd always thought there was no way to make shaving your legs in the shower feel relaxing — until I discovered these genius shower footrests
Is there any self-care activity that is less relaxing than shaving your legs in the shower? Even in the most luxuriously designed, stunningly lit bathroom, this task feels close to impossible to romanticize. Your body is contorting in awkward angles, your back is cramping, and your legs are, inevitably, still speckled with the odd patch of hair by the end. And then I realized I was missing one very important thing: a footrest.
Designing your own spa bathroom is not just about choosing the most beautiful tiles or the fluffiest towels; it's also about finding little ways to make your daily routine easier, to introduce more ease into your life, and to prioritize relaxation. And while, yes, sometimes this does look like a massive freestanding tub and underfloor heating, it can also look like a small, but game-changing addition, which is why my new favorite spa bathroom essential is a shower footrest.
These clever finds are designed to solve our shaving issues, and honestly, I can't believe I hadn't thought of it sooner. By simply adding a small, elevated surface for you to rest your foot on while shaving, you can officially say goodbye to your awkward routine of twisting and bending. And it's not just shaving that these little stools are useful for; they're also ideal for many aspects of your daily routine, and general everyday cleaning, too. Plus, they don't look half bad, either. I've compiled a list of the best ones I've found, so we can all embrace a new era of spa-worthy showers.
This clever little stool has a unique feature that immediately caught my attention. Unlike the typical flat surfaces you'll find with most shower stools, this one is angled, offering a more ergonomic experience. It's also lightweight and petite, making it both excellent for small showers, as well as for use outside of the bathroom, especially if you're looking to elevate your at-home pedicure setup.
If you're starting from scratch, designing your spa-like space at home, and prefer a contemporary, sleek look for your modern bathroom, this chrome footrest is the perfect solution. The smart inset shower niche has an anti-slip surface, making it a super-safe option. One of the best things about this design is that you can have complete control over the height and position of your rest, so that it can specifically support you; plus, it takes up practically no space.
This corner stool is a great dual-purpose purchase. Not only does it provide a good, stable surface to rest your feet on, but it also has an added shelf for additional bathroom storage. It's far more stylish than the typical shower caddy design, and at only £22 on sale, it's a great, affordable option.
By far the most minimalist, space-saving option out there, this simple shower foot rest is ideal for small bathrooms, where you can't afford to sacrifice any floor space. Just install it in the corner of your shower, at whatever height is most comfortable for you, and enjoy the ease it brings into your shower routine. It comes with translucent anti-slip rings, too, so you won't have to worry about falling about the place.
If you're a fan of the natural, rustic-meets-luxe vibe, this stool will be right up your street. With a lovely, solid teak finish and two-tiered design, it has a true spa-bathroom look. And while the curved surface is ideal for resting your feet on comfortably, this stool would work equally well as a stylish bathroom finishing touch for a bit of added storage.
Is there any combination cooler than dark wood and chrome? I don't think so. And this shower seat is an easy way to bring a bit of that modern luxe-look into your bathroom. Although it's designed as a shower seat, it would work just as well as a footrest, too — just think of it as a dual-purpose buy, which also helps justify the higher price tag.
I'm a huge fan of a long, luxurious shower, and these footrests are just another way for me to take my self-care routine to the next level. But, when I'm in need of some extra spa relaxation, nothing beats a dark shower — trust me, it's a game-changer.
