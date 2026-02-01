I Found It — The 'Dreamy' Bathroom Color That Isn't as Stark as White but That You'll Still Love If You're Nervous of Bold Shades
This soft shade is anything but quaint — and in a bathroom, it feels soothing yet modern
Finding the right shade for a bathroom can be tricky. Very often, our pre-existing, and very necessary, fixtures like toilets, sinks, and bathtubs majorly limit our color palette choices. It's difficult to find something versatile enough to work, but that still feels like an interesting design choice. However, we may have just found the magic color that does it all — powder pink — and don't just take my word for it, the experts agree.
Designer Lauren Stephens explains, "powder pink adds immediate warmth, and in a bathroom where you’re surrounded by hard, reflective surfaces, that feeling is so welcome. The color softens the space and creates a gentle, flattering light that’s especially lovely first thing in the morning."
Depending on your tastes or space, there are plenty of ways to play with powder pink. Below, I've collected some of the best pink bathroom examples to get you inspired and to prove just how perfect this color is.
1. Pairing Powder Pink With a Punch
The glossy coral-hued ceramic vanity is a perfect match for the soft pink wall in this project by C.P. Hart. The devil, as ever, is in the detail: the on-trend lacquerlike surface of the basin injects the space with edginess and tips the pink over into a cool bathroom color combination.
2. Channel Heritage Style
Powder pink can take a traditional bathroom into cutesy territory, but designer Laura Stephens swerves this here by painting the ceiling in a chalky texture that gives the hue an edge. Soft green wallpaper is a classic color pairing that ensures this space will feel fresh for years.
3. Try Scene-Stealing Stripes
Striped tiles are the order of the day in this bathroom, where slim metro tiles in pink and white create a jaunty backdrop to a ball-footed tub and traditional brassware. Incorporating powder pink into a contemporary pattern like this is a great way to try out the trend without taking it all over the space.
4. Split the Difference
Another way to keep a soft pink shade feeling modern? Split the bathroom in two and contrast it with a rich, moody green, as shown in this project by multidisciplinary design-led development practice Wendover. The ridged Verde Ming and Pink Portuguese marble is an arresting combination when you first step into the space – and also a very avant-garde way to use the hue.
What's so exciting about this hue is just how versatile it is. Lauren gave us two extra pairings ideas for even more inspiration.
She suggests, "To keep the look calm and tonal, pair powder pink with neutrals that share a pink undertone. I love Leather from Paint & Paper Library for this — it creates a soft, cohesive, timeless feel. For a little more contrast, powder pink with green is always a classic combination: from olive to sage to forest green, it works across both traditional and contemporary spaces and feels fresh every time."
If this design idea has left you inspired, then make sure you read our list of mistakes to avoid before you begin renovating.
