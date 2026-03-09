Nostalgia never stops coming back into fashion. Just take the current cultural obsession of going analog into consideration — we long for spaces, places, and things that surround us in comfort and familiarity. And color is one of the strongest emotional pulls in design. But rather than nostalgic colors being defined as vintage or heritage hues, nostalgia today is less aesthetic and more emotional.

And that shift feels particularly relevant for the interior design moment we're moving into. Color expert at Pantone, Jane Boddy, says, "Nostalgic decorating trends are no longer tied solely to a specific historical palette. It is increasingly emotional and personal. Nostalgic colors reconnect us to a feeling, a time, or a version of ourselves." In that sense, nostalgic colors are less about recreating a decade and more about recreating a feeling — safety, ritual, tactility, and human connection. Jane adds, "For 2026, that means shades that feel quieter and more sincere."

It's the perfect palette inspiration to build an interior that feels true to how you live within your home. So whether you're considering a paint color your parents had in their kitchen or one that reminds you of your grandparents' house, these nostalgic colors certainly have their place in modern interior design.

1. Avocado Green

Avocado greens are best paired with warm neutrals to balance the palette. (Image credit: Rachel Eccles Design.)

Color trends have certainly brought a new wave of 70s-inspired color palettes and retro-leaning design. Avocado green is one of the most recognizable and controversial. However, London-based interior designer Juliana Custers explains, "Nostalgic colors, to me, immediately bring to mind my granny's house, which felt wonderfully frozen in time from the 1960s — mustard yellows, burnt oranges and, of course, avocado greens."

Over the last few years, we've seen hints of these palettes returning, whether through avocado green bathroom suites, rippled glass, or richer timber tones, all of which quietly echo that era. For 2026, "The nostalgic shades in this mid-century palette feel deeper and more grounded — chocolate browns, mossy greens, muted ochres — often used with natural materials so they feel contemporary rather than retro."

2. Blush 'Millennial' Pink

Millennial pink today, is a bit warmer but with the same softness. (Image credit: French+Tye)

The biggest footnote to this color genre is that nostalgic colors mean different things to different people. Where mid-century tones like the ones listed above — duck egg blues, pale pastels, avocado greens, warm browns — are traditional interpretations, "we are now seeing more recent decades return as reference points," says Jane Boddy.

Early-2000s tones — such as millennial pink — can already feel nostalgic, evoking the mood and cultural moments of the 2010s. And that dusty, light pink shade has certainly made waves in contemporary design again. Back in September, blush pink was an unexpected autumn color shaking things up. And with spring on the horizon, it could be a familiar and fashionable way to upgrade your spring color palette.

3. Terracotta

Terracotta is nostalgic, but timeless and instantly warms a space. (Image credit: Stephan Julliard)

It comes as no surprise that terracotta has made the nostalgic colors list. The earth tone is rooted in grounding hues and has long been a staple in interior color schemes. The Tuscan style of the late 1990s and early 2000s was one of the most recent terracotta crazes.

Livingetc editor, Hugh Metcalf, shares, "Terracotta is the most evocative color from my childhood — it might not feel nostalgic in the heritage sense, but it was a clear color trend in the late 90s that really brings a time and place to life for me."

"My home's powder room and dining room were both rag-rolled in terracotta, trying to emulate a then-popular Tuscan style of interiors," Hugh adds. Now modern interiors aren't going back to that specific decorating style (not yet, at least), but terracotta is still a nostalgic color that's back in fashion today. Think of it as a warmer, more soulful neutral.

4. Warm, Neutral, Browns

Warm, rich browns have a grounding and familiar look in a contemporary space. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: SR&O)

Lastly, dark browns, toasted caramels, and floury off-whites are a back-in-fashion color palette that feels familiarly comforting. Specifically, the rich browns that are currently inking all the new-in homewares.

Jane explains, "In Pantone View Home + Interiors magazine, we explore these nostalgic colors through a direction we call 'Honest'. It leans into emotional nostalgia rather than retro revival. It's about the comfort of home — baking bread, handmade ceramics, natural fibers, craft, and authenticity." Something about these rich brown tones feels especially grounding and connected to the Earth.

When styling rich browns in today's interiors, pair them with a palette of warm neutrals. "Flour-toned whites, and toasted browns. Nothing overly stylised. Nothing ironic," says Jane.

How to Use Nostalgic Colors, Now

For a nostalgic color to still feel contemporary, it's also about choosing the right color combinations. "A tone that might traditionally feel muted or nostalgic can become contemporary when it’s paired with something unexpected — a brushed metallic, a high-gloss finish, a technical material, or an unusual contrast," says Jane.

That twist is key. You might take a softened, modern heritage color, such as green, and offset it with chrome. Or a baked, earthy tone, like terracotta, and harmonize it with liquid silver or lacquered surfaces. "The dialogue between the familiar and the unexpected is what shifts a color from nostalgic to modern," says Jane.

Modern color isn't louder — it's more intentional. It's about creating balance, tension, and intelligent contrast.

Juliana says, "Nostalgia never really disappears from design; it simply returns through a new lens, shaped by the tastes and memories of the next generation."

Think of the 90's fashion and early noughties trends we are seeing. "I would never be caught dead in this, so I wonder if my mum feels the same way if I were to bring mustard and avocado colors into a scheme."

For more color inspiration, these classic colors will never go out of style.