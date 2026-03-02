It's been well-warned that using red in the bedroom is a recipe for a restless night's sleep. Sure, the color may be synonymous with romance and allure, but when it comes to sleep wellness, the fiery shade incites an energy that's not so conducive to rest. But in 2026, I'm seeing more and more designers challenge this narrative, and I'm starting to think it might just be the next 'it' color for bedding — but it's all about how you use it.

This year's bedding trends are generally about wrapping the room in warm, earthy tones, but you'd be remiss to discount deep rouges as part of that. When it comes to red bedroom ideas, though, it's worth noting that I'm not talking about drenching the space in it (although, with the right shade, that totally works). Instead, it's safer to focus on your bedding specifically.

Well-considered red bedding blends elegance and sensuality with enveloping warmth. It's all in the specific shade of red you select, and how you balance it with other colors and textures in the room. So, if red is your favorite color (like me), don't be afraid to bring it into the bedroom. Here's how to style it in a way that still invites rest in the bedroom.

Why Red Bedding is Trending in 2026

The deep tone of this red bedding feels moody and comforting rather than energetic and intense. (Image credit: Jared Kuzia. Design: Moore House Design)

In terms of color theory, "Red is the color of heat, intensity, and energy," says Livingetc's color expert Amy Moorea Wong. "But, of course, it also represents passion and sensuality… In short, it brings the drama." This may not sound like the most sleep-inducing mood, but there are ways to soften it.

"It really depends on the type of red you use for your bedding," says interior designer Blair Moore, founder of Moore House Designs. "For instance, I'm drawn to reds with warm undertones because they bring a sense of romanticism to a space." Think oxblood, rust, brick, and wine, which create a cocooning, intimate mood. These tones add emotional richness and a cozy depth to the bedroom without feeling too bold or overpowering.

The key is restraint and materiality, as is true whenever you're decorating with red. This is because "red often works best when introduced as a layer," says Blair. "A throw or blanket at the foot of the bed adds depth to the scheme without overwhelming the room, especially when paired with neutral bedding."

In more minimal interiors, red bedding creates contrast and interest; in historic spaces, it feels natural and grounded. It's bold, but it's versatile. So, don't dismiss red as a bedding color to avoid this year; run towards it.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amy Moorea Wong Social Links Navigation Livingetc's Color Expert Amy Moorea Wong is a color authority and contemporary interior design writer who has specialized in all things decorating for over a decade. Alongside being Livingetc’s Color Expert, she also contributes to an array of global publications and has a book, Kaleidoscope: Modern Homes in Every Colour. Amy is an ardent believer in the power of color in a home and how creative design should never be intimidating.

How to Style Red Bedding

You can even go for a brighter red bedding piece, but a muted tone will help it feel cozier, especially when there is texture. (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: Moore House Design. Stylist: Philippa Brathwaite)

Though the 'unexpected red' theory made a bright pop of red popular, that's the kind of intensity we want to avoid with red bedding. Again, 2026 is more about deep burgundies, rusts, terracottas, or brick reds — something with a grounding feel.

In practice, start by introducing red into your bedding scheme gradually, "with accent pieces such as end-of-bed throws and cushions for pops of heat (and perhaps incorporate a few red details into other textiles such as the duvet, rug, or curtains)," says Amy.

Then consider how layering in design will help elevate the scheme. Different fabrics, such as velvet, linen, or silk for richness and texture, will prevent your bed from looking flat. Texture is truly the key to getting this daring bedding color right. "In the bedroom, especially, materials will dictate the mood you set — this is a room where fabrics are interacted with more than any other space in the home, so tactility and the right kind of feel should lead," says Amy.

Pro tip: "Think of your red bedding in controlled doses," says Blair. This way, you can fold back or adjust parts of the bedding with the different seasons. "This helps keep the space calm and livable while allowing red to introduce warmth, depth, and emotion," she adds.

Blair Moore Social Links Navigation Founder and Principal, Moore House Design Blaire Moore is an award-winning interior designer across residential and commercial projects based in New York and Rhode Island, and her firm is influenced by her Aussie/American team. Blair works to create cohesive interiors that focus on function while layering organic and sustainable elements that bring depth and sculpture into a space.

Red bedding is innately dramatic, and can make for a bold statement in the bedroom. (Image credit: Marianne Tiegen Interiors)

Does that mean you should never color-drench your bed in red? Not necessarily. An all-red bed can read as extremely elevated and sexy. Just make sure the rest of the room balances such a bold bedding choice (think natural materials and neutral color schemes, etc).

"We like to pair red with warm creams, soft taupes, and muted browns," says Blair. "Natural wood tones, such as walnut or oak, help anchor the palette, while plaster or limewashed walls soften the contrast."

A mix of varying red tones across the bedding can help dilute the intensity as well. "Using different reds and hot oranges, and browns together makes for a very warm, considered space to sleep — think amber, ginger, and burnt sienna with paprika, brick, cinnamon, and espresso," adds Amy.

For a more adventurous pairing, adding a plum tone will introduce a moody contrast. Alternatively, for a bolder juxtaposition, "a dusty blue (used in small doses) will cool the heat while still hinting at sleep-inducing tranquility," suggests Amy.

If you're looking for an alternative to dependable white bedding, don't shy away from color. Blues, neutrals, and earth tones will always be elevated in the bedroom, but why not try something a little more challenging in 2026? Red is sure to make a style statement.

Want more ideas for how to style your bedroom? Be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter for more tips and tricks delivered straight to your inbox.