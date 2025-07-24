I Love a Classic Bedroom Look, but It's 2025 — These Alternative Colors to 'Boring' White Bedding Are So Much Cooler
White is a classic for a reason, but if you’re getting a little bored, we’ve got you covered with some stylish alternatives
Crisp white sheets hold a chokehold over bedding, and for good reason. They've come to be associated with timeless elegance, the clean aesthetic of hotels, and the soothing wellness of spa retreats. But there's a downside to this 'non-color'. They show up the slightest stain and, in a world increasingly centered on personal design and character, they can feel... too easy.
For Molly Freshwater, co-founder and creative director of Secret Linen, your bedding should spark joy and be “something you genuinely look forward to sinking into each night”. Color is a wonderful way to bring that emotion into your space, with bed sheet color psychology explaining how it can even influence your mental state.
And whilst white sparks joy for some, for others, it can be a little too predictable. If you fall into the latter, we spoke to some of the best bedding brands to find out what colored sheets they'd replace 'boring' white with in 2025. Here's what they said.
1. Mushroom
Warm, earth tone bedrooms are still a great choice, but add just a little more interest than your standard white fare.
The design team at Truly points out that shades like oatmeal and mushroom “complement natural light beautifully” and are “far more forgiving” than white, reflecting light with a softer glow and disguising everyday wear more easily.
Pair them with wooden furniture for an au naturel look, or add contrast with throws and cushions.
2. Forest Green
At Panda London, the white bedding set remains a firm bestseller, but brand director Tommy-Joe Rardon admits there is a growing move away from the “all-white everything” aesthetic.
The problem, he tells Livingetc, is that on its own, white can feel stark or feel a bit flat. It’s best to use white as a base tone, and layer colored sheets on top to reflect style and character, he says.
He suggests set layers block colors in forest green and cream to create a look that’s calming, grounded, and elegant. This nature-inspired pairing invites a sense of calm. The main challenge with a deeper hue like forest green is cohesion.
Tommy-Joe points out that “too many clashing elements can muddy the feel”. He recommends sticking to one or two key hues to build around a plain, possibly white, tonal base.
Available in Forest Green and Cream, these bamboo sheets are silky smooth and layer beautifully together.
3. Light Gray
We're reclaiming gray in 2025 — the cool but classic take on white sheets. If you love the calming and clean feel of white sheets, but don't enjoy the high-maintenance required for spotless perfection, then gray sheets are for you.
The silky look and cool palette is subtle, but still brings just a tipple more personality and style, grounding your space in intention-driven design over thoughtless basics. Another bonus: the shade will work with many decor styles — from modern to boho to coastal.
4. Terracotta
There’s something very welcoming and cozy about amber-y terracotta shades in the bedroom; they truly epitomize the idea of a haven of warmth and sleep.
Bedding “should make you smile every time you walk into the room”, says Molly Freshwater, co-founder and creative director of Secret Linen. She is drawn to warm, earthy tones because they connect us with nature and help ground a space.
Terracotta also ages gracefully and doesn’t show marks as easily, making it a fabulous alternative to white sheets, a tone which has a tendency to grow dingy over time.
But, be warned, it's a stronger color, so to keep the bedroom from feeling too heavy in tone, Molly advises bringing in layers and lighter accents.
5. Dusty Blue
There is something so expensive-looking about blue, which makes it a great alternative to white bedding. Not to mention, it feels inherently calming — a great quality when it comes to all things sleep-related.
Pick a dusty, darker shade of blue for something that feels instantly lived-in and soft. It will also pair well with wood and light, natural tones, bringing the peace of sea and sky into your home.
Amy Hoban, Chief Creative Director at Parachute, explains that color can "infuse new energy into your room" and that "dressing your bed can change from season to season and mood to mood". In summer, tones like blue can have a cooling effect.
This dusty denim-blue bedding feels fit for all seasons, and just like your favorite pair of jeans, will layer beautifully with almost any other color.
6. Gingham
For those hesitant to completely commit to a solid color, there is a middle ground: gingham. The subtle and sweet checked pattern is an easy way to bridge the gap between boring and bold.
Patterns bring a sense of depth and movement to your bedding, and choosing a simple design like stripes or gingham is a gentle way of bringing more personality and flair into the bedroom.
For Jessica Hanley, founder and CEO of Piglet in Bed, white can feel a little too crisp and safe. “I feel it often misses the mark when it comes to creating a home that feels truly lived-in and full of character,” she says. She prefers the warmth and personality that comes from clashing prints and nature-inspired colors.
The trick is to balance pattern with color so you don’t overwhelm your space. Jessica recommends pairing prints with plain hues like Pearl or Elderberry, or Sage Green for a more effortless look.
While white sheets will always be timeless, 2025 is all about playful, personal design, and introducing a bit of color into your bedding is an easy way to do it. It also doesn't have to be a complete overhaul — even adding some colored pillowcases can be enough to re-energize your bed.
Once you've settled on a shade, discover Livingetc's edit of the best bedding sets to shop, and have a good night.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Leah Renz is a freelance lifestyle writer for Livingetc. She has written features for the Financial Times, and reviewed the buzziest food, opera, and art exhibitions for London Unattached. Her keen eye for design has manifested in photography, graphic design, and social media video creation in a marketing role before pursuing journalism full-time. Outside of work, Leah's love of writing extends into fiction too; her first short story centers on an increasingly unhinged ex-maths professor, and her second is a murder-mystery spoof.