I Love a Classic Bedroom Look, but It's 2025 — These Alternative Colors to 'Boring' White Bedding Are So Much Cooler

Crisp white sheets hold a chokehold over bedding, and for good reason. They've come to be associated with timeless elegance, the clean aesthetic of hotels, and the soothing wellness of spa retreats. But there's a downside to this 'non-color'. They show up the slightest stain and, in a world increasingly centered on personal design and character, they can feel... too easy.

For Molly Freshwater, co-founder and creative director of Secret Linen, your bedding should spark joy and be “something you genuinely look forward to sinking into each night”. Color is a wonderful way to bring that emotion into your space, with bed sheet color psychology explaining how it can even influence your mental state.

And whilst white sparks joy for some, for others, it can be a little too predictable. If you fall into the latter, we spoke to some of the best bedding brands to find out what colored sheets they'd replace 'boring' white with in 2025. Here's what they said.

1. Mushroom

Effortlessly elegant but also practical, mushroom sheets feel light enough for summer, yet still cozy for winter. (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: Atelier RO)

Warm, earth tone bedrooms are still a great choice, but add just a little more interest than your standard white fare.

The design team at Truly points out that shades like oatmeal and mushroom “complement natural light beautifully” and are “far more forgiving” than white, reflecting light with a softer glow and disguising everyday wear more easily.

Pair them with wooden furniture for an au naturel look, or add contrast with throws and cushions.

Mushroom Linen Ladder Detail Duvet Cover £180 at truly.co.uk Mushroom sheets are that perfect middle-step between bold color and plain white.

2. Forest Green

Sophisticated shades like forest green will bring polish and personality to any bedroom. (Image credit: Child Studios)

At Panda London, the white bedding set remains a firm bestseller, but brand director Tommy-Joe Rardon admits there is a growing move away from the “all-white everything” aesthetic.

The problem, he tells Livingetc, is that on its own, white can feel stark or feel a bit flat. It’s best to use white as a base tone, and layer colored sheets on top to reflect style and character, he says.

He suggests set layers block colors in forest green and cream to create a look that’s calming, grounded, and elegant. This nature-inspired pairing invites a sense of calm. The main challenge with a deeper hue like forest green is cohesion.

Tommy-Joe points out that “too many clashing elements can muddy the feel”. He recommends sticking to one or two key hues to build around a plain, possibly white, tonal base.

Panda London Signature+™ Bamboo Lyocell Bedding Set in Forest Green From £130 at Panda London Available in Forest Green and Cream, these bamboo sheets are silky smooth and layer beautifully together.

3. Light Gray

Though achromatic, pale gray is far from boring; this softly refined shade is sure to bring a sense of tranquil elegance. (Image credit: Barbara Corsico)

We're reclaiming gray in 2025 — the cool but classic take on white sheets. If you love the calming and clean feel of white sheets, but don't enjoy the high-maintenance required for spotless perfection, then gray sheets are for you.

The silky look and cool palette is subtle, but still brings just a tipple more personality and style, grounding your space in intention-driven design over thoughtless basics. Another bonus: the shade will work with many decor styles — from modern to boho to coastal.

Bamboo Bedding Core Bundle in Light Gray From £620 at Cozy Earth This bamboo set in driftwood from Cozy Earth is perfect, and comes in light gray as well as a range of other colors, so you'll find one that works.

4. Terracotta

Rich, calming and totally cocooning: the natural warmth of terracotta sheets is perfectly layered and kept fresh with white tonal accents. (Image credit: Lake & Walls)

There’s something very welcoming and cozy about amber-y terracotta shades in the bedroom; they truly epitomize the idea of a haven of warmth and sleep.

Bedding “should make you smile every time you walk into the room”, says Molly Freshwater, co-founder and creative director of Secret Linen. She is drawn to warm, earthy tones because they connect us with nature and help ground a space.

Terracotta also ages gracefully and doesn’t show marks as easily, making it a fabulous alternative to white sheets, a tone which has a tendency to grow dingy over time.

But, be warned, it's a stronger color, so to keep the bedroom from feeling too heavy in tone, Molly advises bringing in layers and lighter accents.

Secret Linen Store Amber 100% Linen Duvet Cover From £140 at Secret Linen Store The earthy tone of Secret Linen’s Amber sheets adds both depth and softness. It's a cozy color that's great for creating a room that feels welcoming and lived-in.

5. Dusty Blue

Dusty shades of blue have an innately cooling and calming impact — perfect for sleep. (Image credit: Tom Blachford. Architect: Neil Architecture. Design: Simone Haag)

There is something so expensive-looking about blue, which makes it a great alternative to white bedding. Not to mention, it feels inherently calming — a great quality when it comes to all things sleep-related.

Pick a dusty, darker shade of blue for something that feels instantly lived-in and soft. It will also pair well with wood and light, natural tones, bringing the peace of sea and sky into your home.

Amy Hoban, Chief Creative Director at Parachute, explains that color can "infuse new energy into your room" and that "dressing your bed can change from season to season and mood to mood". In summer, tones like blue can have a cooling effect.

Secret Linen Store Blue Linen Blend Duvet Cover From £87.50 at Secret Linen Store This dusty denim-blue bedding feels fit for all seasons, and just like your favorite pair of jeans, will layer beautifully with almost any other color.

6. Gingham

Picking a print in an understated color is a great compromise between switching things up without overhauling your entire bedroom palette. (Image credit: Piglet in Bed. Design: Piglet in Bed)

For those hesitant to completely commit to a solid color, there is a middle ground: gingham. The subtle and sweet checked pattern is an easy way to bridge the gap between boring and bold.

Patterns bring a sense of depth and movement to your bedding, and choosing a simple design like stripes or gingham is a gentle way of bringing more personality and flair into the bedroom.

For Jessica Hanley, founder and CEO of Piglet in Bed, white can feel a little too crisp and safe. “I feel it often misses the mark when it comes to creating a home that feels truly lived-in and full of character,” she says. She prefers the warmth and personality that comes from clashing prints and nature-inspired colors.

The trick is to balance pattern with color so you don’t overwhelm your space. Jessica recommends pairing prints with plain hues like Pearl or Elderberry, or Sage Green for a more effortless look.

Piglet In Bed Honey Gingham Linen Blend Pillowcase Set From £33.75 at Secret Linen Store This sunshine shade of honey yellow in a equally-happy gingham print is the perfect balance between white and solid color for your bed.

While white sheets will always be timeless, 2025 is all about playful, personal design, and introducing a bit of color into your bedding is an easy way to do it. It also doesn't have to be a complete overhaul — even adding some colored pillowcases can be enough to re-energize your bed.

Once you've settled on a shade, discover Livingetc's edit of the best bedding sets to shop, and have a good night.