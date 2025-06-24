Step Away From Boring Bedding Choices — This Unexpected Fashion Inspiration Is the Trend I Don't Think Anyone Saw Coming

It’s borderline lazy to say denim is trending — the heavy cotton has been pretty perennial since Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis patented it in 1873. But with the arrival of Beyoncé’s debut country album, Cowboy Carter, and its accompanying blue-jean visual language (sanctified by “it” girls like Bella Hadid and a sudden renaissance of equine-centric brand Ralph Lauren), it's safe to say the material's having a moment. Still, we didn’t exactly expect it to show up in the best bedding sets.

And yet: denim bedding. As in, “denim” (gently-faded chambray linens and blue-tinged cotton blends meant to mimic vintage Levi’s) and, quite literally, denim — often, patchworked, upcycled pieces made from real jeans. Rentrayage’s pillowcase, for instance, is stitched from repurposed denim and backed in linen for softness — a textile contradiction that somehow works.

“I actually think of denim as utilitarian,” says Erin Beatty, designer and founder of the fashion-meets-lifestyle brand. “Historically, it’s rooted in workwear, and jeans are quintessentially American — we took a uniform and made it fashion.”

In the bedroom, she argues, it makes just as much sense. “The world is a bit crazy, so leaning on fabrics that feel historically grounded feels right. When everything’s overwhelming, we tend to retreat to what feels easy.” And what’s easier than your favorite pair of jeans?

Brands with a foot in both closets and bedrooms — Ralph Lauren chief among them — are unsurprisingly early to the denim bedding party. The label’s Workshirt Chambray Collection mirrors its Americana roots (echoed latest in Spring 2025 RTW) with a wash of mixed indigos and light blues that feels charmingly utilitarian, softening up even the starchiest of spaces. (Image credit: Ralph Lauren Home; Getty Images)

Still — existential dread and pop-cowgirl aesthetics aside — styling this bedroom trend is a delicate dance. Denim is tricky: go too literal and it feels like a gimmick. So the trick is playing to its tonal range. Deep indigo pops against rich velvet and saturated jewel tones. A lighter wash pairs beautifully with crisp white sheets and playful color hits.

“Personally, I love an all-white or neutral bed with big denim pillows,” muses Erin. “Like jeans and a T-shirt — it always works.”

Below, your new go-to trousers — for the bed.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Cowboycore" might be trending right now, but scoring great bedding deals is always a needle-in-a-haystack. Consider this your denim-optional shortcut to finding the best.