Step Away From Boring Bedding Choices — This Unexpected Fashion Inspiration Is the Trend I Don't Think Anyone Saw Coming
Fashion’s most iconic uniform is making its way into the bedroom
It’s borderline lazy to say denim is trending — the heavy cotton has been pretty perennial since Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis patented it in 1873. But with the arrival of Beyoncé’s debut country album, Cowboy Carter, and its accompanying blue-jean visual language (sanctified by “it” girls like Bella Hadid and a sudden renaissance of equine-centric brand Ralph Lauren), it's safe to say the material's having a moment. Still, we didn’t exactly expect it to show up in the best bedding sets.
And yet: denim bedding. As in, “denim” (gently-faded chambray linens and blue-tinged cotton blends meant to mimic vintage Levi’s) and, quite literally, denim — often, patchworked, upcycled pieces made from real jeans. Rentrayage’s pillowcase, for instance, is stitched from repurposed denim and backed in linen for softness — a textile contradiction that somehow works.
“I actually think of denim as utilitarian,” says Erin Beatty, designer and founder of the fashion-meets-lifestyle brand. “Historically, it’s rooted in workwear, and jeans are quintessentially American — we took a uniform and made it fashion.”
In the bedroom, she argues, it makes just as much sense. “The world is a bit crazy, so leaning on fabrics that feel historically grounded feels right. When everything’s overwhelming, we tend to retreat to what feels easy.” And what’s easier than your favorite pair of jeans?
Still — existential dread and pop-cowgirl aesthetics aside — styling this bedroom trend is a delicate dance. Denim is tricky: go too literal and it feels like a gimmick. So the trick is playing to its tonal range. Deep indigo pops against rich velvet and saturated jewel tones. A lighter wash pairs beautifully with crisp white sheets and playful color hits.
“Personally, I love an all-white or neutral bed with big denim pillows,” muses Erin. “Like jeans and a T-shirt — it always works.”
Below, your new go-to trousers — for the bed.
Where most pillows get bogged down in prints and trims, Studio Ashby's Marci cushion keeps it decidedly simple. Wrapped in a pale blue mohair that catches light like worn denim gone celestial, it’s fabric-first, no frills, all feel.
Sheet Society’s Leo Washed Cotton has that stonewashed, rumpled-on-purpose ease we associate with our favorite jeans. Matte to the eye, featherlight to the touch, it's a striped staple that softens with every spin cycle. Try pairing this bedding idea back with a solid duvet in indigo or navy.
“Because we have so much denim in our collection, we had plenty of denim scraps to work with!” Rentrayage's Erin Beatty tells Livingetc. The result is a pillowcase that’s not only sustainable, but also debuts denim’s full tonal spectrum — baby blue to deep indigo — which, had it been all one wash, would’ve lost the plot.
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: never skimp on your fitted sheet. It’s the foundation, the anchor — the one piece doing the most while being seen the least. If you’re after that dreamy denim parallel, Bed Folk’s mix of Belgian and French flax is it. They describe it as “whipped-up clouds spun into bedding” — but make no mistake, this is a workhorse. And like your favorite pair of jeans, this linen sheet only gets better with age.
Not for minimalists, but if you’re ready to fully commit, it’s hard to top this patchwork denim quilt from Etsy seller Poshdenim (the name says it all). Each piece is a collage of greatest hits: light and dark washes, front and back pockets, visible seams, all stitched together with bernat blanket yarn, stuffed with high-loft batting, and backed with plush throw material for comfort. If it sells out — and it probably will — the storefront has plenty more one-of-a-kind pieces waiting.
Piglet in Bed knows its way around linen, and its Dusk Blue colorway delivers denim-adjacent depth without appearing overly earnest. Though, full disclosure: we were torn between that shade and Blueberry, which does land closer to literal jeans. If you’re similarly torn, pro tip — the brand offers free fabric swatches so you can build your perfect bluescape before committing. Yeehaw, indeed.
